Lawton Read receives Golden Hammer Award
WOLFEBORO — A resident of Meredith, Lawton Read, has received the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s Golden Hammer Award for his contributions as a volunteer. Noting his involvement at the museum began late last year, Executive Director Martha Cummings said Read “jumped in with both feet.”. “He is...
Gordon E. French, 86
MEREDITH — Gordon E. French, 86, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully at The Birches at Concord on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Gordon was born on May 3, 1936, in Concord, son to the late Edward and Frances (Phelps) French.
Stephen A. Virgin, 79
NEW HAMPTON — Stephen A. Virgin, 79, passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2022, just three days shy of his 80th birthday, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Steve was born on October 24, 1942, in Concord, to Arthur L. and Audrey (Hall) Virgin....
Therese Boucher, 94
MEREDITH — Therese (nee Boudreau) Boucher, 94, of Meredith, died peacefully, at home on October 20, 2022, after a long period of declining health. Therese was born in Trois Rivieres, Quebec on July 23, 1928, and married Roland Boucher in 1954. The early years of her marriage were spent in Toronto, Ontario, where she taught English, French, and Physical Education. The next stop for the young couple was Montreal, Quebec, where Therese began to raise her family. Roland’s work brought the family to the United States, and Therese became an American citizen in 1965. Therese felt very strongly that if you were making a life in the U.S., you should become a citizen, and vote.
Radioactive cat litter from Tilton diverts delivery of waste going to Concord
TILTON — Of all the horror stories that are told as Halloween approaches, one stands out as truly frightening: being billed in excess of $6,500 for the disposal of radioactive cat litter. Is that even a thing?. “I didn’t know radioactive kitty litter was a thing, either,” said Tilton...
Frank A. Cashman, 66
ASHLAND — Frank A. Cashman, 66, a resident of Ashland, passed away suddenly on August 30, 2022. Frank was born on April 26, 1955, in Lynn, Massachusetts, the son of Francis and Alice (Cormier) Cashman. A Navy veteran, Frank also served as a Lynn, Massachusetts, fire fighter for 25...
Muskrats GM, who found 'family' with team after moving to Lakes Region, steps down
LACONIA — Muskrats General Manager Carey Hough is stepping down after three years in the role. “I never anticipated the path taking in a college athlete for the summer would put me on,” Hough wrote in a Facebook post announcing her decision. “Thank you for everything, Muskrats family.”
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 207 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday until 8 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Officers handled 102 service calls from last Thursday through Sunday. Six people were arrested.
New York man facing felony ID theft charges
A New York City man is facing felony identity theft charges after he allegedly used a fake identification in an effort to get access to a bank account belonging to someone from New Jersey. James M. Dearinger, 57, of Bronx, New York, is facing two complaints of identity theft after...
Shooting victim shares his side of Dixon Street incident
LACONIA — Cody Ellis, the victim of a shooting on Dixon Street on Monday afternoon, said he was on the sidewalk and did not approach his neighbor's porch when he was shot. "The stuff I’m reading and hearing is way out of line with what actually happened," Ellis said in a Tuesday night call from his hospital bed. "This was a story of me asking someone to slow down."
Charles M. Gottschalk, 62
LACONIA — Charles Michael Gottschalk, 62, of Timber Lane, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Early reports: One person hurt in downtown Laconia shooting
LACONIA — One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound following reports of a shooting Monday afternoon in downtown Laconia. The alleged shooter is in custody, according to reports from the scene.
Man indicted in July jail escape
Peter J. DiBiaso, an inmate who escaped from the Belknap County Jail this past summer, managed to flee by using items in the facility’s laundry storage room to fashion an improvised battering ram, according to an indictment. DiBiaso, 57, of Elm Street in Laconia, was indicted on charges of...
One person injured in Monday afternoon shooting on Dixon Street
LACONIA — One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Dixon Street Monday afternoon. Witnesses and neighbors described an argument and confrontation on the porch of a home before a single gunshot went off. “The victim had a gunshot wound to the right shoulder area,” said Laconia...
No charges filed in Dixon Street shooting
LACONIA — No charges have yet been filed in connection to Monday's shooting incident on Dixon Street, according to Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois. According to residents on Dixon Street, a heated argument between a pair of allegedly intoxicated men and another resident ended in a single gunshot. One witness described the resident as standing on his porch and firing a weapon after one of the men, Cody Ellis, moved toward him. The bullet struck Ellis in the shoulder, exited out the back, and then penetrated the door of a white Nissan pickup truck parked in front of the residence.
