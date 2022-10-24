Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Related
therealdeal.com
Turiks’ HAN Capital gets $17M on Northwest Indiana property
UPDATED, Oct. 27, 2022 11:30 A.M.: Alex and Nik Turik’s HAN Capital is making a stash of its own by pulling in profits on Chicago-area self-storage properties. The firm, based in suburban Chicago, sold a Northwest Indiana facility just over the Illinois border to establish a streak of deals in the pandemic-driven self-storage boom.
therealdeal.com
Isaac Shalom tests challenged State Street retail market
Isaac Shalom is testing the market for retail space on Chicago’s State Street, traditionally one of the most esteemed retail strips in the city that’s facing steep challenges amid the pandemic. A 171,000-square-foot retail space is up for sale at the corner of State and Madison streets at...
therealdeal.com
Two units sold together at One Chicago are quickly back on the market
Some foods have longer shelf lives than the ownership of a set of condos at One Chicago. After just four months, the fickle owner of the luxury units is looking to move on. Combined, the two units make up around 4,200 square feet of space. Both are on the 53rd floor in the main tower. The smaller of the pair, is a 1,200 soiree-foot one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment that includes a den. The larger is 3,000-square-feet with three-bedrooms, three bathrooms and also features a den.
therealdeal.com
Northwestern plans 19-story Streeterville biomedical expansion
Northwestern University is putting $64 million received this month as part of a donor’s gift toward a 19-story addition to its Streeterville lab building. Kimberly K. Querrey, a trustee for the university, and the Louis Simpson Trust granted $121 million for multiple projects at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, Urbanize Chicago reported. More than half will go toward Phase 2 of Northwestern’s biomedical research center at 303 East Superior Street that’s named after the trustee and her late husband Simpson, a Warren Buffet’s stock picker who died in January.
therealdeal.com
Game on: Chicago’s push to sell city-owned lots kicks off
Two local housing developers are primed to buy a total of 27 city-owned lots on the South and West sides as Chicago ramps up its efforts to sell off vacant land. Of the 10,000 vacant lots it owns, the Windy City has identified 4,000 that are clean and ready for sale, according to a report from Bloomberg. The city is looking to accelerate the sales in an effort to prevent crime and add to its affordable housing stock; the sales approved by the city’s Committee on Housing and Real Estate are among the first in the push.
therealdeal.com
DuPage County blazes real estate path for cannabis
DuPage County decided it’s time to check out the buzz surrounding cannabis by loosening its real estate regulations. Three years after Illinois legalized marijuana use for adults 21 and older, the county reserved course and changed its zoning laws to allow recreational sales, the Daily Herald reported. The county...
therealdeal.com
Torchlight Investors taps JLL to market Lincolnwood mall
The loan servicer that foreclosed on a Lincolnwood mall has listed the property a little more than a year after taking ownership. Torchlight Investors hired JLL to shop the 423,000-square-foot Lincolnwood Town Center in the northern Chicago suburb, Crain’s reported. The firm took over the property in August 2021 after filing a $48.9 million foreclosure suit.
therealdeal.com
Synergy Construction bringing apartments to Mundelein
Mundelein’s village board agrees on at least one thing: it needs more apartments. The group of officials in the northern Chicago suburb unanimously approved redevelopment plans for a four-story apartment building that will rise just south of village hall, the Daily Herald reported. Chicago-based Synergy Construction plans to buy the roughly 3.2-acre site from the village for $1.2 million for the development.
therealdeal.com
Arlington school district gives Bears’ TIF plan an “F”
Arlington Heights-area residents against using incentives to bring the Chicago Bears to the suburb are speaking out against a potential tax increment financing district and the chance it drains needed revenue from local schools. Under a TIF arrangement, property taxes above a certain amount would go toward the NFL team’s...
therealdeal.com
Lawsuit: Brokerage behind $17M sale owes $300K in marketing fees
As a D’Aprile Properties agent worked to close Lake Geneva‘s second-priciest sale ever, the Chicago brokerage was being sued by marketing firm Xpressdocs over an allegedly unpaid $317,000 bill. Texas-based Xpressdocs filed suit last month against D’Aprile Properties and its owner and CEO Ryan D’Aprile in Illinois federal...
therealdeal.com
Related scoops up property near West Loop tower project
Related has big plans for the West Loop. But what those plans are is still unclear. The developer that’s planning one of the tallest towers in the prime business district has bought another small property nearby, potentially signaling a new direction for the project. A venture of Related Midwest...
therealdeal.com
$30M affordable housing project pitched for Rogers Park
Rogers Park is considering a new mid-rise apartment building that will offer its residents a convenient public transportation option. Development group Housing For All is proposing the $30 million, six-story complex with 110 units and ground-floor retail, Block Club Chicago reported. The development will replace a strip of retail and a storage facility at the intersection of West Howard and North Paulina streets, across from the Red Line.
Comments / 0