CHICAGO, IL – At a pivotal and stressful time for economies worldwide, leading U.S. car shipping company Nexus Auto Transport is banking on education to help its growing customer base. By teaching consumers about the ins and outs of the vehicle transport industry and other adjacent industries, Nexus is giving its clients the tools they need to make informed purchasing decisions. “Just like in most industries, customers in the know save much more on vehicle shipping than those who aren’t,” says Nexus owner/operator George Arkin.f “Rather than leaving our clients in the dark, we’re putting together a massive multimedia push to educate customers on how to secure cost-effective, effcazficient relocation and shipping services.” With its network of 29,000+ independent truckers and a wide variety of car shipping solutions, Nexus has steadily evolved from a one-person operation to an industry leader in auto transportation.

1 DAY AGO