Cloudy skies and scattered showers linger through Wednesday, sun returns later in the week

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: What you see is what you get. The weather stays like this through Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7Cq9_0ikxwZdX00

WHAT'S NEXT: Slightly milder Tuesday, but no sun until Thursday morning.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Favetta says the clouds are here for a few days before sun returns later this week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered showers. Drizzle and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with a few spotty showers. Highs 65 to 70.

WEDNESDAY : Mostly Cloudy with a few scattered showers. Highs 65 to 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Cooler. Highs near 60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQTIA_0ikxwZdX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csjUW_0ikxwZdX00

