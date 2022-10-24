ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LOGE Camps: A Hotel Offering Unique Lodging Experience

More than just a place to stay the night, this unique hotel catering to six different locations across the United States is offering a one-of-a-kind experience, taking “lodging” to the next level. Inspired by the surfing, climbing, and camping culture of the 70s and the relaxed energy of...
Holiday Park Plans In Woodhall Spa Scrapped

Plans for a holiday park near Woodhall Spa (United Kingdom) have been withdrawn after locals complained that it could ruin the countryside. The 88 lodges were to be built in a disused quarry in Kirkby-on-Bain, but 46 objections were received from local residents, according to East Lindsey District Council’s planning website.
European Company ‘Limestone Capital’ Acquires Italy’s Camp Zero Resort

European private equity firm Limestone Capital has acquired Camp Zero Resort, an eco-friendly luxury destination in the Italian Alps. Limestone made the announcement on Monday. In an article posted on Limestone’s website, Benjamin Habbel, the company’s managing partner and co-founder, said: “Discounted valuations collide now with a strong recovery in...

