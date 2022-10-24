Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis dead at age 87: Rock n’ Roll icon of Great Balls of Fire fame passes away at his Memphis home
GREAT Balls of Fire singer, Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Considered one of the first true rock n’ roll musicians, Jerry Lee rose to fame with his first big hit, Whole Lotta Shaken’ Goin’ On, in 1957.
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
38 Then & Now Pictures Of Famous Celeb Children From Li'l Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
A First Look At ‘The Santa Clauses’ Show Starring Tim Allen
In just a few weeks, Tim Allen‘s Santa is back. Tim stars in the new series The Santa Clauses, based on the 1994 film The Santa Clause and its sequels The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. The show is set about 30 years...
Ex-Cal, NFL Star Nnamdi Asomugha Praised for Netflix Movie Role
Former Golden Bears defensive back gets good reviews playing a detective in ‘The Good Nurse’
Will Sharpe Checks In for ‘White Lotus’ Season Two
With all of the acclaim and accolades that accompanied the first season of “The White Lotus,” what actor would pass up the opportunity to check into The White Lotus Sicily? Will Sharpe was already a fan of the show when the opportunity to audition for its second season came his way. He had been behind the camera for his previous project “Landscapers,” which Sharpe directed and cowrote for HBO and Sky Atlantic. Watching his stars — Olivia Colman and David Thewlis — at work left him eager to get back on screen himself. “I was excited when the message came in...
