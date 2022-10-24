After several weeks of improvements, Arizona’s latest COVID-19 numbers show virus transmission may be increasing again in the state. In its weekly update Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,813 COVID-19 cases — more than twice as many as the state saw two weeks ago. And the positivity rate among tests reported in the state has risen to 14% after having hovered around 10% throughout September.

