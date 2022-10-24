Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon vs. California: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 8 Ducks trip to Berkley
The Oregon Ducks are riding high right now after their statement win over the No. 10 UCLA Bruins last week, thrusting them back into the national spotlight after a long road back to prominence following their Week 1 blowout loss to the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Now that Oregon has secured its highest ranking of the season — No. 8 across most major polls — and is on the fringes of the College Football Playoff discussion, they will look to keep that momentum rolling forward in a major way. That will be put to the test this week with a...
Purdue Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule
Purdue coach Greg Goff revealed a schedule that includes 31 total games in the state of Indiana. Alongside 23 games at Alexander Field, the Boilermakers will also play in Indianapolis, Bloomington, Evansville and Terre Haute.
LeBron James No Longer A Cowboys Fan Over Team’s Stance On National Anthem Protests
LeBron James No Longer Cowboys Fan Over Team's Stance On National Anthem Protest
Comments / 0