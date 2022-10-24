Read full article on original website
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Let Trea Turner Walk to Make ‘Serious Bid’ for Aaron Judge
The Dodgers are heading into the offseason with a lot of question marks on their roster. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is heading into the offseason as the biggest name on the free-agent market. And those two things could end up being intimately related. As Mark Feinsand writes on MLB.com, the...
Dodgers Rumors: A Look At Trea Turner’s Top 8 Potential Destinations This Offseason
It still remains unclear whether Trea Turner will return in a Dodgers uniform next season. Turner has expressed interest in a return, but also remained open to the idea of going back to the east coast. To stir the pot some more, Aaron Judge has been linked with the Dodgers...
Dodgers Done With Cody Bellinger? Will LA Bring Him Back? Potential Replacements?
One of the bigger storylines for the Dodgers this offseason is regarding their former MVP centerfielder, Cody Bellinger. Bellinger, a fourth-round pick by the Dodgers in 2013, has played in LA for all six years of his career, but this partnership could be coming to an end as soon as this offseason.
Dodgers Beat Writer Floats an Interesting New Name for LA’s 2023 Shortstop
As of this moment, we really have no idea who will be the Dodgers’ shortstop when spring training rolls around in four months. It might be as simple as re-signing Trea Turner — hey, we said simple, not cheap — or they might go after one of the other big-name free agents like Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts.
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge To LA Remains A Huge Possibility According To Betting Odds
All the noise surrounding Aaron Judge slowly has been gaining traction with teams wondering where he will sign and how much he will make. The speculated amount remains near the $400 million mark, but who he will inevitably play for still remains a mystery. The Yankees are going to do...
Dodgers Free Agency Preview, World Series Talk, Is Everyone a Phillies Fan Right Now? | Blue Heaven Podcast
Just to be upfront with everyone, we spent way more time than we planned talking about Bryce Harper and the Phillies and the World Series. It seems us Dodgers fans aren’t quite as over the early postseason loss as we thought. But if you’re willing to battle through some overall good baseball talk, we have some even better Dodger offseason and hot stove talk.
Dodgers: Roz Wyman, Young City Councilor Instrumental in Bringing Team to LA, Passes Away
Rosalind “Roz” Wyman, the youngest person ever elected to the Los Angeles City Council when she won election at the age of 22 in 1953, has passed away at the age of 92, her family said in a statement reported by the L.A. Times. Wyman was just the second woman elected to L.A.’s City Council, and just a few years after her election, she was instrumental in bringing the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.
Dodgers Polls: Fans Overwhelmingly Want Trea Turner Back in 2023
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner was one of the most popular players in Los Angeles for the first year or so of his time with the team. After an offensive slump the last week of the regular season and some key defensive lapses in the NLDS, he became somewhat more of a polarizing figure among L.A. fans.
Dodgers News: Hairston, Vassegh Both Expect Tyler Anderson Back in Blue in 2023
The Dodgers are facing a lot of tough roster questions this offseason. Will Trea Turner re-sign or depart in free agency? Should they go after Aaron Judge? Is Clayton Kershaw coming back for another year?. The Dodgers have a couple other left-handed free-agent starters, too, including the guy who led...
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Seen on Video Playing Basketball in Memphis
The noise isn’t getting to Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts this offseason at all. Since the team was shockingly eliminated in four games in the NLDS, finger pointing and the blame game has run rampant on social media. And Mookie is near the top of the list of players who have shouldered the load of criticism from fans and pundits alike.
Dodgers: A Reminder from AJ Pollock How All LA Fans Are Feeling Toward the Astros
The World Series starts tonight and the Dodgers aren’t in it. That’s painful enough on its own for fans in Los Angeles and true blue faithful around the states. Making it worse tonight is the fact that the hated Astros are in the Fall Classic once again trying to win their first fully legitimate World Series piece of metal.
Dodgers News: Caleb Ferguson Makes Exciting Announcement With Wife Carissa
Caleb Ferguson’s wife, Carissa, made a very exciting announcement on Thursday via Instagram. She posted one picture of her and Caleb, and another of their dog, announcing that they’re expecting their first child. Ferguson would have loved to make this announcement in the midst of a postseason run,...
Dodgers Roster News: LHP Robbie Erlin Opts for Free Agency
The World Series is set to begin Friday to not only mark down the end of the season but also the beginning of free agency. It’s common for players to opt into free agency before the end of the season and of the 13 who have elected to do so already, Robbie Erlin makes the list as the only Dodgers so far.
Dodgers News: ESPN Analyst Bothered With The Idea Of LA Going After Aaron Judge
The Dodgers being out of the postseason supplies Dodgers fans with much speculation of what the Dodgers will do to improve the team for next season. Among the noise that has come out revolves around Yankees start outfielder Aaron Judge who opted to not sign an extension last season and is now poised to hit free agency.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Breaks Silence on Social Media Following NLDS Upset
Tuesday was a big day for Dodgers players named Turner posting on Instagram for the first time since L.A.’s shocking loss to the Padres in the NLDS. First it was Justin Turner apologizing and thanking the fans on Tuesday morning. Later in the day, Trea Turner got in on the action.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Target Aaron Judge ‘at the Top’ of Giants Offseason List
The stove is heating up as the offseason has begun for 28 of the 30 MLB teams. Aaron Judge, coming off a year in which he set the American League home run record, is arguably the biggest free agent this winter. He’ll most likely get the largest contract, and may be the biggest domino that sets off the rest of the market.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman Among NL Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger awards were announced on Thursday, and there are six Dodgers players (at seven positions) still in the running to receive the awards. Freddie Freeman is a finalist at first base, but just as Paul Goldschmidt is the main thing standing between Freddie and an MVP, Goldy is probably also standing between Freeman and a Silver Slugger. Freeman has won the last three Silver Sluggers at first base in the National League, but that streak might end this year.
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig is Having a Monster Postseason in the KBO
Yasiel Puig has bounced around quite a bit since he was traded from the Dodgers after the 2018 season. He played with Cincinnati and Cleveland in the MLB, before playing in the Dominican Winter League and Mexican League. Then, in 2022, he went to Korea to play in the Korean Baseball League — and he’s been raking.
Dodgers News: Coach Clayton McCullough Could Be Leaving LA for Kansas City
After the 2020 season, Dodgers first-base coach George Lombard left the organization to take a job as bench coach for Tigers manager AJ Hinch. Lombard was replaced in the coaching box by Clayton McCullough, who had spent the previous few years as the organization’s Minor League Field Coordinator. Two...
Dodgers News: Skip Schumaker Replaces Don Mattingly As Marlins New Manager
It doesn’t matter if you spend one season or 10 seasons with the Dodgers. You are apart of the Dodgers family for life. Skip Schumaker spent 11 seasons in the MLB, most notably with the Cardinals, but spent the 2013 season with the Dodgers as the second baseman. In his only season with the Dodgers, Schumaker hit two home runs with 30 RBI’s with a .262 batting average.
