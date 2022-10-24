Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
LooksRare announces optional royalty policy
The NFT community is going through a major transformation over the past few months. Popular NFT marketplaces like Magic Eden, SudoSwap, and X2Y2 have gone zero royalty. Though the NFT community appears divided on the issue of creator royalties, another big name joins the zero royalty group. LooksRare an Ethereum...
rigzone.com
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
todaynftnews.com
Zuckerberg’s $100B Metaverse is terrifying as per shareholder
Altimeter Capital’s founder recommended that CEO Mark Zuckerberg cut its Metaverse investments to $5 billion rather than investing $10-15 billion every year. An open letter from Brad Gerstner, the founder of a giant technology investment firm, published on Oct. 24 remarks CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse investment plan as “super-sized and terrifying.” According to Hedge Follow, the founder owns roughly a 0.11% share in Meta.
todaynftnews.com
Western Union and Viking Cruises join the trademark application race with NFT, metaverse & crypto solutions
Western Union has filed trademark applications on October 18, which show its interest in offering crypto services. This could be termed the company’s recent attempt to make a move into the cryptoverse. Talking about the activities mentioned in the applications, they include handling wallets, issuing tokens of value, insurance...
todaynftnews.com
PayPal files trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings
PayPal has filed for trademark applications on October 18th. The trademark applications have plans for the trade, transfer and exchange of blockchain assets, digital assets, cryptocurrencies, digital & virtual currencies. The applications are for PayPal and its logo. PayPal has filed trademark applications with an intent to grow its cryptocurrency...
todaynftnews.com
BitPay Adds Polygon Support Giving Users Access to NFTs On Panini
BitPay just made an announcement about their new support for Polygon and MATIC. BitPay merchants will be able to accept Polygon payments from Polygon wallets thereon. Yesterday, a press release brought to our notice that the digital asset payment services provider made a confirmation about its integration with Polygon. NFT marketplaces like Panini America will also lend their support to their customers with the new payment option as merchants.
todaynftnews.com
DigiDaigaku NFT has sold for 200 ETH worth over $250,000
DigiDaigaku NFT has sold for 200 ETH, worth more than $250,000. The second reason for this boost could be Limit Break announcing its purchase of an ad space of 30 seconds for $6.5 million during the halftime interval of Super Bowl LVII. Speculations are this is an effect of the...
todaynftnews.com
OpenSea announces The Runi Project by Splinterlands
The Runi project is the first Ethereum NFT collection from @splinterlands, this amazing fantasy-themed blockchain battle game, which is listed on the OpenSea marketplace and ready for mint. Today, on 25 October, the Allowlist mint begins at 11 am PT, and then they will roll out to the public on 3 November at 11 am PT.
todaynftnews.com
A step-by-step tutorial on how to move into Decentraland
Decentraland, a 3D “virtual space browser-based” platform that allows trading in a virtual world, was made available to the public in February 2020. It is looked after by the Decentaland Foundation. Now in the latest news as of October 26, Decentraland has simplified the way for interested individuals...
todaynftnews.com
Vertu launches Metavertu smartphone with NFT and Metaverse compatibility
Vertu launches web 3.0 focused smartphone. The luxury next-level smartphone, Metavertu will simplify users’ interaction with web 3.0 components. The users can turn photos and videos into NFTs in one click. Luxury mobile phone manufacturer, Vertu launched its next-gen smartphone with metaverse and NFT abilities. The company introduced the...
todaynftnews.com
Apple restricts NFT functionalities in its new App Store rules
Apple recently released their iOS 16.1, iPad OS 16.1, and macOS Ventura updates. The company also cleared its stand on the withstanding NFT purchases and ownership. According to Apple Insider, NFTs can exist within the apps but they cannot be used to unlock new features or functionalities within the app.
todaynftnews.com
Indian firm Reliance becomes first to post earnings call on metaverse
The events of Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) second-quarter results call were posted on the metaverse. Reliance became the first Indian company to connect with its stakeholders using this medium as a result of the announcement. The no-code metaverse development platform GMetri was used to create the earnings call, which...
todaynftnews.com
myNFT to showcase its NFT vending machine at the NFT.London event scheduled in November
In a recent announcement made by the multi-chain NFT marketplace myNFT, it has been revealed that the first-ever physical NFT vending machine by myNFT will be showcased at this year’s NFT.London event. The event is set to be held from November 2-4. The platform aims to provide a hassle-free...
todaynftnews.com
Equifax joins Oasis to create on-chain KYC solution and protect users’ data
Equifax, the credit reporting firm, also known for history’s one of the largest data breaches, is prepared to support the making of a data privacy service exclusively for Web3 projects. According to the announcement made by the company, it has entered in an agreement with Oasis Labs, the privacy-determined...
