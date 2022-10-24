Read full article on original website
wlrn.org
Approved: New $115 million performing arts center in Boca Raton closer to being a 'cultural hub'
The founders of a new $115 million dollar performing arts center in Boca Raton's Mizner Park say it will reinvigorate the cultural scene in the city, giving people from across South Florida another incentive to support local arts. Speaking two weeks after the Boca Raton City Council. greenlit the project,...
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
exemplore.com
The Witch's Wall (Witch's Castle) in Palm Beach, Florida
I have a strong interest in astrology, religion/spirituality, and psychology. I love sharing my knowledge with others. The Witch's Castle, Also Called the Witch's Wall, in Palm Beach. When I was growing up in Palm Beach County in the 1970s, everybody knew what the “Witch’s Castle” was. It was a...
At the Table newsletter: Stone crabs, Frito pies, new restaurants + other October finds
Stone crabs, fancy Frito pies, new restaurants + other October gifts Before the 10th month of the year calls it a wrap, let’s recount the gifts of October: The swelter...
wflx.com
Estee Lauder executive buys 6-year-old Palm Beach mansion, then demolishes it
It seems that one Palm Beach billionaire’s treasure is another Palm Beach billionaire’s trash. A limited liability company linked to Estee Lauder executive chairman William P. Lauder purchased the property at 1071 N. Ocean Blvd. late last year, the Palm Beach Daily News reported. Now the three-story, more-than-35,000-square-foot...
thewestsidegazette.com
Spyro Gyra and David Sanborn Headline Two-Day Jazz Fest Pompano Beach Pompano Beach Arts Announces Complete Festival Lineup
Pompano Beach Arts has announced the complete lineup for the much anticipated second annual Jazz Fest Pompano Beach taking place Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, 2023. The headlining act for Friday night’s concert on the Great Lawn by the beach is 13-time Grammy Award-nominated jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra. Performing Saturday afternoon in Old Town Pompano Beach is a stellar selection of jazz artists including Nanny Assis, Fanni Sárközy, Yanier Horta, Julio Montalvo and the Fabulous Dixie Kings, and the FIU Jazz Big Band with the FIU Student Vocal Studio. Topping off this incredible Saturday lineup is the already announced headliner, six-time Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist David Sanborn. Tickets and details at www.pompanobeacharts.org/jazzfest.
treksplorer.com
Dania Beach, FL: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Located in Broward County, South Florida, Dania Beach is a small coastal community with beautiful beaches. Being south of Fort Lauderdale, it’s often overlooked by many travelers. But as it’s just a short drive away from many of the Sunshine State’s hotspots, checking out all the best things to do in Dania Beach offers a splendid alternative without the crowds.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Sales launch at first residences at Fort Lauderdale’s Pier Sixty-Six
Sales are under way at The Residences at Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Tavistock Development Company said Tuesday. The development includes a first-phase offering of 62 luxury condominiums from two to four bedrooms, starting at $3 million. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty will handle sales and marketing of the units. Construction...
golfcourseindustry.com
Renovated, renamed Cape Club of Palm City set to reopen
The Cape Club of Palm City is set to open November 18 following an extensive renovation to both the golf course and clubhouse. Acquired by The Cape Club Collection in May of this year, the 18-hole golf course — which was formerly known as The Fox Club Florida — and its 16,500-square-foot clubhouse have undergone significant improvements since closing July 1. Located north of West Palm Beach, the renovated and rebranded facility will open as a premier private club.
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca Raton
A new restaurant from the creators of NYC's Carbone will soon open at The Boca Raton. This week, the group announced the upcoming opening of Japanese Bocce Club, a new signature dining concept based on traditional Japanese cuisine.
Jupiter residents discuss housing prices
In an effort to find solutions for the affordable housing crisis, Palm Beach County community leaders held a community forum in Jupiter Wednesday.
cw34.com
Local Rabbi views Kanye West antisemetic comments as educational opportunity
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Following a series of racially offensive and antisemitic comments, companies around the globe are cutting ties with Kanye West. Adidas, Balenciaga and his talent agency CAA are all out. Even Gap removed Yeezy products from its stores, saying “antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated with our values.”
‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process
After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
Anthony Rizzo Is Back in Parkland for his ‘11th Annual Walk-Off for Cancer’
Anthony Rizzo’s Walk-Off for cancer in 2019. The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation’s annual walk-off for cancer is back, and fans can join the three-time MLB All-Star and World Series Champion in the 5k walk. The in-person walk begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, and is at...
cw34.com
Fantasy 5 ticket worth $61K sold in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — No one matched all six numbers to win the $700 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but someone did win some money in Royal Palm Beach. One lucky person picked up a winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth more than $67,000. The winner bought...
WPTV
Setting up healthy fall fitness routines in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Montana Globerman had been a fitness instructor for ten years before she had her second child. With "all the things" she had to juggle as a mom she was unable to get out of and fulfill her passion for fitness. “I really missed teaching and...
Health advisory issued for several Palm Beach County beaches
A health advisory is in effect for several Palm Beach County beaches due to an elevated level of bacteria in the water, according to the county's Department of Health.
Deerfield News
They’re Back-Deerfield Beach’s Fatboyz BBQ “Top Notch” Now At 1200 East Hillsboro Boulevard
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-We remember when Fatboyz BBQ first opened on Powerline Road we thought, and still do their BBQ was excellent. Fatboyz reminds me of the old days when Tom’s was on Dixie Highway in Boca and the people would wait in lines. Fatboyz is the real deal they are cooking low and slow and know BBQ.
Baby Falls From 3rd Story of Coral Springs Apartment Building
A baby fell from a third-story patio at a Coral Springs apartment building Sunday, authorities said. The child, who is around one year old, was flown to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale as a precaution due to the height of the fall, authorities said. The incident happened near 2900 Riverside Drive.
