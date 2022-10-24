Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Narcissists Cause Everyone To Believe They Are Perfect
A woman I know is getting divorced from her narcissistic husband. They seemed perfectly happy together on the outside. It turned out he was abusive, controlling, and manipulative. It wasn’t until they moved to a new city that she could begin to make new friends that weren’t his and plan an escape.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Mum-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she was convinced was her 'soulmate' after ONE 'magical' night at a conference - only to be ghosted by him
An Australian mother-of-two has spoken about meeting her 'soulmate' while on a work trip with her husband and the decision that saw her walk away from her marriage only to get rejected. Amanda Trenfield, who lives in Sydney, was looking to reconnect with her husband after 14 years together, which...
Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead
When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
That broken feeling
Have you ever felt you were not strong enough for the struggle on a particular day? It doesn’t matter if your struggle is great or small or what caused it. I think we all have those moments when we feel like we have been knocked to our knees and are unsure how to solve the problem and stand back up. Here are a few ideas that might help.
Science Believes Consciousness Survives Death (Opinion Piece)
Has Science Finally Found Proof Our Consciousness Continues After Death?. According to Dr. Sam Parnia of NYC Langone, who spends a lot of his time studying the process of death and dying, the process of separation is one of peace and awareness.
CNET
Your Weird Dreams Might Mean Something After All: Experts Weigh In
Sleep is vital -- your body needs sleep not only to rest, but also to regulate your metabolism and brain function. But, if you're anything like me, your brain feels anything but restful when you sleep, because it's too busy cooking up wild and strange scenarios in the form of dreams. Though it's easy to understand why we have to go to sleep each night, it's much more difficult to explain why we dream and how to interpret what exactly those dreams mean, especially if they're outlandish or perhaps even scary.
rsvplive.ie
Makeup artist goes viral on TikTok with easy anti-ageing tip to make the eyes look younger
Eyes can often be the first places to show age, as the skin around the eyes is thinner and more delicate than the rest of the face. While it's completely normal to develop fine lines and wrinkles, some people find that makeup can often accentuate any texture or ageing around the eyes.
Are Angels "Real"?
Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?
Poem: Her tears
Her tears poured down her face like a summer rain falling from the sky. She was hurt so bad, she believed that she wouldn’t be able to survive. she finally realized that she had no choice other than to continue to fight.
Opinion: I Don’t Want Ignorant Parents Dictating the Curriculum of Public Schools
There have been a lot of discussions lately about something called a parental bill of rights. There are various forms of this legislation that have been proposed at both the state and federal levels throughout our country.
Opinion: Empaths Are Very Appealing To A Narcissist
A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.
Why Most Spiritual Seekers Give Up
What differentiates those who reach enlightenment from those who fantasize about it. Whenever we commit ourselves to growing spiritually — changing certain habits and questioning Life beyond the physical senses becomes natural.
Opinion: How To Safely End A Relationship With A Narcissist
There comes a point where we all reach a point in an unhealthy relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, and all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.
Narcissistic Control And Gaslighting
Gaslighting is one of many weapons of choice a Narcissist chooses to confuse and break down the victim. They have done it for years, and it works for them. So they get better and better as the years go on.
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
Caitlyn Jenner Piles on Trans TikToker, Calls Body Positive Video ‘Absurdity’
Move over Senator Marsha Blackburn. Transgender Olympian Caitlyn Jenner also has some things to say about trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. On Wednesday afternoon, Jenner echoed an earlier tweet from Blackburn, calling a video from Mulvaney “absurdity.” A failed gubernatorial candidate and vocal supporter of all things Republican, Jenner praised the Senator, thanking her for “speaking out and having a backbone.” The comments are especially surprising since Jenner has said in the past that hatred for trans people who don’t pass, or look visibly transgender is “something that needs to change.” The comment from the Tennessee Senator, who Taylor...
Opinion: Diving Into The Different Types Of Female Narcissists
Although it has been proven that men tend to be Narcissists more than women, it does afflict women as well. Most studies conclude that Narcissism affects around 80% of men and 20% of women but that’s a rough estimate as there are so many different levels of Narcissism.
Comments / 4