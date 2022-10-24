Read full article on original website
Related
Wiliot Partners with Identiv to Manufacture Initial Order of 25 Million Units of its IoT Pixel Tags
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose IoT platform is on the path to enabling trillions of “things” to gain intelligence, today announced its largest-ever single order for the company’s breakthrough IoT Pixel tags. The order represents an important milestone for Wiliot and the Ambient IoT ecosystem – which is poised to revolutionize supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and productivity. The 25 million IoT Pixels will be manufactured by Identiv, one of the world’s largest producers of specialty RFID tags, inlays, and labels, and is the first part of an even larger order to be delivered to a major new customer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005602/en/ Wiliot IoT Pixels attached to shipping boxes. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Dubai Launches ‘Unleashing the Power of Data through Private Synthetic Data’ Report to Boost Digital Economy
Today, Digital Dubai has launched the first Synthetic Data Implementation Framework, making Dubai the first city in the world to do so. Designed to promote and facilitate the use of synthetic data, the framework is set to increase opportunities to share high-value data, whilst protecting the sensitive information it contains. Digital Dubai wants to use synthetic data to deliver on its mission of boosting data-led innovation and driving the digitisation of Dubai’s economy.
getnews.info
JTB Studios Heralds Digital Solutions As Catalysts for Business Growth
The Melbourne-based digital agency, JTB Studios has been around since 2003. Their motto can be summed up in three simple words: “we breathe digital”. Highly successful and people’s favorite, JTB Studios believe in offering aesthetically, quantitatively, and qualitatively sound digital solutions, designed and developed carefully for a pleasurable human experience.
getnews.info
Traffiix Uses AI to Save Businesses up to 70 Percent on Advertising Spending
Oct 27, 2022 – Billions in advertising is wasted every year through pay-per-click (PPC) advertising when individuals don’t take action on a company website. Traffiix is a ground-breaking artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can recover up to 70 percent in advertising for online advertisers. Traffiix was developed by...
getnews.info
Global Flyer Distribution – the go-to service to expand businesses through flyer delivery services
USA – Global Flyer Distribution offers orderly, dependable, and professional flyer delivery service to make sure that the clients’ business flyers, brochures, and door hangers are delivered directly to their target audience. The company ensures that its clients receive nothing less than the highest caliber, most dependable, and most professional services with its assistance.
getnews.info
Introducing Eternal, an All-in-One Mobile and Web-Based Application that Offers Innovative Wellness Solutions, Meditations, and Resources for General Wellbeing
The Eternal application lets users to meditate, sleep, focus, and perform other wellness activities with ease. Achieving essential feelings of wellbeing and wellness is a crucial part in enabling people to successfully overcome difficulties and reach their life goals. Some hindrances to general well being includes work stress, physical and emotional trauma, past experiences, negative attitudes, and much more. Without significant levels of wellness, people tend to become counterproductive, ruining their lives, and failing to become the best version of themselves. Therefore, holistic measures must be taken to facilitate the achievement of relaxation, wellness, and general wellbeing in people.
getnews.info
1SecondCopy Launches Groundbreaking AI-Driven Web Application
By automating content research and curation, 1SecondCopy empowers companies to create better content, faster. 1SecondCopy, heralded as one of the fastest-growing content-as-a-service (CaaS) platforms, today announced the launch of its next generation AI-driven web application. The app is designed to help companies research, curate, and publish content more efficiently and effectively, and their clients routinely describe speedups of 5x or more when compared to traditional content marketing processes.
getnews.info
Daily Mines makes Cloud Mining Services available on the Internet.
Daily Mines is an investment company that provides services for cryptocurrency mining. Recently, the company has introduced new services of cloud mining in the industry. Daily Mines has established itself as a trading company that caters to the requirements of cryptocurrency mining services on a global scale. In the latest record, the company has expanded its services by launching new Cloud Mining Services and making them available on the internet in the crypto space.
Wrike Enables The Fastest Way To Productivity With New Work Management Platform
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- The most powerful work management platform, Wrike, today announced new innovations that include the unveiling of its most intuitive, versatile, and scalable platform yet, Wrike Lightspeed, during its annual conference Collaborate. The need for workplace connectivity and greater alignment across teams has increased significantly over the past few years as teams, departments, and organizations adapt to unprecedented workplace changes, economic uncertainty and, most recently, historically low levels of productivity. Today, at Collaborate, Wrike executives announced a newly designed platform, including a streamlined user experience, artificial intelligence capabilities, and powerful new features. With an average performance increase of up to 45%, the new platform is already proven to provide organizations with the fastest way to productivity, giving them the freedom to focus on their most impactful work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005892/en/ Wrike Enables The Fastest Way To Productivity With New Work Management Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Pedrostop10 Reviews has Published a Review on the 7-Figure Accelerator Program and How it Helps Entrepreneurs to Promote and Grow their Businesses
The in-depth analysis and review of the 7-figure Accelerator Program is an eyeopener that highlights how beneficial the program is to business owners, entrepreneurs, and business leaders who are looking for ways to increase their brand’s popularity, generate leads, and increase income. Pedrostop 10 Review is an online resource...
getnews.info
Web3 Dev Company Disrupts Billion Dollar DeFi Industry
With over 10,000 coins and tokens in the crypto space as of 2022, the market is continuously bombarded with new entrants. Out of these thousands of crypto projects, only a tiny fraction are backed by real utility, giving them the potential to make it big. Cryptolic (CPTLC) is among the handful of organizations with explosive growth potential due to its external revenue support. The token has already seen phenomenal success setting to rival that of Shiba Inu, Safemoon, BabyDoge, EverGrow, Solana and Polygon.
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
Bright Data Survey Reveals Retail, Banking and Travel Organizations are Turning to Acquisitions and External Partners to Support Increase in Web Data Collection Efforts
NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- New research from Bright Data, the industry-leading web data platform, and independent research firm Vanson Bourne reveals how pervasive and crucial web data is to business strategies across the retail, travel and banking sectors. Nearly all 500 respondents (93%) believe that web data is either “very important” or “crucial” to supporting operations and decision-making across their organizations – with an additional 6% ranking it as “somewhat important.” Crucially, 87% of those surveyed believe that the need for web data within their organizations has grown in the last year, and in spite of challenging market conditions 90% report their budget for web data has increased in that time.This comes at a time when companies are reducing budgets and downsizing operations across board to counteract the uncertainties surrounding a fluctuating global economy. However, while most department budgets are shrinking the data acquisition market, which businesses view as essential to their future success, remains unaffected. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005663/en/ Infographic - Bright Data and Vanson Bourne research (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Unique One Network releases the schedule of its IDO from October to November. 2022.
Unique One Network is a Substrate-based EVM compatible Appchain leveraging Web3.0 interoperability to augment the NFT Evolution. Recently, the company announced the date of its IDO. Business Bay, Dubai – Unique One Network is an EVM Compatible Appchain on the Octopus Network. In the latest record, the company is excited...
getnews.info
Professional Service Organizations Embrace AI-enabled platforms
As businesses strive to become more efficient, many are turning to Professional Services Organizations (PSOs) for expert guidance on digitization, process automation, and enterprise transformation. However, these so-called experts often lag behind in terms of their own technology adoption. To close the gap, some progressive PSOs are now harnessing cutting-edge Advanced Analytics and AI-enabled tools to drive their digital transformation efforts — resulting in fundamental changes to how they operate.
Spectro Cloud Announces Palette 3.0, Transforming How Operations Teams Deliver and Efficiently Manage New and Existing Kubernetes Clusters With Their Developers
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Spectro Cloud, the leader in modern Kubernetes (K8s) management software, today announced version 3.0 of its Palette platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005009/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Huawei Proposes Innovative F5.5G-Oriented Solutions to Help Operators Achieve New Business Growth
At the Green All-Optical Network Summit of the 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022), Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Product Line, delivered a keynote speech entitled “F5.5G-Oriented Innovations Drive Growth”. In the speech, Kim Jin explained the opportunities and challenges in the optical communication field during global digital transformation. He also proposed Huawei’s key innovative solutions to help operators achieve business success in the home and enterprise markets during the evolution to F5.5G. Furthermore, he called on the entire industry to seize the opportunities of the digital era, start deploying innovative solutions, and embrace new growth in the communications...
getnews.info
North America to hold hidden growth opportunity on Virtual Production Market at a CAGR of 14.5%
[223 Pages Report] Virtual production market size, analysis, trends, companies, growth & forecasts. The global VP market is categorized by offering, type, organization size, vertical & region. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualizations Rising demand for visual effects in movie and television industries, and increasing implementation of LED wall technology play...
getnews.info
Business coaching and SEO training from ChannelDoubler helps businesses move to the next level
ChannelDoubler is one of the leading digital marketing companies with a vast 17 years of experience. The company helps all kinds of businesses grow and expand their services with the latest technological trends. ChannelDoubler specializes in Business Coaching and SEO training programs. United Kingdom – ChannelDoubler is a company popular...
The Future of Automation Requires Visual Media Management Now
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Unleash live, one of the world’s leading A.I. video analytics platforms, announced today a major release of media management capabilities to make using the platform more powerful and intuitive for enterprise, public safety and government organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005067/en/ Having a centralized home for all visual media assets captured by CCTV, field workers using smart phones and drones prepares organizations for the inevitable adoption of automating visual data insights even if automation is not on your agenda - yet. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0