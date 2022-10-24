Read full article on original website
speedonthewater.com
Image Of The Week: CELSIUS Warms Up
With the first race of the American Power Boat Association/Union International Motonautique Offshore World Championships for the catamaran classes in Key West, Fla., exactly two weeks away, teams are busy with final prep and testing before they head for the city at the end of the road. Among them is the Super Stock-class CELSIUS team of driver/owner Chris Hopgood and throttleman Ryan Beckley, and yesterday they headed out on Sarasota (Fla.) Bay in their 32-foot Doug Wright catamaran for their final test session before they depart for Key West.
WINKNEWS.com
Crews cleaning Collier County beaches hopeful to open soon
The beaches in Southwest Florida attract people from around the world and a lot of locals can’t wait to get back to the sand and surf. But, we are still a long way from getting back to that aspect of normality. Crews have been on the beaches cleaning and raking in Naples and other parts of Collier County since the Saturday after the storm.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Couple changes course following Hurricane Ian tearing through wedding venue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Less than a month ago, Hurricane Ian forced evacuations, especially in the hardest-hit area of Fort Myers. The storm caused one local family to change course for a special day. Hurricane Ian knocked out power, damaged homes, and washed away roads. Fort...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Ritz-Carlton, South Seas Island resorts lay off hundreds following Hurricane Ian damage
Two resorts in Southwest Florida laid off hundreds of employees because both Gulf properties in Collier and Lee counties temporarily closed after being severely damaged by Hurricane Ian a month ago. The Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort off Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples and the South Seas Island Resort on the northern...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Lighthouse leg found, plans made to restore
The Sanibel Lighthouse has stood for more than a century as a beacon of light, both literal and figurative for Sanibel Island, said Sanibel mayor Holly Smith. Smith’s email inbox has been filled with messages, some from around the world, about preserving and restoring the lighthouse from the peril presented to it by Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning up the Fort Myers Yacht Basin
Many people hope the boats along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers are cleaned up. But they aren’t all destroyed, and some still want to call the houseboats home. Liveaboards are still not allowed to stay at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin, but they are allowed to come to collect their belongings.
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Lee County say they felt less informed about Ian than with past storms
Did Lee County make the call to evacuate before Hurricane Ian too late? It is a question that WINK News has been looking into. The first mandatory evacuations came at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. One day before Ian made landfall. The National Hurricane Center sent out an alert...
Lee County does not have timeline as to when beaches will reopen
Lee County has cleaned up more than 73,000 cubic yards of dirty sand. However, County leaders could not answer our question: when the beaches will reopen?
speedonthewater.com
Nor-Tech Coming Full Force To Fort Lauderdale Show
When the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off this Thursday, it will be one month to the day that Hurricane Ian first made landfall in Cuba and—just one day later—hammered Southwest Florida. Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats has operations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, both hard-hit areas, yet managed to escape catastrophic damage to its facilities. Still, the clean-up chores, combined with immediate efforts to support the local community, were significant for the Nor-Tech team.
WSVN-TV
Fort Myers woman shares encounter with gator after neighbor gets bitten
(WSVN) - A Florida man bit off more than he could chew, and so did an alligator, as he tried to save his neighborhood from a wild encounter. Auzjia Dickerson called for help after her encounter with the reptile. “I’m here just moving out of my house and there’s a...
WINKNEWS.com
Burrowing owls returning to a damaged habitat after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian destroyed the habitats for animals in Southwest Florida, including the underground burrows for burrowing owls. The storm left the birds without a place to go back to, and many of them were injured. The owls are all over our community, and without a home, they’ll become scarce.
newsy.com
Florida Seniors' Retirement Plans Were Destroyed With Hurricane Ian
A mobile home village that once attracted an aging generation seeking a slice of paradise is now a reminder of the lives Hurricane Ian upended. A month since the hurricane landed, a pungent smell still lingers in the air. "They're not even telling us when garbage can come pick up...
Florida mobile home park residents forced to leave homes, terminate leases
One woman told AccuWeather that the type of tight-knit community found in the neighborhood is hard to come by these days. Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida, Florida, had some lucky residents like Fran Jones, whose homes remained almost intact after Hurricane Ian’s impact. “A new roof, new sheetrock and...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and commercial...
WINKNEWS.com
Work from home impossible due to Ian-related internet outage
Trying to work from home without internet is nearly impossible. That’s the reality for people who are going on a month without a way to get on the web. Yadi Mendez was fired because she couldn’t her job without internet access. “It’s the type of job you can’t...
Fort Myers Beach residents frustrated with restrictive access to properties
Some who went to Tuesday night's meeting aren’t happy with the rules the town has in place for debris clean-up.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral neighborhood has a debris problem
One man needs the debris in his Cape Coral neighborhood gone. He said the City of Cape Coral is taking too long so now he and his condo association are taking matters into their own hands, spending thousands of dollars to get rid of it. The debris is slowing the...
golfcoastmagazine.com
The Club at Olde Cypress Reopens Clubhouse
(NAPLES, Fla.) – The Club at Olde Cypress, one of the most vibrant, active and welcoming private clubs in Southwest Fla., has reopened its 34,000-square-foot clubhouse following the final phase of a major renovation of its interior and on the heels of a full-scale agronomic remastering of its golf course in 2021.
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL parents upset at being charged for service by closed daycare center
Multiple Southwest Florida parents contacted WINK News about being charged by Wellington Academy, a daycare company with locations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, for the period during which the centers were closed due to Hurricane Ian. Tawna Krug, director of Wellington Academy, confirmed that the owner charged parents for...
QSR magazine
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Inks Largest Deal in Company History
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with a number of territories available nationwide.
