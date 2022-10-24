Read full article on original website
African Energy Award for Dietsmann founder Peter Kütemann
During the African Energy Week (AEW) Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, Dietsmann founder and chairman Peter Kütemann had the honour of receiving the Inaugural Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award. Presented by the Secretary-General of OPEC, H.E. Haitham al-Ghais, this annual award has been renamed in honor of his predecessor, H.E. Mohammad Barkindo. Dr Barkindo passed away this year, after leading OPEC since 2016.
Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza
Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
Global Flyer Distribution – the go-to service to expand businesses through flyer delivery services
USA – Global Flyer Distribution offers orderly, dependable, and professional flyer delivery service to make sure that the clients’ business flyers, brochures, and door hangers are delivered directly to their target audience. The company ensures that its clients receive nothing less than the highest caliber, most dependable, and most professional services with its assistance.
Creative Biolabs Unveils Complete Innovative Macrophage Solutions
Creative Biolabs is determined to provide a wide range of custom macrophage services to advance macrophage therapeutic development and related studies, having established a high-standard macrophage development platform and being equipped with advanced technologies. New York, USA – October 27, 2022 – Immune system dysfunction underpins a variety of human...
Dubai Launches ‘Unleashing the Power of Data through Private Synthetic Data’ Report to Boost Digital Economy
Today, Digital Dubai has launched the first Synthetic Data Implementation Framework, making Dubai the first city in the world to do so. Designed to promote and facilitate the use of synthetic data, the framework is set to increase opportunities to share high-value data, whilst protecting the sensitive information it contains. Digital Dubai wants to use synthetic data to deliver on its mission of boosting data-led innovation and driving the digitisation of Dubai’s economy.
Berj Arakelian, Area Sales Manager with CMG Home Loans, Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing Serving Realtor & Referral Partners
Berj Arakelian discusses how realtors can benefit from working with mortgage lenders. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-berj-arakelian-area-sales-manager-with-cmg-home-loans-discussing-serving-realtor-referral-partners/#. Berj said: “When it comes to realtors wanting to improve their business, working with a mortgage lender is a great option. They can provide numerous benefits that...
CD Bioparticles Launches Ion Exchange Magnetic Particles for Purification of Proteins and DNA/RNA
CD Bioparticles launched a variety of strong and weak Ion Exchange Magnetic Particles to separate proteins, peptides, antibodies, DNA/RNA, and other biomolecules. New York, USA – October 27, 2022 – With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles launched a variety of strong and weak Ion Exchange Magnetic Particles to separate proteins, peptides, antibodies, DNA/RNA, and other biomolecules, ensuring maximum resolution and protein yield, as well as scalability, i.e. from small-scale to process-scale purification.
Fusion Consulting Group secures war-chest to disrupt the professional services sector
Fusion Consulting Group, a London-based professional services firm for Private Clients and SMEs, has secured a funding package from specialist funder SME Capital. Founded in 2015 by Mitch Young and Adam Maurice, Fusion has built a multi-disciplinary consulting practice which now boasts a wide portfolio of services including Taxation, Accountancy, Financial Services, Legal Services, Digital Marketing and Business Advisory.
JTB Studios Heralds Digital Solutions As Catalysts for Business Growth
The Melbourne-based digital agency, JTB Studios has been around since 2003. Their motto can be summed up in three simple words: “we breathe digital”. Highly successful and people’s favorite, JTB Studios believe in offering aesthetically, quantitatively, and qualitatively sound digital solutions, designed and developed carefully for a pleasurable human experience.
Becker Muscular Dystrophy Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by (2022-2032), States DelveInsight | Key Companies – PTC Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Epirium Bio, Edgewise Therapeutics
The Becker Muscular Dystrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Becker Muscular Dystrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Becker Muscular Dystrophy market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Becker Muscular Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
Creative Diagnostics Announces New Polyethylene Glycol Antibodies Detection Kits
Creative Diagnostics announced the launch of a panel of anti-PEG IgG or IgM ELISA kits with different species reactivity to detect anti-PEG IgG or IgM in serum and plasma. New York, USA – October 27, 2022 – Creative Diagnostics, a global leader in offering raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for the bio-technology industry, announced the launch of a panel of anti-PEG IgG or IgM ELISA kits with different species reactivity to detect anti-PEG IgG or IgM in serum and plasma. More importantly, these kits can be used in a broad range of scientific research and vaccine evaluation.
LeisurePay Announces the Addition of Mr. Ricky Badessa to Its Executive Team
LeisurePay is excited to announce the appointment of Ricky Badessa as its Chief Business Development Officer. Mr. Badessa’s primary role will be to assist the Company in expanding its merchant customer base as well as to manage the Company’s growing sales staff. “Ricky has played a vital role...
Creative Diagnostics Introduces Hemagglutination Assay Service for Scientific Applications
Creative Diagnostics recently introduced Hemagglutination Assay services for influenza vaccine, diagnostic, and surveillance communities to measure virus and antibody titers and monitor influenza subtypes. New York, USA – October 27, 2022 – As an expert in the antiviral field providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics recently...
Spires Online Tutors Announces New Manchester Office – also opens in Liverpool, Leeds and Sheffield
Manchester – In order to assist those looking for online tutoring jobs, Spires, the UK’s top provider of online tutors, is pleased to announce a flurry of new office openings in Northern England. The Spires brand has been expanding outside of the more conventional tutoring markets in London...
Digital Signage Market share, growth development worth $27.8 Billion USD at a (CAGR) of 11.2%
[194 Pages Report] Digital signage market size, analysis, trends, companies, growth & forecasts. The global digital signage market categorized by offering, product, display size, installation location, application, organization size, vertical & region. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualizations. The key drivers fueling the growth of this market include the growing adoption...
Business coaching and SEO training from ChannelDoubler helps businesses move to the next level
ChannelDoubler is one of the leading digital marketing companies with a vast 17 years of experience. The company helps all kinds of businesses grow and expand their services with the latest technological trends. ChannelDoubler specializes in Business Coaching and SEO training programs. United Kingdom – ChannelDoubler is a company popular...
Use This Crisis To Build Generational Wealth with Insider
Capitalist Exploits is the blog and creative outlet of money managers responsible for hundreds of millions in client capital. The mission is simple: to provide readers with an unfiltered version of reality that is sadly missing from mainstream financial discourse. If you believe “the experts” are never wrong, this is not the article for you.
Neuromorphic Computing Market Detailed Analysis of Current Figures Worth $550,593 thousand by 2026
Neuromorphic Computing Market is expected to reach USD 550,593 thousand by 2026, at a CAGR of 89.1% between (2021-2026) Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualizations. The need for better performing ICs, increase in demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning, and increasing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations are key factors driving the growth of the market.
WagyuWeTrust is bringing high-quality Wagyu-graded meat to global customers online
WagyuWeTrust is a global supplier of Japanese Wagyu beef. WagyuWeTrust is a European company that offers the finest marble cuts of Japanese Wagyu cattle. It has one mission – to increase access to Wagyu for every Tom, Dick, and Harry, not to mention, Mary, Jane, and Sally. At the core of our vision is to be the most trusted source for premium Wagyu beef online. One of the most outstanding elements of the Japanese Wagyu steaks business is the ability to have access to said beef.
US Cybersecurity Startup Secure Mojo Launches World’s First Personal Digital Protection Pack
The Personal Digital Protection Pack by Secure Mojo provides an all-in-one protection suite to secure personal data, device, and accounts. Since introducing computer devices and technological solutions, hackers have been on the loose. Cybersecurity Ventures estimated a Ransomware attack would occur every 11 seconds. Statistics also show that 95% of information breaches are caused by human error and social media hacking has increased by 28% over the last two years. The numbers are worrisome and a holistic approach must be adopted to curb the menace of cyber hacking in the world today. On this note, Secure Mojo is pleased to announce the launch of its all-in-one, full suite Personal Digital Protection pack.
