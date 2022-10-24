ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

speedonthewater.com

Image Of The Week: CELSIUS Warms Up

With the first race of the American Power Boat Association/Union International Motonautique Offshore World Championships for the catamaran classes in Key West, Fla., exactly two weeks away, teams are busy with final prep and testing before they head for the city at the end of the road. Among them is the Super Stock-class CELSIUS team of driver/owner Chris Hopgood and throttleman Ryan Beckley, and yesterday they headed out on Sarasota (Fla.) Bay in their 32-foot Doug Wright catamaran for their final test session before they depart for Key West.
KEY WEST, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crews cleaning Collier County beaches hopeful to open soon

The beaches in Southwest Florida attract people from around the world and a lot of locals can’t wait to get back to the sand and surf. But, we are still a long way from getting back to that aspect of normality. Crews have been on the beaches cleaning and raking in Naples and other parts of Collier County since the Saturday after the storm.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Lighthouse leg found, plans made to restore

The Sanibel Lighthouse has stood for more than a century as a beacon of light, both literal and figurative for Sanibel Island, said Sanibel mayor Holly Smith. Smith’s email inbox has been filled with messages, some from around the world, about preserving and restoring the lighthouse from the peril presented to it by Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning up the Fort Myers Yacht Basin

Many people hope the boats along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers are cleaned up. But they aren’t all destroyed, and some still want to call the houseboats home. Liveaboards are still not allowed to stay at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin, but they are allowed to come to collect their belongings.
FORT MYERS, FL
speedonthewater.com

Nor-Tech Coming Full Force To Fort Lauderdale Show

When the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off this Thursday, it will be one month to the day that Hurricane Ian first made landfall in Cuba and—just one day later—hammered Southwest Florida. Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats has operations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, both hard-hit areas, yet managed to escape catastrophic damage to its facilities. Still, the clean-up chores, combined with immediate efforts to support the local community, were significant for the Nor-Tech team.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Burrowing owls returning to a damaged habitat after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian destroyed the habitats for animals in Southwest Florida, including the underground burrows for burrowing owls. The storm left the birds without a place to go back to, and many of them were injured. The owls are all over our community, and without a home, they’ll become scarce.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and commercial...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Work from home impossible due to Ian-related internet outage

Trying to work from home without internet is nearly impossible. That’s the reality for people who are going on a month without a way to get on the web. Yadi Mendez was fired because she couldn’t her job without internet access. “It’s the type of job you can’t...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral neighborhood has a debris problem

One man needs the debris in his Cape Coral neighborhood gone. He said the City of Cape Coral is taking too long so now he and his condo association are taking matters into their own hands, spending thousands of dollars to get rid of it. The debris is slowing the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
golfcoastmagazine.com

The Club at Olde Cypress Reopens Clubhouse

(NAPLES, Fla.) – The Club at Olde Cypress, one of the most vibrant, active and welcoming private clubs in Southwest Fla., has reopened its 34,000-square-foot clubhouse following the final phase of a major renovation of its interior and on the heels of a full-scale agronomic remastering of its golf course in 2021.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL parents upset at being charged for service by closed daycare center

Multiple Southwest Florida parents contacted WINK News about being charged by Wellington Academy, a daycare company with locations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, for the period during which the centers were closed due to Hurricane Ian. Tawna Krug, director of Wellington Academy, confirmed that the owner charged parents for...
FORT MYERS, FL
QSR magazine

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Inks Largest Deal in Company History

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with a number of territories available nationwide.
NAPLES, FL

