Texas is one of the few states with a pandemic-related disaster declaration still in place
As the COVID-19 pandemic developed, governors across the country declared disasters in their respective states. These kinds of declarations can open up funding opportunities from the federal government, as well as empower executive branches to make a spending and public health decisions faster. Choices that might otherwise take months to approve – or that fell to city or county governments – can instead be executed in short order by the governor’s office.
Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races
As political races go, candidates for the Texas State Board of Education are often overlooked, making their races a perennial wallflower in Texas politics. But this year, after a seismic conservative shift erupted in local school board races in suburbs across the state, more eyes are on who will be elected to the board that dictates what should be in teachers’ lesson plans in Texas’ 1,200 public school districts. Parents in some of these districts have become a vocal force coming out of the pandemic, questioning everything from why and when schools should close to what books are appropriate to be in school libraries to how thorough history lessons should be.
Months after the Uvalde shooting, gun control is no longer at the top of voters' minds
In the wake of the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, calls for gun reform were prominent across Texas. Poll after poll showed the issue was one of the top priorities for Texas voters. But with Election Day less than two weeks away, gun control is no longer...
Texas voting machines are secure — here's how they actually work
Across the country, people are heading to the polls to vote in the midterm election. While it’s been almost two years since the 2020 presidential election, disinformation about voting is still a big problem — causing some to worry democracy will be tested this year like never before.
Billboards and 'hate mail' with anti-LGBTQ+ messages target Texas candidates
WARNING: This story describes anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and ideas that some readers may find offensive. Earlier this fall, a billboard stood tall above the highway right outside downtown Fort Worth. Alongside a photo of Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, the billboard said: “STOP GROOMING OUR CHILDREN. VOTE NO TO...
Largest minority group is Latinos. What does this mean for the 2022 midterms?
34 million Latino Americans are eligible to vote this year. While that population is not monolithic, both major political parties are trying to win the voting bloc. Polling numbers suggest that the Republican party succeeds more often than Democrats at wooing Hispanic and Latino voters, especially in battleground states like Texas.
Science ‘on their fingertips’: Texas professor making chemistry available to blind students
Taking a chemistry class typically involves using your eyesight – noticing color changes in a test tube, or making drawings to describe the structure of a molecule, for example. For many blind students, the apparent visual requirements can put chemistry out of reach. Teachers often don’t believe it’s possible...
Fronteras: Anthropologist argues against the ‘us versus them’ narrative around the Rio Grande Valley
"Rhetoric and Reality on the U.S.-Mexico Border: Place, Politics, Home," by K. Jill Fleuriet examines over 750 new articles and other works to deconstruct how the media portrays the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. Published by Palgrave Macmillian, April 2021. Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio. The U.S.-Mexico border has...
Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency 'did not fail' at Uvalde school shooting
Weeks after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said he would resign if his troopers had “any culpability” in the botched police response to the Uvalde school shooting, he told families calling for his resignation Thursday that the agency has not failed as an institution. “If...
‘Susto’ podcast highlights and preserves the spooky folk tales of South Texas and beyond
For many Texans, getting into the Halloween spirit means revisiting spooky stories that have sent shivers down one’s spine since childhood – think the Boogeyman or Bloody Mary. Many of these stories have been passed on through generations, with origins ranging from ancient folk tales to more modern urban legends.
