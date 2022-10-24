ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

tpr.org

Texas is one of the few states with a pandemic-related disaster declaration still in place

As the COVID-19 pandemic developed, governors across the country declared disasters in their respective states. These kinds of declarations can open up funding opportunities from the federal government, as well as empower executive branches to make a spending and public health decisions faster. Choices that might otherwise take months to approve – or that fell to city or county governments – can instead be executed in short order by the governor’s office.
Why all eyes are now on the often ignored Texas Board of Education races

As political races go, candidates for the Texas State Board of Education are often overlooked, making their races a perennial wallflower in Texas politics. But this year, after a seismic conservative shift erupted in local school board races in suburbs across the state, more eyes are on who will be elected to the board that dictates what should be in teachers’ lesson plans in Texas’ 1,200 public school districts. Parents in some of these districts have become a vocal force coming out of the pandemic, questioning everything from why and when schools should close to what books are appropriate to be in school libraries to how thorough history lessons should be.
Texas voting machines are secure — here's how they actually work

Across the country, people are heading to the polls to vote in the midterm election. While it’s been almost two years since the 2020 presidential election, disinformation about voting is still a big problem — causing some to worry democracy will be tested this year like never before.
Billboards and 'hate mail' with anti-LGBTQ+ messages target Texas candidates

WARNING: This story describes anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and ideas that some readers may find offensive. Earlier this fall, a billboard stood tall above the highway right outside downtown Fort Worth. Alongside a photo of Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, the billboard said: “STOP GROOMING OUR CHILDREN. VOTE NO TO...
Largest minority group is Latinos. What does this mean for the 2022 midterms?

34 million Latino Americans are eligible to vote this year. While that population is not monolithic, both major political parties are trying to win the voting bloc. Polling numbers suggest that the Republican party succeeds more often than Democrats at wooing Hispanic and Latino voters, especially in battleground states like Texas.

