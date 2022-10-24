Read full article on original website
Monkey Coin Swap: The deflationary revolution in Blockchain
Monkey Coin Swap for me today is the most organized and revolutionary project on the market today, and I’ll tell you why it is ahead of other projects on the market today. Let’s start by its organization, impeccable, and with its variety of products today, not only counting with the token as most of the projects today, Monkey Coin Swap goes beyond, and revolutionizes also the way it organizes and makes itself available to the public, let’s start talking about its first semester of 2022, impeccable and relevant in the community, with its launch in Pancake Swap and being today one of the projects with audit approved by KYC, It also has its incredible, beautiful and super well structured NFTs, counting with an unimaginable variety of combinations of its Monkeys Coin Swap, with its different rarities, you would think that this would be enough to be ahead in the market today, and I agree with this, but they go beyond, revolutionizing also the fashion and clothing market, with items such as sweatshirts, t-shirts, caps, and accessories.
Unique One Network releases the schedule of its IDO from October to November. 2022.
Unique One Network is a Substrate-based EVM compatible Appchain leveraging Web3.0 interoperability to augment the NFT Evolution. Recently, the company announced the date of its IDO. Business Bay, Dubai – Unique One Network is an EVM Compatible Appchain on the Octopus Network. In the latest record, the company is excited...
Berj Arakelian, Area Sales Manager with CMG Home Loans, Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing Serving Realtor & Referral Partners
Berj Arakelian discusses how realtors can benefit from working with mortgage lenders. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-berj-arakelian-area-sales-manager-with-cmg-home-loans-discussing-serving-realtor-referral-partners/#. Berj said: “When it comes to realtors wanting to improve their business, working with a mortgage lender is a great option. They can provide numerous benefits that...
US Cybersecurity Startup Secure Mojo Launches World’s First Personal Digital Protection Pack
The Personal Digital Protection Pack by Secure Mojo provides an all-in-one protection suite to secure personal data, device, and accounts. Since introducing computer devices and technological solutions, hackers have been on the loose. Cybersecurity Ventures estimated a Ransomware attack would occur every 11 seconds. Statistics also show that 95% of information breaches are caused by human error and social media hacking has increased by 28% over the last two years. The numbers are worrisome and a holistic approach must be adopted to curb the menace of cyber hacking in the world today. On this note, Secure Mojo is pleased to announce the launch of its all-in-one, full suite Personal Digital Protection pack.
Japan to combat inflation with $199 billion economic package
Japan's Cabinet revealed an economic package worth $199 billion to help combat inflation and help the economy recover from the ongoing effects of COVID-19
Gene Aponte Helps in Finding Excellent Opportunities to Make an Additional Income Stream
Today, more than ever, we are keenly aware that individuals need to take control of their financial futures. With all the economic challenges over the last few years, it’s more important than ever that individuals learn how to navigate a rapidly changing economic environment. Today, more than ever, we...
Global Flyer Distribution – the go-to service to expand businesses through flyer delivery services
USA – Global Flyer Distribution offers orderly, dependable, and professional flyer delivery service to make sure that the clients’ business flyers, brochures, and door hangers are delivered directly to their target audience. The company ensures that its clients receive nothing less than the highest caliber, most dependable, and most professional services with its assistance.
JTB Studios Heralds Digital Solutions As Catalysts for Business Growth
The Melbourne-based digital agency, JTB Studios has been around since 2003. Their motto can be summed up in three simple words: “we breathe digital”. Highly successful and people’s favorite, JTB Studios believe in offering aesthetically, quantitatively, and qualitatively sound digital solutions, designed and developed carefully for a pleasurable human experience.
Fusion Consulting Group secures war-chest to disrupt the professional services sector
Fusion Consulting Group, a London-based professional services firm for Private Clients and SMEs, has secured a funding package from specialist funder SME Capital. Founded in 2015 by Mitch Young and Adam Maurice, Fusion has built a multi-disciplinary consulting practice which now boasts a wide portfolio of services including Taxation, Accountancy, Financial Services, Legal Services, Digital Marketing and Business Advisory.
LeisurePay Announces the Addition of Mr. Ricky Badessa to Its Executive Team
LeisurePay is excited to announce the appointment of Ricky Badessa as its Chief Business Development Officer. Mr. Badessa’s primary role will be to assist the Company in expanding its merchant customer base as well as to manage the Company’s growing sales staff. “Ricky has played a vital role...
JNA Solar Calculator – It’s Very Important to Get a Multiple Solar Quotes
It is always in best interest to compare as many solar rates before making a selection when in the market to buy a car, a plane ticket, or an insurance plan. The same holds true for solar power system purchases. Comparing solar prices to identify the investment that will yield the highest return while also ensuring that makingthe biggest financial savings. To compare the differences between each plan and choose what is most important in terms of the house or solar business’s needs, Do at least three quotations for solar installation. And get the chance to decide more wisely as a result of this. These are few tips to focus on when comparing various offers in order to help get started on the process of determining which solar installation companies is best for solar needs.
Traffiix Uses AI to Save Businesses up to 70 Percent on Advertising Spending
Oct 27, 2022 – Billions in advertising is wasted every year through pay-per-click (PPC) advertising when individuals don’t take action on a company website. Traffiix is a ground-breaking artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can recover up to 70 percent in advertising for online advertisers. Traffiix was developed by...
HyperonChain, World’s Fastest Growing Blockchain With DeFi & MetaVerse ecosystem
HyperonChain – One of the fastest & stable blockchains in the world with Defi and Metaverse ecosystem. Launched in Sept 2022 HyperonChain is one of the world’s fastest EVM-based blockchain projects with its own DeFi, NFT and MetaVerse Ecosystem. HyperonChain uses Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus algorithm which makes it a faster, more stable and more secure blockchain. HyperonChain supports smart contract functionality using Solidity.
Coole Home: A mortgage company offering financing services to help fulfill homeownership dreams.
Coole Home offers a full spectrum of financing services, including mortgage loans, real estate investor financing, reverse mortgages, and refinance. Homeownership is a dream many hold dear, but only a few get to live it out due to unfavorable mortgage financing options available to them. Coole Home is about creating an environment of success where people get to fulfill their homeownership dreams. Coole Home offers niche loan services to make this possible.
