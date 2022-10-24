Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Metaverse & WEB3 Startup Program Backed by Meta and L’Oréal
The goal of “Creativity in the Metaverse” program is to support the startup ideas. The acceleration program will boost Meta & Loreal’s international market & brand reach. Meta, the global social media lead has partnered with the pioneer cosmetic firm L’Oréal to power the metaverse and web3...
Bank of America Expands Reporting, Forecasting in AR Matching Solution
Bank of America has added more reporting and new forecasting capabilities to Intelligent Receivables, its accounts receivables (AR) matching solution. With these new capabilities, the solution will provide clients with insights based on historical trends and customer behavior, Bank of America said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release. “The...
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
CoinTelegraph
Asset management firm launches BTC Lightning Network startup accelerator
Asset management firm Stone Ridge, the parent company of Bitcoin company NYDIG, has launched the first startup accelerator that focuses on the Bitcoin Lightning Network and the Taro protocol, called In Wolf’s Clothing (Wolf). The accelerator consists of 8-week programs in which the best founders and startup teams from...
cxmtoday.com
HUGO BOSS Partners With Adobe To Design Metaverse Fashion
Adobe announced at Adobe MAX – the creativity conference – it is working with premium lifestyle company HUGO BOSS to power its strategy around 3D and immersive design. Applications within Adobe Substance 3D have enabled the company to drive innovation in this space and create new workflows that take products from concept to streets in new ways.
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
technode.global
Hong Kong's WATI raises $23M from Tiger Global, Shopify
Hong Kong customer and sales engagement tool WATI (WhatsApp Team Inbox) has on Wednesday announced a $23 million series B funding round to scale the team and product and reach more businesses globally. WATI said in a statement the funding round was led by Tiger Global with participation from existing...
zycrypto.com
SandStorm Announces Launch Of Its On-Demand Metaverse Builds With 5 Virtual Worlds
SandStorm, the largest metaverse builder community, has released its self-serve build proposals, making it simpler for brands to hire on-demand builders. SandStorm is a marketplace for builders currently available in 5 MMORPGs and has ambitions to grow to cover the entire open metaverse. They have partnered with virtual worlds directly,...
todaynftnews.com
Indian firm Reliance becomes first to post earnings call on metaverse
The events of Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) second-quarter results call were posted on the metaverse. Reliance became the first Indian company to connect with its stakeholders using this medium as a result of the announcement. The no-code metaverse development platform GMetri was used to create the earnings call, which...
salestechstar.com
Kinaxis Expands in Asia with New System Integrator and Reseller Partnerships
To support its growing customer base, Kinaxis welcomes 12 new System Integrators and Value Added Resellers across Asia. Kinaxis Inc, the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, continues to broaden customer value in collaboration with its partner ecosystem by welcoming 12 new System Integrators, Value Added Resellers (VAR) and Referral partners across Asia; bringing the total to 27 Asia-based partners, as well as partners who operate globally, to support the growing region.
fintechfutures.com
Dutch fintech start-up Floryn lands €65m from NatWest
Dutch lendtech Floryn has raised €65 million in senior debt financing from UK bank NatWest. The start-up says it intends to use the money to strengthen its position as “the most cost-effective alternative to banks” and expand its customer segment. Founded in 2016, Floryn offers small and...
nftgators.com
Binance Labs Invests in Web3 Security Startup Ancilia
Binance Labs led the undisclosed pre-seed round as part of its strategy to ramp up security in web3. Ancilia is one of the companies looking to offer automated real-time threat detection and protection SaaS to web3 projects. Yi He, Co-Founder of Binance and Head of Binance Labs said enhancing security...
Sierra Space and IBM Collaborate on the Next Generation of Space Technology and Software Platforms
LOUISVILLE, Colo. & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization and IBM (NYSE: IBM), a technology leader within the space industry going back to the earliest days of the U.S. space program, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Together, Sierra Space and IBM plan to work to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005140/en/ Sierra Space and IBM sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the next generation of space technology and software platforms. Courtesy Sierra Space.
todaynftnews.com
Western Union and Viking Cruises join the trademark application race with NFT, metaverse & crypto solutions
Western Union has filed trademark applications on October 18, which show its interest in offering crypto services. This could be termed the company’s recent attempt to make a move into the cryptoverse. Talking about the activities mentioned in the applications, they include handling wallets, issuing tokens of value, insurance...
aiexpress.io
IBM Watson opens up AI opportunities for software vendors with embeddable libraries
A decade in the past, IBM Watson was the identify of a big computing system that made headlines all over the world for its skill to compete on the Jeopardy recreation present. IBM Watson in 2022 is a really completely different factor and is now not a single system or perhaps a single service, however fairly is the product model identify for a rising set of IBM synthetic intelligence (AI) capabilities. These capabilities embrace pure language processing (NLP), speech-to-text and text-to-speech performance.
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea announces The Runi Project by Splinterlands
The Runi project is the first Ethereum NFT collection from @splinterlands, this amazing fantasy-themed blockchain battle game, which is listed on the OpenSea marketplace and ready for mint. Today, on 25 October, the Allowlist mint begins at 11 am PT, and then they will roll out to the public on 3 November at 11 am PT.
Digiday
Google Chrome invests in OOH, digital ads to reach Formula 1 Racing fans as the sport grows in popularity
Google is promoting its Chrome browser with out-of-home and social ads to reach Formula 1 fans as the sport is becoming increasingly popular. During the United States Grand Prix Oct. 21 in Austin, TX, the brand advertised with signs at the airport and local concerts, and with Chrome-wrapped shuttle buses for attendees to take to the race. The tech giant put digital ads on social media with the Google Chrome branding, and had an on-site activation.
boatingindustry.com
Discover Boating highlights influencer partnerships
To engage the next generation of boaters and inspire younger, more diverse audiences to experience life on the water, Discover Boating partnered with a fleet of social content creators to help amplify industry voice among their follower bases. Discover Boating’s influencer marketing campaign included dozens of Instagram and TikTok creators...
todaynftnews.com
XT.COM Listed QI Blockchain (QIE) Trading in Its Innovation Zone
XT.COM has listed QI Blockchain(QIE) in the Innovation Zone and the QIE/USDT trading pair has opened to trading at 2022-9-22 13:00 (UTC). QIE Coin is the native cryptocurrency of Qi Blockchain and is designed for Finance with low transaction fees and real-time execution. Two QIE coins are minted per block as the QI Blockchain uses the PoW consensus. PoW mining difficulty for QIE coins will increase over time until the mining reward reaches as low as 0.02 QIE per block. There is a limited amount of only 150,000,000 Qi coins and transaction fees remain almost zero, ensuring a futuristic and feasible way to transact. These coins will be minted over the next hundred years.
todaynftnews.com
Zuckerberg’s $100B Metaverse is terrifying as per shareholder
Altimeter Capital’s founder recommended that CEO Mark Zuckerberg cut its Metaverse investments to $5 billion rather than investing $10-15 billion every year. An open letter from Brad Gerstner, the founder of a giant technology investment firm, published on Oct. 24 remarks CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse investment plan as “super-sized and terrifying.” According to Hedge Follow, the founder owns roughly a 0.11% share in Meta.
