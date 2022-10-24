Read full article on original website
Louise Roys
3d ago
They raise prices constantly to pay for raises and infrastructure they have never for decades even they hsve been given state and federal funds for that and don't give a Damm about their customers who have to use them because there is no other real alternative.
WISH-TV
Duke Energy dedicates additional $200K in energy bill assistance to Indiana customers
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Duke Energy dedicated an additional $200,000 in financial assistance to its Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Customers who qualify can receive up to a $300 credit annually. According to a release, Duke Energy has aided nearly 1,700 Indiana households...
Rising utility bills putting strain on Hoosier households
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier families are struggling with skyrocketing energy bills after a recent rate hike took effect. AES customer Bobbi Stewart said the rising rates have put a burden on her already strained wallet. "It's outrageous and it's hurting families all over," she said. Stewart was on medical leave...
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites November 2022
4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. *This distribution is sponsored by The City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households. Thursday, November 3, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 11a.m. – 1 p.m....
AES Indiana to retire coal at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - AES Indiana announced plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants.
WTHI
Indiana is facing a huge talent shortage problem, leaving employers with unfilled positions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shortage of work-force talent is a growing concern for Hoosier employers. Many positions are left empty with no one to fill them. Indiana is currently suffering from a huge talent shortage problem. The shortage has left employers wondering what to do next. A survey...
WANE-TV
State Farm: Catalytic converter theft rates slowing down in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, State Farm released its data for catalytic converter theft claims in Indiana. Unfortunately, the company expects catalytic converter theft claims made to State Farm in the state of Indiana to meet or exceed last years total. By the end of August, the...
Gasoline use tax increasing for the first time in 3 months
While the national gasoline price trend is going down, the gasoline use tax is increasing again in Indiana.
95.3 MNC
Gas tax in Indiana going up
The gas tax in Indiana is going up. Starting on November 1, the tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes. One stays the same from month to month, at 33 cents per gallon. The sales tax changes, with a 7 percent tax...
WANE-TV
Indiana receives federal funding for 13 electric school buses
WASHINGTON (WANE) — Five Indiana school districts received federal funding Wednesday through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 for 13 electric school buses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the school district recipients as part of the first round of funding from its Clean School Bus Program, which is a 5-year program that will provide $5 billion in funding.
One day off: Indiana woman likely celebrates wrong birthday for 74 years
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman is facing the reality that she may have been celebrating the wrong birthday her whole life. Carolyn and Ron, a married couple in Sellersburg, tried to go on an Alaskan cruise several years ago. In order to go, Carolyn needed a passport. To get that, she needed a copy of her birth certificate.
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
WTHI
Housing remains a top problem for Indiana families
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana advocates say housing remains Hoosiers' top unmet need. Families are facing ongoing economic disruptions and increased costs. The "Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition released its 2023 policy priorities. The organization is calling on policymakers to protect and expand affordable, safe housing options. The coalition wants...
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working
Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
WNDU
Indiana gas tax set to increase
Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before regular trash pick-up. Medical Moment: A new surgery fixing leaking blood vessels in the brain. Airsoft gun confiscated from student at Eagle Lake Elementary School. According to a letter sent out to parents, the student was immediately removed from class...
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
This Fish Found in Indiana Lakes Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of Hell
Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
Michiganders receiving additional assistance in SNAP benefits
Michigan residents who receive SNAP benefits will see an extra $95 added to their account to help lower the cost of groceries.
Did You Know Indiana is the Only State With a Bat Named After it?
The Indiana bat calls the Hoosier state home, but they need our help as they are endangered. Here is how you can help the Indiana bat out. Bats come in all different shapes and sizes and can be found all over the world. Chances are if you've ever taken a stroll through the Halloween section, you've seen some decor based on these spooky little dudes. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually good for the environment since they are nocturnal pollinators?
