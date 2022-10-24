Real strength to face challenges comes from within – Shubha Didi – Spiritual Master & Life Coach, The Internal Insight

The Personal Digital Protection Pack by Secure Mojo provides an all-in-one protection suite to secure personal data, device, and accounts. Since introducing computer devices and technological solutions, hackers have been on the loose. Cybersecurity Ventures estimated a Ransomware attack would occur every 11 seconds. Statistics also show that 95% of information breaches are caused by human error and social media hacking has increased by 28% over the last two years. The numbers are worrisome and a holistic approach must be adopted to curb the menace of cyber hacking in the world today. On this note, Secure Mojo is pleased to announce the launch of its all-in-one, full suite Personal Digital Protection pack.

