actionnews5.com
Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
choose901.com
Out of the Box Date Night Ideas in Memphis
Dinner? Been there, done that. Movies? Old news. A romantic walk along the beach? Fake news. It may seem like you’ve already maxed out your mind on interesting date night ideas in Memphis, but we’re here to help you dig a little deeper. Whether it’s your first meet and greet, you’re just playing the field, or you’re hella boo’d up, take the road less traveled with one of these unique dates.
choose901.com
Downtown Dining Week Offers Plenty of Tasty Times
With 50 restaurants to choose from, this annual celebration of culinary excellence—brought to you by the Downtown Memphis Commission— elicits the kinds questions can’t be left unanswered…. be it breakfast, lunch, or dinner, downtown dining week makes eating easier!. Think about it… You wake up wondering what...
whitestationscroll.net
Asian Palace closes and devastates many across Memphis
As autumn arrives, both the leaves and the restaurant scenery in Memphis are changing. Asian Palace, a beloved Chinese restaurant, closed in September and was replaced by Dim Sum King on Oct. 1. Known for its specialties in dim sum, authentic Chinese food and seafood, Asian Palace was a space to create lasting memories. After lasting for years and moving locations from Park Road to Summer Avenue, families across the city now find themselves unable to visit again. The loss of Asian Palace has disappointed many of White Station students, some of whom grew up eating there.
actionnews5.com
Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Good news for Olive Branch residents!. After it was first announced just over two months ago, Huey’s 10th restaurant is finally scheduled to open on Nov. 8, the popular Mid-South franchise announced on Thursday. This will be Huey’s second restaurant in Mississippi, with one...
whitestationscroll.net
GloRilla puts a spin on the hip-hop scene
“I’m F-R-E-E f-k n-a free” —a five-word phrase that blasted throughout radios and took TikTok by storm. The song known as‘“FNF’ (Let’s Go)”, quickly became a global hit and catapulted the career of the rapper GloRilla. The once unknown rapper soared to new heights of fame during summer of 2022, due to “FNF” bringing a new sound that was greatly needed in the hip-hop scene. While most hip-hop songs focused on drugs, sex and alochol, GloRilla flipped the script and rapped about loving oneself and staying positive. Her energetic lyrics empower young girls to know they do not need to dress sexual to be loved or need a man to validate their worth. The Memphis-based rapper created the black anthem of the summer and gave much needed confidence to young, black girls everywhere.
choose901.com
If You Love Dogs, You’ll Love Streetdog Foundation–and These 3 Ways to Get Involved
There’s a lot to love about Memphis, and one of the biggest is the way our people come together to solve community problems. And Memphis does have a problem–with street dogs. In 2021 Shelby County reported 5,828 dogs were brought to local shelters. And those are only the...
Memphis Flyer
Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q Has New Owners
NaMario Yancey is the new co-owner with his brother, Napoleon Yancey, of Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q (Credit: Michael Donahue) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend
According to Google Trends’ Frightgeist, the most popular costume in Memphis this year is going to be Spider-Man (which is predicted to also be the second-most popular costume in the country). Let that lack of originality sink in. Spider-Men are about to take over the city, and we can’t stop them. And it’s like, did they ever stop to think about the effect that’ll have on the fabric of society? Apparently not. And I’m sure you want to quip, “Not all Spider-Men.” But here we are, with too many, and to quote the villain in The Incredibles, “If everyone’s super, no one will be.”
Beale Street church, one of first Black churches in the South, receives $150K for preservation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Baptist Church, a historic Black church that hosted U.S. presidents and housed Ida B. Wells’ office, will receive $150,000 for preservation from Shelby County government. Local leaders including Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, community faith leaders, and more gathered Friday morning to announce...
TMZ.com
Jerry Lee Lewis Not Dead, Alive in Memphis
Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead ... as we previously reported. We're told the rock 'n' roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the...
actionnews5.com
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released a picture of the man accused of grabbing a nurse as she left work at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital earlier this week. Investigators say the shirtless man repeatedly grabbed the victim as she walked to her car after working at...
localmemphis.com
Joakim Dodson, son of former Memphis Tigers star Damien Dodson, shines at WR for Collierville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of Collierville's most dynamic offensive weapons is wide receiver Joakim Dodson. "Exceptional athlete, brings a whole bunch to this football team," head coach Joe Rocconi said. "I think no doubt he's a Power 5 level talent. Dodson is only a sophomore, and he already offers...
“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
actionnews5.com
Lockdown at Methodist South Hospital lifted after domestic dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lockdown at Methodist South Hospital in the Whitehaven area is now lifted after Memphis police officers were called to the scene Thursday morning regarding an “armed party” call, according to Memphis Police Department. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare issued a statement saying there was...
‘Magic in the field’: Local married couple makes history, officiating high school football game together
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the high school season winds down, history in Shelby County is being made, not so much involving what happens in between the lines, but rather who’s on the field. “It’s hard to find a word that describes it, because you never think that it’s going to happen,” said Marron Hopkins. ► […]
actionnews5.com
‘My City Rides’: Transportation company opens new space to help Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A year after buying a new space to expand operations, a Memphis area non-profit is opening its doors to the community. “My City Rides” is a transportation company helping people get to and from work. Thursday’s ribbon cutting of the group’s new brick-and-mortar store on...
This Is Tennessee's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in Tennessee.
Church of God in Christ is bringing 114th Holy Convocation back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a decade, the Church of God in Christ is bringing its Holy Convocation back to Memphis for its 114th year. The conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the historic Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.”
