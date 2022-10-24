ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Legislator Talks About LR 131 and Taxing Veterans

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State legislator Brad Tschida appeared on the Thursday Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners as he runs for the State Senate in District 49. Tschida was asked by a caller about the controversial Legislative Referendum 131. He read part of the initiative’s ballot...
Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws

It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
Who owns the most water rights in Montana?

Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana. Water rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?

Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana

Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?

A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned in Montana?

This conversation got started when I heard that New York State banned the use of the traditional wax device to light up the jack-o-lantern. Who doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore? The New York State Division of Consumer Services, BOO! It lays out all of the laws and regulations for Halloween in the State, calls for the use of battery-operated lights, or glow sticks to reduce the chance of fires and around decorations.
Montana must loosen regulations that stop affordable housing

As Republican and Democratic legislators representing a mix of Montana’s cities and rural areas, we have our fair share of political differences. When the Governor asked us to join a task force to address Montana’s housing crisis, we could have said no. We could have let our disagreement on other issues get in the way. […] The post Montana must loosen regulations that stop affordable housing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
5 Trends Montana Should Buck

Montana has this wild energy that makes it a timeless classic. The archetype of the rugged Montanan never goes out of style, and though this state does move with the times, we maintain our essence which is resistant to change. This quality has saved us from humilation countless times. Montanans should be proud that they never started riding Segways around, for example. Can you believe that people actually allowed themselves to be seen standing on those things? How embarrassing.
Raylee Honeycutt will serve as the first woman Executive in Montana Stockgrowers’ history

HELENA, Mont. (October 26, 2022) – The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) Board of Directors has named Raylee Honeycutt as its new Executive Vice President. Honeycutt will serve as the first female Executive Vice President in the organization’s 138 year history. Working with the Board of Directors, Honeycutt will lead all aspects of the organization, including: strategic business planning, program development, performance measurement and reporting, government relations, and membership services.
Coding program launches at Montana State Prison

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana State Prison celebrated a new technology training program available for incarcerated people with a ribbon cutting ceremony and classroom visit this week. The Last Mile's Web Development Program teaches students to create websites and full stack web applications using industry standard technologies, including HTML,...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Crime Control and Voter Fraud

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich granted an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Tuesday to talk about two important issues in statewide law enforcement. The first was a continuing grant to fund Project Safe Neighborhoods, addressing gun crime and serious violence in the Missoula...
How Not To Screw Up Your Montana Ballot

We get it: the political banter, divisiveness and tensions run high during election seasons. This isn't anything new in 2022, and sometimes people are just their worst selves until well after election day. You could blame a variety of things but let's make sure you're doing your part by:. A)...
Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican

Generally speaking, Montanans overwhelmingly plan to vote in the upcoming election, and they approve of their local law enforcement and public lands. They don’t know much about the state’s provision of Indian Education for All and may not even know in which Congressional district they live. And Montanans are dissatisfied with Congress’ performance and don’t […] The post Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican appeared first on Daily Montanan.
