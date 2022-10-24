International Game Technologies PLC (IGT) Shareholder Update: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against International Game Technologies PLC

Read full article on original website
Biohaven Chief Executive Officer Makes $8.96M Stock Purchase
Vlad Coric, Chief Executive Officer at Biohaven BHVN, reported a large insider buy on October 26, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Coric purchased 853,380 shares of Biohaven. The total transaction amounted to $8,960,490.
Hess Midstream: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hess Midstream HESM. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 56.27 cents per share. On Wednesday, Hess Midstream will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 56.27 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Franklin Electric's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Franklin Electric FELE. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 19.5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Franklin Electric will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Independent Bank Gr Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Independent Bank Gr IBTX. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 38 cents per share. On Wednesday, Independent Bank Gr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 38 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Vivint Refuses To Pay License Fees To Alarm.Com, Shares Plummet
Alarm.Com Holdings, Inc ALRM, the platform for intelligently connected property, disclosed that Vivint Inc refused to pay license fees to Alarm.com under the Patent Cross License Agreement between the companies. Vivint has paid the required licensing fees to Alarm.com since the agreement came into force in November 2013. Alarm.com disputed...
Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple
Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...
