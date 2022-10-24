Read full article on original website
theScore
NFL trade deadline big board: The 20 most appealing trade chips
The NFL trading season ends Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. ET. Let's examine the 20 most appealing trade chips ahead of the deadline. * Quinn was reportedly traded to the Eagles on Wednesday for a fourth-round pick. The chips. Roquan Smith. Smith pushed for an exit from Chicago in...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 8: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Can Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady bounce back from their Week 7 disasters? We think one of them will. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 8: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 8 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. While it has been slowly happening the last few months, it happened officially this past Tuesday. My twin daughters turned 11.
lastwordonsports.com
All-Time Deep Threat DeSean Jackson Looks To Improve Ravens
14-year NFL veteran DeSean Jackson has elected to return to football after a half-year layoff from the sport. The Baltimore Ravens will kick the tires on the 35-year-old receiver in hopes that he can help them make a strong playoff push. Injuries to receivers such as Rashod Bateman have forced the Ravens to search for depth, and DeSean Jackson looks to be the missing link. In the 2021 season, (split between the Rams and the Raiders) Jackson showed flashes of his youth. Over the years, Jackson has been lauded as one of the NFL’s best and most recognizable deep threats.
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Rams Make Significant Running Back Decision
During the Los Angeles Rams' season opener, rookie running back Kyren Williams suffered an ankle injury. He has been on injured reserve ever since. On Wednesday, the Rams designated Williams to return from injured reserve. This move signifies the start of his 21-day practice window. With Cam Akers' days in...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
atozsports.com
Saints lose another starter at position of need on Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints continue to get bitten by the injury bug. After losing cornerback Marshon Lattimore to an injury a couple weeks ago, disaster has struck once again. The Saints placed Veteran CB Bradley Roby on IR today with an ankle injury. He was injured last week against the...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
thecomeback.com
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
James Robinson rips Jaguars, Doug Pederson on first day with Jets
Newly acquired Jets running back James Robinson seems to be saying good riddance to the team that gave him his first opportunity in the NFL.
Raheem Mostert surprising mid-week downgrade should raise fantasy owners eyebrows
The Miami Dolphins backfield has been led by an unlikely option. Veteran running back Raheem Mostert has undergone a career resurgence and has become the Dolphins RB1. Mostert rose to prominence during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. At times, he has the leading force in their backfield. Just...
Sporting News
Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
Dolphins injury report: Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard return to practice
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon meeting with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Only punter Thomas Morstead (illness) didn’t participate in practice on Thursday. It seems like Miami has had at least one person dealing with an illness each week.
Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Trade Deadline Plans
With Tuesday's trade deadline looming, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay weighed in on the possibility of the team making another splash move.
NBC Sports
Nick Sirianni on Robert Quinn: More fresh legs coming after the quarterback
The Eagles are returning from the bye week with a new piece on defense. Wednesday’s trade for edge rusher Robert Quinn added an experienced player to a unit that helped the Eagles to a 6-0 start to the season. Head coach Nick Sirianni referenced the defense’s existing strength while discussing what Quinn will bring to the team during a Friday press conference.
NBC Sports
Chiefs acquire WR Kadarius Toney from Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. The team shipped out a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for Kadarius Toney. The Giants drafted Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has showcased his...
lastwordonsports.com
Can P.J. Walker Keep the Carolina Panthers Starting Job?
Carolina Panthers fans saw the first good performance at quarterback in quite some time during Sunday’s surprise victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Longtime backup and former XFL star P.J. Walker had a fantastic day at the office, earning the right to start in Week 8’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Is this just a blip on the radar, or can Walker hold on to the job for the duration of the season?
lastwordonsports.com
Can Minnesota Stop the Skid?
A home game against Rutgers seems like the perfect occasion for the Gophers to stop the bleeding. After a phenomenal start to the season, and a week in the Top 25, Minnesota has dropped three straight in disappointing fashion. A starting quarterback for the Gophers has yet to be confirmed, but since Tanner Morgan was healthy enough to be on the sidelines last week, we’re expecting him to play. Morgan suffered a concussion two weeks ago against Illinois and missed the Penn State game. While freshman Athan Kaliakmanis showed flashes of what made him a four-star recruit, the stout Nittany Lions’ defense feasted on his inexperience.
lastwordonsports.com
New England Patriots Draft Board: Their Needs For 2023
Though the 2023 NFL Draft is still many months away, it’s never too early to create the New England Patriots draft board. Following a rather unconventional yet productive draft in 2022, the Patriots look to build on their young core. And the positions the Patriots will likely need to address in 2023 are tackle, linebacker, safety, and tight end.
