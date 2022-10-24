ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Free Agency Preview, World Series Talk, Is Everyone a Phillies Fan Right Now? | Blue Heaven Podcast

Just to be upfront with everyone, we spent way more time than we planned talking about Bryce Harper and the Phillies and the World Series. It seems us Dodgers fans aren’t quite as over the early postseason loss as we thought. But if you’re willing to battle through some overall good baseball talk, we have some even better Dodger offseason and hot stove talk.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Roz Wyman, Young City Councilor Instrumental in Bringing Team to LA, Passes Away

Rosalind “Roz” Wyman, the youngest person ever elected to the Los Angeles City Council when she won election at the age of 22 in 1953, has passed away at the age of 92, her family said in a statement reported by the L.A. Times. Wyman was just the second woman elected to L.A.’s City Council, and just a few years after her election, she was instrumental in bringing the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Seen on Video Playing Basketball in Memphis

The noise isn’t getting to Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts this offseason at all. Since the team was shockingly eliminated in four games in the NLDS, finger pointing and the blame game has run rampant on social media. And Mookie is near the top of the list of players who have shouldered the load of criticism from fans and pundits alike.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman Among NL Silver Slugger Award Finalists

The finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger awards were announced on Thursday, and there are six Dodgers players (at seven positions) still in the running to receive the awards. Freddie Freeman is a finalist at first base, but just as Paul Goldschmidt is the main thing standing between Freddie and an MVP, Goldy is probably also standing between Freeman and a Silver Slugger. Freeman has won the last three Silver Sluggers at first base in the National League, but that streak might end this year.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Skip Schumaker Replaces Don Mattingly As Marlins New Manager

It doesn’t matter if you spend one season or 10 seasons with the Dodgers. You are apart of the Dodgers family for life. Skip Schumaker spent 11 seasons in the MLB, most notably with the Cardinals, but spent the 2013 season with the Dodgers as the second baseman. In his only season with the Dodgers, Schumaker hit two home runs with 30 RBI’s with a .262 batting average.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

