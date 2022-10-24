Read full article on original website
GPM Unveils Seasonal Snacks, Candy, Coffee, Fuel Deals
RICHMOND, Va. — Retailer GPM Investments, a subsidiary of Arko Corp., unveiled several snack, candy and coffee deals available to its loyalty-program members through Jan. 3, as well as an ongoing fuel promotion. The Richmond, Va.-based family of convenience store brands is partnering with suppliers to provide loyalty members...
‘Affordability Matters,’ Murphy USA CEO Says
Japan Tobacco, Altria Partner to Bring Heated Tobacco Sticks to U.S.
TOKYO and RICHMOND, Va. — Japan Tobacco and Altria Group subsidiaries are forming a joint venture to bring a heated tobacco sticks to the United States. The product will be made of Ploom-branded devices and Marlboro-branded consumables, it said. Japan Tobacco subsidiary JTI and Altria Group’s subsidiary Philip Morris...
