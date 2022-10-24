ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Lawton Read receives Golden Hammer Award

WOLFEBORO — A resident of Meredith, Lawton Read, has received the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s Golden Hammer Award for his contributions as a volunteer. Noting his involvement at the museum began late last year, Executive Director Martha Cummings said Read “jumped in with both feet.”. “He is...
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gordon E. French, 86

MEREDITH — Gordon E. French, 86, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully at The Birches at Concord on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Gordon was born on May 3, 1936, in Concord, son to the late Edward and Frances (Phelps) French.
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Stephen A. Virgin, 79

NEW HAMPTON — Stephen A. Virgin, 79, passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2022, just three days shy of his 80th birthday, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Steve was born on October 24, 1942, in Concord, to Arthur L. and Audrey (Hall) Virgin....
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Therese Boucher, 94

MEREDITH — Therese (nee Boudreau) Boucher, 94, of Meredith, died peacefully, at home on October 20, 2022, after a long period of declining health. Therese was born in Trois Rivieres, Quebec on July 23, 1928, and married Roland Boucher in 1954. The early years of her marriage were spent in Toronto, Ontario, where she taught English, French, and Physical Education. The next stop for the young couple was Montreal, Quebec, where Therese began to raise her family. Roland’s work brought the family to the United States, and Therese became an American citizen in 1965. Therese felt very strongly that if you were making a life in the U.S., you should become a citizen, and vote.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Frank A. Cashman, 66

ASHLAND — Frank A. Cashman, 66, a resident of Ashland, passed away suddenly on August 30, 2022. Frank was born on April 26, 1955, in Lynn, Massachusetts, the son of Francis and Alice (Cormier) Cashman. A Navy veteran, Frank also served as a Lynn, Massachusetts, fire fighter for 25...
ASHLAND, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 207 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday until 8 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Officers handled 102 service calls from last Thursday through Sunday. Six people were arrested.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

New York man facing felony ID theft charges

A New York City man is facing felony identity theft charges after he allegedly used a fake identification in an effort to get access to a bank account belonging to someone from New Jersey. James M. Dearinger, 57, of Bronx, New York, is facing two complaints of identity theft after...
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Shooting victim shares his side of Dixon Street incident

LACONIA — Cody Ellis, the victim of a shooting on Dixon Street on Monday afternoon, said he was on the sidewalk and did not approach his neighbor's porch when he was shot. "The stuff I’m reading and hearing is way out of line with what actually happened," Ellis said in a Tuesday night call from his hospital bed. "This was a story of me asking someone to slow down."
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Charles M. Gottschalk, 62

LACONIA — Charles Michael Gottschalk, 62, of Timber Lane, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Man indicted in July jail escape

Peter J. DiBiaso, an inmate who escaped from the Belknap County Jail this past summer, managed to flee by using items in the facility’s laundry storage room to fashion an improvised battering ram, according to an indictment. DiBiaso, 57, of Elm Street in Laconia, was indicted on charges of...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

One person injured in Monday afternoon shooting on Dixon Street

LACONIA — One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Dixon Street Monday afternoon. Witnesses and neighbors described an argument and confrontation on the porch of a home before a single gunshot went off. “The victim had a gunshot wound to the right shoulder area,” said Laconia...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

No charges filed in Dixon Street shooting

LACONIA — No charges have yet been filed in connection to Monday's shooting incident on Dixon Street, according to Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois. According to residents on Dixon Street, a heated argument between a pair of allegedly intoxicated men and another resident ended in a single gunshot. One witness described the resident as standing on his porch and firing a weapon after one of the men, Cody Ellis, moved toward him. The bullet struck Ellis in the shoulder, exited out the back, and then penetrated the door of a white Nissan pickup truck parked in front of the residence.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy