14-year NFL veteran DeSean Jackson has elected to return to football after a half-year layoff from the sport. The Baltimore Ravens will kick the tires on the 35-year-old receiver in hopes that he can help them make a strong playoff push. Injuries to receivers such as Rashod Bateman have forced the Ravens to search for depth, and DeSean Jackson looks to be the missing link. In the 2021 season, (split between the Rams and the Raiders) Jackson showed flashes of his youth. Over the years, Jackson has been lauded as one of the NFL’s best and most recognizable deep threats.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO