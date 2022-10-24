ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
Out of the Box Date Night Ideas in Memphis

Dinner? Been there, done that. Movies? Old news. A romantic walk along the beach? Fake news. It may seem like you’ve already maxed out your mind on interesting date night ideas in Memphis, but we’re here to help you dig a little deeper. Whether it’s your first meet and greet, you’re just playing the field, or you’re hella boo’d up, take the road less traveled with one of these unique dates.
Downtown Dining Week Offers Plenty of Tasty Times

With 50 restaurants to choose from, this annual celebration of culinary excellence—brought to you by the Downtown Memphis Commission— elicits the kinds questions can’t be left unanswered…. be it breakfast, lunch, or dinner, downtown dining week makes eating easier!. Think about it… You wake up wondering what...
Asian Palace closes and devastates many across Memphis

As autumn arrives, both the leaves and the restaurant scenery in Memphis are changing. Asian Palace, a beloved Chinese restaurant, closed in September and was replaced by Dim Sum King on Oct. 1. Known for its specialties in dim sum, authentic Chinese food and seafood, Asian Palace was a space to create lasting memories. After lasting for years and moving locations from Park Road to Summer Avenue, families across the city now find themselves unable to visit again. The loss of Asian Palace has disappointed many of White Station students, some of whom grew up eating there.
Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Good news for Olive Branch residents!. After it was first announced just over two months ago, Huey’s 10th restaurant is finally scheduled to open on Nov. 8, the popular Mid-South franchise announced on Thursday. This will be Huey’s second restaurant in Mississippi, with one...
GloRilla puts a spin on the hip-hop scene

“I’m F-R-E-E f-k n-a free” —a five-word phrase that blasted throughout radios and took TikTok by storm.  The song known as‘“FNF’ (Let’s Go)”, quickly became a global hit and catapulted the career of the rapper GloRilla. The once unknown rapper soared to new heights of fame during summer of 2022, due to “FNF” bringing a new sound that was greatly needed in the hip-hop scene. While most hip-hop songs focused on drugs, sex and alochol, GloRilla flipped the script and rapped about loving oneself and staying positive. Her energetic lyrics empower young girls to know they do not need to dress sexual to be loved or need a man to validate their worth. The Memphis-based rapper created the black anthem of the summer and gave much needed confidence to young, black girls everywhere.
Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q Has New Owners

NaMario Yancey is the new co-owner with his brother, Napoleon Yancey, of Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q (Credit: Michael Donahue) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

According to Google Trends’ Frightgeist, the most popular costume in Memphis this year is going to be Spider-Man (which is predicted to also be the second-most popular costume in the country). Let that lack of originality sink in. Spider-Men are about to take over the city, and we can’t stop them. And it’s like, did they ever stop to think about the effect that’ll have on the fabric of society? Apparently not. And I’m sure you want to quip, “Not all Spider-Men.” But here we are, with too many, and to quote the villain in The Incredibles, “If everyone’s super, no one will be.”
Jerry Lee Lewis Not Dead, Alive in Memphis

Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead ... as we previously reported. We're told the rock 'n' roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the...
“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was...
