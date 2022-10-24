ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Megadeth, Parkway Drive & many more announced for Knotfest 2023

Just one day after it was confirmed the festival was heading Down Under, the inaugural lineup for Knotfest Australia is here. Slipknot are bringing their renowned festival to the country for the first time, expanding the event into new international territory. The curated Knotfest will head to Melbourne, Sydney and Melbourne in March of next year, and will be the first time the metal legends have performed here since 2016 (see full dates below).
