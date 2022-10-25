Cloudy skies and scattered showers linger through Wednesday, sun returns later in the week

WHAT'S NEW: What you see is what you get. The weather stays like this through Wednesday.

WHAT'S NEXT: Slightly milder Tuesday, but no sun until Thursday morning.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Favetta says the clouds are here for a few days before sun returns later this week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered showers. Drizzle and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with a few spotty showers. Highs 65 to 70.

WEDNESDAY : Mostly Cloudy with a few scattered showers. Highs 65 to 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Cooler. Highs near 60.