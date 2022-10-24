Read full article on original website
'Gingerbread House Challenge' for Rutherford and Cannon County Residents
Auburntown, Tennessee — Auburntown, a hallmark city on the border of Rutherford County, inside Cannon County, has partnered with Real Estate Agent Andra Helton (Exit Realty Bob Lamb & Associates) to host the 2nd annual Middle Tennessee Gingerbread House Display. The display in Auburntown involves businesses, groups, families and...
The Turkey Tee Off for the Rutherford / Cannon County Child Advocacy Center will be on November 5th
MURFREESBORO, TN — “The Child Advocacy Center invites you and your team to the 12th Annual Turkey Tee Off golf tournament at Indian Hills Golf Course,” announced Development Coordinator Katie Enzor. “It’s ‘fore’ the kids!”. The Turkey Tee Off golf tournament is Saturday,...
Swap N' Shop for Friday (10-28-22)
YARD SALE: 1218 Rutherford Street today and tomorrow from 9am until 1pm 615-890-5127. FOR SALE: Air compressor, Kobalt 1.2HP running, 150 max PSI, oil free, $35.00. Firestrum Black & Decker table saw, 15 amps, $35.00. Two wheel dolly, $20.00. 615-962-9610. YARD SALE: Today and tomorrow at 304 Dudley St. In...
Halloween on the Murfreesboro Square This Monday Evening
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Halloween on the Murfreesboro Square will come alive with the sound of children this coming Monday evening between 3 and 5 PM... That was Thom Christy at Shacklett’s Photography describing the massive amount of trick-or-treater’s on the local square in years past. Middle Tennessee Electric will...
Smyrna, Tennessee had one of the LOWEST September Unemployment Rates in the State at 2.4%
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below 5% in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties. Williamson County continued to...
Families of Crash Victims to Honor Loved Ones at Rock Springs Middle School
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) This Sunday (10/30/22) at 2:00 p.m., families and friends of traffic crash victims, Rutherford County elected officials, Families for Safe Streets advocates, and community members will gather at Rock Springs Middle School for the presentation of a plaque in honor of Nate Isbell and all traffic crash victims in Middle Tennessee. The event will call for more action to prevent these fatalities, accountability for those involved, and more compassion for victims and their families.
The Judds Final Concert at Murphy Center Announcement
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) UPDATE - CMT and Sandbox Productions announced on Wednesday that country music legend Wynonna Judd will headline a history-making concert event with “The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert” on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. Wynonna Judd stated...
UPDATE: Drug Take Back Events in Rutherford County on Saturday
UPDATED - (Rutherford County, Tenn.) Several Drug Take Back events will occur this weekend, one of which will be in La Vergne. There, the La Vergne Police Department announced on Thursday that they once again participate in the October DEA Drug Take Back Day. This year’s take back event will...
Solid Waste SmartTrucks use Routeware software to track service in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro Solid Waste Department has innovative technology to help meet growing demands in the waste industry. “We started the journey with a new technology program called Routeware, so we now have SmartTrucks with a tablet inside the truck and a camera on the arm of the truck,” said Solid Waste Director Russell Gossett. “This technology allows the department to see when carts are not out. They can hit a button to record that the cart is not out on the curb along with the address and the time of day the truck was on location.”
Murfreesboro Police Aim to Nab Subject in Check Forgery Case
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A stolen check that was reportedly written to the tune of more than $4,700 was allegedly used to purchase a Toro brand zero-turn radius lawn mower. Murfreesboro Police say the mower was purchased at a Chattanooga Home Depot store this past September. The check, that authorities say was fraudulently written, belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro.
Two Part Program: Rick Sain from Reeves Sain Drug Store talks about Reopening, followed by Rutherford County Election Commissioner Alan Farley Discussing the Upcoming Election
First Half of the Show: On the first half of the show, WGNS' Bart Walker talked to Rick Sain about the upcoming opening of the Reeves Sain Drug Store on Memorial Boulevard at MTCS Road. Second Half of the Program: During the second portion of our show, Alan Farley, Rutherford...
States whose residents have the most disposable income - Where does Tennessee Rank?
(Tennessee) Researchers calculated each state’s per capita disposable income in 2021, adjusted for cost-of-living differences, and ranked them accordingly. The analysis found that post-tax income in Tennessee—after adjusting for the state’s below-average cost of living—was $54,576 per capita in 2021, compared to $55,671 nationally. Overall -...
UPDATE: Tennessee Guardsmen Help to Fight Warren County Wildfires
(WARREN COUNTY, Tenn.) About 25-miles outside of Rutherford County in nearby Warren County, fire officials received help from the National Guard with the containment of a forest fire. On Tuesday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency worked with the Tennessee National Guard to provide two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to help with...
Voting in Rutherford County and Understanding the Amendments
It’s an election season and there is interest in the voting process, but there is also some frustration... That was Alan Farley, Rutherford County Administrator of Elections. Farley said the Amendments that are on the ballot can be confusing…. (Scroll down to read the summary of each amendment). In...
TSSAA Playoff Possibilities for Rutherford Co. Teams
Below are the playoff possiblities for local teams heading into the last week of the regular season. Division I, Class 6A, Region 4 (Riverdale, Blackman, Oakland, Stewarts Creek, Rockvale) Division I, Class 6A, Region 6 (Smyrna / La Vergne) Class 1A, Region 5 (Eagleville) Division II, Class A, East Region...
