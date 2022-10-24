Read full article on original website
Etna Lane Bridge reopens in the Town of Dryden
ETNA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge in the Town of Dryden officially reopening. The Tompkins County Highway Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for the completion of the Etna Lane Bridge. Tompkins County Legislators Greg Mezey and Mike Lane were in attendance. The bridge closed in May.
New York State Police Look for Stolen Delaware County Turbine Water Pump
New York State Police are looking for someone who stole some very heavy and specialized equipment in the Town of Masonville in Delaware County. Authorities say they are looking for a huge “Buffalo” turbine water pump that was stolen from a building being demolished on State Route 8 sometime between July and this month.
Tompkins Co. leader calls TIDES a step toward solving Ithaca’s homeless problem
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca area leaders are working on TIDES, The Ithaca Designated Encampment Site. It would see the development of a partnership between the city and “the Jungle.”. Tompkins County Legislator Rich John is a supporter. John says TIDES is one part of a larger, multi-pronged...
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
Opposition remains strong to Dandy proposal in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The opinions of Lansing residents remain mostly negative toward a proposed new Dandy Mini-Mart. According to the Ithaca Voice, a recent public hearing drew nearly unanimous opposition to the proposal, which would see a nearly 59-hundred square foot Dandy built across from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn at the intersection of East Shore Drive and Ridge Road. A larger version was first proposed in January 2021.
Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca. Jamie Stevens owns and operates Koskinen’s Towing, located on East Shore Drive in Lansing, providing service to the region. In March of this year, a tow truck operator in Syracuse was struck and killed by a motorist, just feet away from where Stevens had loaded a disabled vehicle days prior. Stevens has been a tow truck operator for over 30 years. Now, with his twin children Savannah and Bailey joining him in the business, he’s made it his top priority to promote education and safety for operators.
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director of...
Road in Ithaca will close for remainder of week
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. University Avenue near the West Avenue intersection on Cornell University’s campus is closing. The City of Ithaca will begin drain work there tomorrow. Officials recommend seeking alternate routes. The work is expected to wrap up at the end of the day Friday.
Police Say New York State Man Threatened to Shoot Employees Over Toilet Paper
Toilet paper became one of the nation's most coveted items during COVID, as supply shortages and bulk purchasing left aisles practically empty. However, one New York state man, who police say was "dissatisfied' over a toilet paper purchase, took matters into his own hands. We're not sure who squeezed his roll the wrong way, though officials believe alcohol played a role.
Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is once again offering cheap vehicles in another vehicle auction over the next two weeks. EPD announced that its next vehicle auction went live online on October 26 and will be active through November 9, 2022. The department currently has 17 vehicles up for bid. The auction […]
Tioga County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying individual
BARTON, N.Y. (WHCU) -The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying the individual pictured below. It stems from a June incident in the Town of Barton. There is no more information available currently. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 687-1010 or leave a tip.
Winter parking rules to begin Tuesday in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Winter parking rules in Trumansburg will begin next week. Starting on Tuesday, overnight parking on East Main Street to West Main Street, Union Street, and Old Main Street between West Main and Washington Street will not be allowed between 2AM and 6AM. The ban remains...
Joly: IPD has relaxed some requirements for recruits
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department continues to recruit lateral transfers and new officers. Now, Acting Chief John Joly tells us they are relaxing some standards. They also look at a possible recruit’s personnel history. Joly is seeking the addition of seven police positions in the...
Florida man charged after late night report of shots fired in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Florida man gets a gun charge in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department Patrol Division was dispatched to West State Street around 11:30 p.m. last night for multiple calls reporting shots fired. Authorities located a suspect near South Corn and West Green Street after witnesses provided a description. 19-year-old Travoris Reynolds, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, was allegedly found with a loaded handgun. He was charged with felony gun possession and held in Tompkins County Jail on $35,000 bail. IPD suspects others were involved in the initial reports and encourage anyone with information to contact them.
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help
The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Dissatisfied toilet paper purchase leads to shooting threat, arrest in Geneva
Law enforcement say the suspect's behavior caused employees to shelter in place, and flee.
Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
