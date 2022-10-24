Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
MERGE Memphis needs you as they work to help women in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the cold weather moves into the Mid-South, local homeless shelters are looking for help to make sure those in need stay warm this winter. And they need the public’s help. “MERGE Memphis is a nonprofit and we’ve been around since 2014. We have Clair’s...
Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
‘Meet the Snows’ in Memphis
Among the hot independent films of 2022 is “Meet the Snows,” which combines art and entertainment to create social awareness around human trafficking in one grand performance. “Meet The Snows” will be screened Thursday (October 27) at 7 p.m. at The Wolfchase Cinema located at 2766 N Germantown...
University of Memphis Receives $700K Grant To Uplift Black-Owned Tech Businesses
The University of Memphis made a major announcement on Thursday to empower up-and-coming Black tech entrepreneurs. The university’s Center for Workplace Diversity in partnership with the Black Business Association of Memphis, and Community LIFT received more than $700,000 from The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The administration states that...
Fight lands Memphis middle schooler in cast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
Frayser families work to rebuild after townhome fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Frayser are uniting to rebuild. After a fire at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive, several families were left without a home, and it has taken nearly a month to start to resettling the complex's residents. Today, community leaders and businesses united to help those...
“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
‘This is not real’: Scammer posts Germantown home for $22K on Zillow
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What would you pay for a 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Germantown?. In this market, buyers would likely spend a lot more than $22,000. According to the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, a scammer listed a beautiful property for that price without the permission of the owners.
Memphis schools HR chief responds to being placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources chief Yolanda Martin says she was “blindsided” by the district placing her on leave. MSCS confirmed late Friday that the district placed Martin on administrative leave. The district didn’t explain why, but in a statement, the superintendent said “The district investigates all employee complaints as we continue our […]
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
Church of God in Christ is bringing 114th Holy Convocation back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a decade, the Church of God in Christ is bringing its Holy Convocation back to Memphis for its 114th year. The conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the historic Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.”
Downtown Dining Week Offers Plenty of Tasty Times
With 50 restaurants to choose from, this annual celebration of culinary excellence—brought to you by the Downtown Memphis Commission— elicits the kinds questions can’t be left unanswered…. be it breakfast, lunch, or dinner, downtown dining week makes eating easier!. Think about it… You wake up wondering what...
MSCS HR Director placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Yolanda Martin, the Human Resources Director for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, has been placed on administrative leave. It comes amid an MSCS investigation, but details of the leave were not disclosed. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in...
Out of the Box Date Night Ideas in Memphis
Dinner? Been there, done that. Movies? Old news. A romantic walk along the beach? Fake news. It may seem like you’ve already maxed out your mind on interesting date night ideas in Memphis, but we’re here to help you dig a little deeper. Whether it’s your first meet and greet, you’re just playing the field, or you’re hella boo’d up, take the road less traveled with one of these unique dates.
Faith-based justice coalition holds local officials accountable at 5th annual meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To bring more awareness to key equity issues in Shelby County, MICAH hosted its fifth Annual Public Meeting on Sunday at First Baptist Broad. MICAH stands for Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope. It is a coalition of community and faith-based organizations that strive to bring a more powerful voice to issues in the 901 community.
Memphis Jewish community responds to Kanye West’s words
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Adidas announced it is kicking Kanye West to the curb. The sportswear giant announced it has immediately concluded its partnership with the rapper officially known just as “Ye” and had halted all production and sales of “Yeezy” branded products. This all comes...
'It's okay to share your story' | Domestic violence awareness event held to comfort victims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those who suffer through domestic violence often don't feel comfortable speaking up about about such incidents, which is why the founders of a new annual event planned to publicly raise awareness. "A Reason to Go A Reason to Stay" is an organization that held it's first...
‘Inflation is real’: Shelby County mayor pushes for $15 minimum wage in Tennessee
SHELBY CO., TENN. — With families paying higher prices for groceries, gas and goods, the mayor of Shelby County wants a $15 statewide minimum wage. “Inflation is real,” Mayor Lee Harris told FOX13. “The high price of gas is real. The high price of groceries is real. There’s an obvious solution.”
The African American Male Wellness Agency holds its second annual Walk to 'Close the Gap’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the life expectancy of Black men being significantly less than that of other races, the African American Male Wellness Agency held its walk to "Close the Gap" on Saturday. Men and women from all over Memphis gathered at Fourth Bluff Park for the African American...
