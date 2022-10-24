ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old accused of string of violent robberies in Charlotte, warrants say

By Dan Matics, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Kaivon Dashawn Belton, 18, is accused in a string of robberies across Charlotte that targeted several victims on the same day, according to warrants.

Belton and a young man attacked, shot and robbed Jose Vazquez, according to warrants.

Vazquez said that when he withdrew $1,600 from an ATM in late September, he didn’t know at least two young men watched and followed him home.

“I wanted to oppose him, and I told them ‘No money’ and he hit me with the handle of the pistol and hit me here (in the face),” Vazquez said.

Police said Belton and another suspect targeted more than two dozen people in Charlotte’s Hispanic community.

Belton is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash, purses, wallets and cellphones.

Police said that Vazquez was the only victim who was shot in the crime spree. However, police haven’t said who pulled the trigger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Px9Te_0ikxnioN00

“When they first shot me and his gun didn’t work and I don’t know why he shot me in front of the chest,” Vazquez said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not reveal any other details Monday in its investigation.

Detectives have said that people in the Latino community are sometimes targeted specifically for crime because of an assumption that they carry cash rather than put it in the bank. They may also be less likely to report a crime.

Vazquez is still recovering from being shot and is unable to work.

However, Vazquez said he and his family will pull through.

“We Hispanics are here to survive and help our families,” he said.

CMPD refused to talk to Channel 9 Monday about the case. The department said someone would talk about it later this week.

VIDEO: Two shot, others hurt after fight during Asian Doll concert at Livingstone College, police say

