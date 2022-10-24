Read full article on original website
The Great Divide: How climate concerns are affecting Arizona voters' choices
Whether you're voting from your kitchen table or waiting to head to the polls on Election Day, chances are good that you're thinking about that ballot. As elections grow increasingly divisive — particularly in Arizona — The Show decided to focus this year on issues, not candidates. And today we're focusing on those that we can really feel: climate and the environment.
Arizona is suing to keep shipping containers at the border. Here are the legal arguments
The state of Arizona has sued the federal government to be able to keep more than 100 double-stacked shipping containers that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey had placed to fill in gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border near the southwestern desert community of Yuma. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Arizona...
Health officials recommend boosters as AZ sees slight increase in COVID hospitalizations
After several weeks of improvements, Arizona’s latest COVID-19 numbers show virus transmission may be increasing again in the state. In its weekly update Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,813 COVID-19 cases — more than twice as many as the state saw two weeks ago. And the positivity rate among tests reported in the state has risen to 14% after having hovered around 10% throughout September.
Planned Parenthood will resume abortions at 3 AZ clinics
Planned Parenthood Arizona is resuming abortion services at its Glendale, Tempe and Flagstaff locations. But the future of abortion access in Arizona remains unclear. Since the U.S. Supreme Court this summer overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion providers in Arizona have faced legal uncertainty. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has been seeking to enforce a near-total ban on abortions dating back to the 1860s, but Planned Parenthood and others are challenging the ban in court.
California has volunteered to conserve water, but some say it's not enough
California recently proposed water conservation measures that would reduce its consumption of Colorado River water. But some say the proposal did not go far enough. Earlier this year, the Department of Interior threatened to take action if states that use the river didn’t conserve more water. When the states...
Clean Elections Commission: Group watching drop boxes is causing confusion
The Citizens Clean Elections Commission in Arizona is a five-member nonpartisan group established by voters in 1998 to help ensure election integrity. However, a grassroots national organization that has had members monitoring drop boxes following unfounded conspiracies of ballot harvesting is operating under a similar name: Clean Elections USA. The...
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting finds AZ is 'ground zero' for anti-government sheriffs
As election day draws nearer in Arizona, election and domestic extremism experts are concerned about so-called constitutional sheriffs who they say are part of an extremist, anti-government movement that could threaten election security. A new report from the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting says Arizona is “ground zero” for the...
Lake appears on Clean Elections interview following fallout with Arizona PBS
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake appeared on AZTV on Sunday for her one-on-one interview sponsored by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. The interview was scheduled for Arizona PBS earlier this month but was canceled after the public station scheduled an interview with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs after she wouldn’t agree to a debate.
Clean Elections Commission weighs in on Hobbs-Lake canceled interview
In the wake of Katie Hobbs’ refusal to debate rival gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Citizens Clean Elections Commission member Mark Kimble says the board has the future in mind. "We’re gonna have to start talking about: What do we do going forward to try to find a partner that...
The Great Divide: Longtime lawmaker Art Hamilton on civility in politics and what's lost without it
Election Day is only two weeks away, and chances are good that you've already got your ballot. Maybe you've even voted already. For some, this election season can't end soon enough — it feels like things are getting uglier by the day. Full disclosure: Here at The Show, we've...
Police investigating burglary at Katie Hobbs' campaign office
Arizona’s Secretary of State and Democratic nominee for governor says her campaign office was broken into earlier this week. A spokesman for Katie Hobbs says Phoenix Police are investigating the burglary, in which a young man is shown on surveillance footage entering her midtown office in the middle of the night.
Groups file restraining order against Clean Elections USA alleging voter intimidation
Two political groups that encourage voting for their members filed a restraining order against members of Clean Elections USA and its founder to prevent them from being too close to ballot drop boxes. The lawsuit claims many of those hanging around those boxes are tied to the elections organization. The...
