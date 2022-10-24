Wisconsin U.S. Senate Challenger Speaks on Relationship with Tribes, farm Bill, Environment at Oneida Forum

Read full article on original website
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again.The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge's ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon to react to the ruling, which comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election.Wisconsin voters have been submitting...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
iheart.com
New Polls Look At Key Senate Races
New polls are examining some key Senate races that may determine which party controls that body for the next two years. A CNN survey which looked at Pennsylvania found 51% of likely voters support Democrat John Fetterman, 45 Republican Mehmet Oz. In Wisconsin, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has 50% support...
Democratic U.S. Senator Under Federal Investigation
U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, a democrat from New Jersey, is facing a federal investigation in New York, according to news outlet Semafor. Semafor is reporting that the investigation is ongoing in the Southern District of New York and that there has been at least one subpoena issued in relation to the investigation.
NBC News
Republicans and rural America have the midterm enthusiasm edge, poll finds
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... New NBC News poll shows sky-high interest and polarization ahead of midterms. ... President Biden heads to the DNC headquarters to deliver remarks. ... Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., says the Jan. 6 committee won’t allow Trump to turn potential testimony into a “circus.” ... Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist face off in their first and only Florida Governor's debate. ... A Telemundo/LX News poll has DeSantis ahead among Florida Latinos. ... And GOP Super PAC pulls out of New Hampshire Senate.
Black Voters Are Shifting Right and the Left Is Losing It | Opinion
The economy and inflation edge out voting rights and abortion as extremely important for Black voters, according to recent CNN polling.
MSNBC
On voter-intimidation fears, the GOP line becomes unrecognizable
As early voting got underway in Arizona, locals were invited to take advantage of ballot drop boxes for their convenience. In theory, this wouldn’t be especially notable. But in practice, the circumstances quickly became more unsettling. Far-right conspiracy theorists, fueled by weird lies, have begun monitoring the drop boxes, accusing random voters of suspected crimes for no reason, and photographing people and license plates. In one incident last week, police were called when two armed individuals were seen dressed in tactical gear outside a Mesa ballot drop box.
The 11th-hour midterm shifts
Two weeks from Election Day, Democrats are reallocating resources and retooling their messages as polling gives Republicans the momentum in congressional races. The big picture: Republicans — bullish they can score a big House takeover and flip the Senate — are zeroing in on more Democratic strongholds. Democrats...
Midterm polls - live: Republicans improve in polls as Biden pleads with voters
The president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for for Congress.As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot polling average. That soft lead has begun to reverse course as now the Republicans lead in this polling average by 0.5 points. Republican Ron DeSantis took the debate stage on...
Nymag.com
Tudor Dixon Claimed Democrats Are Seeking Revenge for Losing the Civil War
Two of the dumbest memes you can find in the fever swamps of far-right politics are that Democrats are still the party of white supremacy, as they were in the 19th and part of the 20th century, and that Democrats hate and want to destroy their own country. It has come to light that Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee running for governor of Michigan, managed to combine these two bizarre notions in the summer of 2020.
DeSantis to campaign with Zeldin in NY governor’s race
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will campaign alongside New York Republican gubernatorial hopeful, Rep. Lee Zeldin, over the weekend, marking his latest political foray outside his home state amid speculation of a 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis, who’s facing reelection himself in less than two weeks, will join Zeldin at a...
Washington Examiner
House midterms: Past the point of no return
HOUSE MIDTERMS: PAST THE POINT OF NO RETURN. The midterm elections are now two weeks away. Some political commentators have an interest in portraying them as one big, suspenseful, down-to-the-wire contest. Maybe some of those commentators are partisan. Maybe some just think it's good for business. But the fact is, at this point, the midterm results, as far as the House of Representatives is concerned, are pretty much set in stone. Republicans are going to win. Democrats are going to lose. The Senate is moving in that direction, too. It might already be there.
Red tsunami watch
Polling, spending trends and conversations with leading Democratic and Republican strategists suggest it's now very possible House Republicans win back the majority on Nov. 8 with more than 20 House seats — once the upper range of most analysts' projections. The big picture: Two weeks out from the midterms,...
iheart.com
Republicans At Peak Polling & The Abortion Miscalculation – Top 3 Takeaways
Political miscalculation revisited. As we’re just 13 days away from one of the most highly anticipated midterm election days of our lifetimes there’s a new political reality that ties into a previous theme of mine. From the original Supreme Court leaker in early May, to the actual decision in late June, I mentioned emphatically, that Democrats banking on abortion this election cycle were engaged in a huge political miscalculation. In the immediate aftermath of the SCOTUS leak I said this in my Top 3 Takeaways that day… There’s a good chance the political calculous of this abortion debate being good for Democrats is wrong. And if Democrats think most Americans will say screw it to 41-year high inflation and an impending recession, along with a border crisis an energy crisis, geopolitical crises all in the name of abortions on demand? They’re not only on the wrong side of science.... They’re living in an altered state of reality. All throughout the abortion debate in Florida in February, we heard most Floridians were against it. Ditto the Parental Rights in Education Legislation and the battle with Disney. And what do the polls today say? The potential for an impending DeSantis landslide this fall. The truth sets voters free and the more these conversations are had, just as was the case with legislation like the Parental Rights in Education, the more of it that will be known. And regarding the most important issue of all. The right to life. On the day I made that comment, before any potential impact of the abortion issue being in the minds of voters, Republicans held a 3-point advantage on the generic ballot. I also had this to say that day...
Washington Examiner
New forecast predicts four key races are heading GOP’s way as Democratic struggles continue
With less than two weeks before Election Day, four key midterm races have shifted in the GOP’s favor, giving Republicans hope they can seize control of Congress in November. Two House races in California, as well as one in Oregon and a Senate race in Arizona, have been updated by election forecasters to reflect GOP gains, with many shifting from leaning Democratic to being deemed as toss-ups.
Fox News Power Rankings: Storm clouds gather for Democrats in the Northeast
The forecast looks gloomier for Democrats as Election Day nears, with a spate of recent polls suggesting that even the sitting governor of New York is in some danger. In this edition of the Fox News Power Rankings, five northeast races shift towards Republicans, and signs of a potential upset are emerging in the Oklahoma governor's race.
We're addicted to midterm election polls. And it's not doing us any good.
I can already hear people muttering, 'Did this guy just criticize America's favorite pastime? What's more patriotic than trying to guess because we're too impatient to wait and see what happens?'. USA TODAY. As we near the midterm elections, you can’t hurl a wasted minute without hitting a largely useless...
