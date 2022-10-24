Creative Diagnostics announced the launch of a panel of anti-PEG IgG or IgM ELISA kits with different species reactivity to detect anti-PEG IgG or IgM in serum and plasma. New York, USA – October 27, 2022 – Creative Diagnostics, a global leader in offering raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for the bio-technology industry, announced the launch of a panel of anti-PEG IgG or IgM ELISA kits with different species reactivity to detect anti-PEG IgG or IgM in serum and plasma. More importantly, these kits can be used in a broad range of scientific research and vaccine evaluation.

1 DAY AGO