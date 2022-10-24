New York Jets running back James Robinson will practice on Wednesday. Robinson will practice on Wednesday after being acquired via trade earlier in the week from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets plan to "take it slow" with Robinson to see where he is at. What exactly that means for his potential workload against the New England Patriots in Week 8 is unclear. Robert Saleh said he expected Robinson to be a "really good complement" to Michael Carter. Our models expect Robinson to handle 9.8 carries against the Patriots.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO