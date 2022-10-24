ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.org

The Great Divide: How climate concerns are affecting Arizona voters' choices

Whether you're voting from your kitchen table or waiting to head to the polls on Election Day, chances are good that you're thinking about that ballot. As elections grow increasingly divisive — particularly in Arizona — The Show decided to focus this year on issues, not candidates. And today we're focusing on those that we can really feel: climate and the environment.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Health officials recommend boosters as AZ sees slight increase in COVID hospitalizations

After several weeks of improvements, Arizona’s latest COVID-19 numbers show virus transmission may be increasing again in the state. In its weekly update Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,813 COVID-19 cases — more than twice as many as the state saw two weeks ago. And the positivity rate among tests reported in the state has risen to 14% after having hovered around 10% throughout September.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Planned Parenthood will resume abortions at 3 AZ clinics

Planned Parenthood Arizona is resuming abortion services at its Glendale, Tempe and Flagstaff locations. But the future of abortion access in Arizona remains unclear. Since the U.S. Supreme Court this summer overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion providers in Arizona have faced legal uncertainty. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has been seeking to enforce a near-total ban on abortions dating back to the 1860s, but Planned Parenthood and others are challenging the ban in court.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Clean Elections Commission: Group watching drop boxes is causing confusion

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission in Arizona is a five-member nonpartisan group established by voters in 1998 to help ensure election integrity. However, a grassroots national organization that has had members monitoring drop boxes following unfounded conspiracies of ballot harvesting is operating under a similar name: Clean Elections USA. The...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Lake appears on Clean Elections interview following fallout with Arizona PBS

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake appeared on AZTV on Sunday for her one-on-one interview sponsored by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. The interview was scheduled for Arizona PBS earlier this month but was canceled after the public station scheduled an interview with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs after she wouldn’t agree to a debate.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Police investigating burglary at Katie Hobbs' campaign office

Arizona’s Secretary of State and Democratic nominee for governor says her campaign office was broken into earlier this week. A spokesman for Katie Hobbs says Phoenix Police are investigating the burglary, in which a young man is shown on surveillance footage entering her midtown office in the middle of the night.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy