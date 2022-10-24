ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘Meet the Snows’ in Memphis

Among the hot independent films of 2022 is “Meet the Snows,” which combines art and entertainment to create social awareness around human trafficking in one grand performance. “Meet The Snows” will be screened Thursday (October 27) at 7 p.m. at The Wolfchase Cinema located at 2766 N Germantown...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fight lands Memphis middle schooler in cast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Frayser families work to rebuild after townhome fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Frayser are uniting to rebuild. After a fire at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive, several families were left without a home, and it has taken nearly a month to start to resettling the complex's residents. Today, community leaders and businesses united to help those...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis schools HR chief responds to being placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources chief Yolanda Martin says she was “blindsided” by the district placing her on leave. MSCS confirmed late Friday that the district placed Martin on administrative leave. The district didn’t explain why, but in a statement, the superintendent said “The district investigates all employee complaints as we continue our […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
MEMPHIS, TN
choose901.com

Downtown Dining Week Offers Plenty of Tasty Times

With 50 restaurants to choose from, this annual celebration of culinary excellence—brought to you by the Downtown Memphis Commission— elicits the kinds questions can’t be left unanswered…. be it breakfast, lunch, or dinner, downtown dining week makes eating easier!. Think about it… You wake up wondering what...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MSCS HR Director placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Yolanda Martin, the Human Resources Director for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, has been placed on administrative leave. It comes amid an MSCS investigation, but details of the leave were not disclosed. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in...
MEMPHIS, TN
choose901.com

Out of the Box Date Night Ideas in Memphis

Dinner? Been there, done that. Movies? Old news. A romantic walk along the beach? Fake news. It may seem like you’ve already maxed out your mind on interesting date night ideas in Memphis, but we’re here to help you dig a little deeper. Whether it’s your first meet and greet, you’re just playing the field, or you’re hella boo’d up, take the road less traveled with one of these unique dates.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Faith-based justice coalition holds local officials accountable at 5th annual meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To bring more awareness to key equity issues in Shelby County, MICAH hosted its fifth Annual Public Meeting on Sunday at First Baptist Broad. MICAH stands for Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope. It is a coalition of community and faith-based organizations that strive to bring a more powerful voice to issues in the 901 community.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Jewish community responds to Kanye West’s words

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Adidas announced it is kicking Kanye West to the curb. The sportswear giant announced it has immediately concluded its partnership with the rapper officially known just as “Ye” and had halted all production and sales of “Yeezy” branded products. This all comes...
MEMPHIS, TN

