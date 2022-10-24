Read full article on original website
Western Union and Viking Cruises join the trademark application race with NFT, metaverse & crypto solutions
Western Union has filed trademark applications on October 18, which show its interest in offering crypto services. This could be termed the company’s recent attempt to make a move into the cryptoverse. Talking about the activities mentioned in the applications, they include handling wallets, issuing tokens of value, insurance...
Crypto.com COO says NFTs and gaming will drive Web3 growth and development
In a recent statement shared in a speech at the Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB2022) event on Thursday by the COO of Crypto.com, Eric Anziani, it came to surface that NFTs and gaming are going to spearhead the Web3 sector. The Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com laid an emphasis on...
Zuckerberg’s $100B Metaverse is terrifying as per shareholder
Altimeter Capital’s founder recommended that CEO Mark Zuckerberg cut its Metaverse investments to $5 billion rather than investing $10-15 billion every year. An open letter from Brad Gerstner, the founder of a giant technology investment firm, published on Oct. 24 remarks CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse investment plan as “super-sized and terrifying.” According to Hedge Follow, the founder owns roughly a 0.11% share in Meta.
LooksRare announces optional royalty policy
The NFT community is going through a major transformation over the past few months. Popular NFT marketplaces like Magic Eden, SudoSwap, and X2Y2 have gone zero royalty. Though the NFT community appears divided on the issue of creator royalties, another big name joins the zero royalty group. LooksRare an Ethereum...
PayPal files trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings
PayPal has filed for trademark applications on October 18th. The trademark applications have plans for the trade, transfer and exchange of blockchain assets, digital assets, cryptocurrencies, digital & virtual currencies. The applications are for PayPal and its logo. PayPal has filed trademark applications with an intent to grow its cryptocurrency...
OpenSea announces The Runi Project by Splinterlands
The Runi project is the first Ethereum NFT collection from @splinterlands, this amazing fantasy-themed blockchain battle game, which is listed on the OpenSea marketplace and ready for mint. Today, on 25 October, the Allowlist mint begins at 11 am PT, and then they will roll out to the public on 3 November at 11 am PT.
Norway enters Metaverse with a Decentraland tax office
With the opening of a metaverse tax office, the Norwegian government is embracing Web3. The Brønnøysund, Norway’s central register, and Skatteetaten, the country’s tax authority, announced on Wednesday at the Nokios conference that they will collaborate with consulting company Ernst and Young (EY) to open an office in Decentraland.
DigiDaigaku NFT has sold for 200 ETH worth over $250,000
DigiDaigaku NFT has sold for 200 ETH, worth more than $250,000. The second reason for this boost could be Limit Break announcing its purchase of an ad space of 30 seconds for $6.5 million during the halftime interval of Super Bowl LVII. Speculations are this is an effect of the...
myNFT to showcase its NFT vending machine at the NFT.London event scheduled in November
In a recent announcement made by the multi-chain NFT marketplace myNFT, it has been revealed that the first-ever physical NFT vending machine by myNFT will be showcased at this year’s NFT.London event. The event is set to be held from November 2-4. The platform aims to provide a hassle-free...
Vertu launches Metavertu smartphone with NFT and Metaverse compatibility
Vertu launches web 3.0 focused smartphone. The luxury next-level smartphone, Metavertu will simplify users’ interaction with web 3.0 components. The users can turn photos and videos into NFTs in one click. Luxury mobile phone manufacturer, Vertu launched its next-gen smartphone with metaverse and NFT abilities. The company introduced the...
Indian firm Reliance becomes first to post earnings call on metaverse
The events of Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) second-quarter results call were posted on the metaverse. Reliance became the first Indian company to connect with its stakeholders using this medium as a result of the announcement. The no-code metaverse development platform GMetri was used to create the earnings call, which...
Input PR Joins Global WOW Summit Lisbon as an Official Media Partner
‘Is life, as we know it, turning into a computer game?’ is the question the organizers of the upcoming WOW Summit Lisbon 2022 are asking. Taking place in Portugal on November 1-3, 2022, the third edition of the global summit will offer a great opportunity for first-class networking, experience exchange, collaborations, and entertainment.
Post $114 million Mango Markets hack, Solana DeFi projects open back
A few days back, Today NFT News reported, Solana DeFi trading hack costs its platform Mango Markets $100 million. Now as per the recent news, after the $114 million hack of Mango Markets, two Solana-themed DeFi protocols are reopened. Tulip, yield aggregator and UXD, stablecoin provider, have found tokens from...
A step-by-step tutorial on how to move into Decentraland
Decentraland, a 3D “virtual space browser-based” platform that allows trading in a virtual world, was made available to the public in February 2020. It is looked after by the Decentaland Foundation. Now in the latest news as of October 26, Decentraland has simplified the way for interested individuals...
Equifax joins Oasis to create on-chain KYC solution and protect users’ data
Equifax, the credit reporting firm, also known for history’s one of the largest data breaches, is prepared to support the making of a data privacy service exclusively for Web3 projects. According to the announcement made by the company, it has entered in an agreement with Oasis Labs, the privacy-determined...
Meta’s Metaverse team reports $3.67 billion quarterly loss
Meta revealed that its division handling Metaverse development projects is facing huge losses. Reality Labs of Meta has reported a loss of $3.67 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The Q3 loss of 2021 was $2.63 billion. This year’s loss surpasses the numbers of last year. The company is...
