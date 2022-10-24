Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Big Jets, Jaguars Trade Has Officially Been Announced
After losing standout rookie running back Breece Hall to an ACL injury, the New York Jets officially made the move to acquire Jaguars RB James Robinson on Tuesday. "We have traded [James Robinson] to the New York Jets," the team announced via Twitter. Robinson had been the team's leading rusher...
NFL World Reacts To Jets, Jaguars Trade
The New York Jets quickly found a new running back after losing star rookie Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL tear. On Monday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets acquired James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars. They're sending a sixth-round draft pick that could elevate to a fifth.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
FOX Sports
Jets trade for Jaguars RB James Robinson
The New York Jets moved quickly after losing star rookie running back Breece Hall for the season, acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade Monday, per multiple outlets. The Jets gave up a 2023 conditional sixth-round draft pick that could move up to a fifth-round pick if...
WJCL
Jaguars send James Robinson to the Jets for future sixth round draft pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville jaguars making some big moves Monday night trading running back, James Robinson to the New York Jets for a future sixth round pick, that could become a fifth round pick according to reports. Due to the elevated play of Travis Etienne, who was drafted...
Jets’ Elijah Moore saga takes big twist after Breece Hall injury
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been away from the team for the past week after he requested a trade from the organization. Unhappy with his role in the offense, Moore was seeking a move away in order to find a better opportunity. After being inactive in Week 7 while the Jets picked up their fifth win of the year over the Denver Broncos, Moore has reportedly returned to the facility and will be activated for Week 8, according to Rich Cimini.
numberfire.com
James Robinson to practice Wednesday, Jets plan to "take it slow"
New York Jets running back James Robinson will practice on Wednesday. Robinson will practice on Wednesday after being acquired via trade earlier in the week from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets plan to "take it slow" with Robinson to see where he is at. What exactly that means for his potential workload against the New England Patriots in Week 8 is unclear. Robert Saleh said he expected Robinson to be a "really good complement" to Michael Carter. Our models expect Robinson to handle 9.8 carries against the Patriots.
Jets Make Practice Decision For Running Back James Robinson
After losing star running back Breece Hall for the season, the Jets wasted little time finding an interim replacement by trading for Jaguars RB James Robinson. And it appears they're wasting no time getting him onto the field. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, Robinson is slated to practice...
Comments / 0