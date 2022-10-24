With the first race of the American Power Boat Association/Union International Motonautique Offshore World Championships for the catamaran classes in Key West, Fla., exactly two weeks away, teams are busy with final prep and testing before they head for the city at the end of the road. Among them is the Super Stock-class CELSIUS team of driver/owner Chris Hopgood and throttleman Ryan Beckley, and yesterday they headed out on Sarasota (Fla.) Bay in their 32-foot Doug Wright catamaran for their final test session before they depart for Key West.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO