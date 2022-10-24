ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Halloween 2022 costumes and decorations: Share photos and video with Eyewitness News

 3 days ago

It's officially the spookiest time of the year -- Halloween season has arrived!

Whether you are dressing up, your pet or child looks extra adorable or your home looks haunted, we want to see your photos.

A dog parade hit the streets of NYC, as hundreds of pups strutted in their 2022 Halloween costumes.

We invite you to also share your favorite Halloween activities, recipes, and other tricks or treats -- they could even appear on Eyewitness News.

Submit your photos or ideas with us using the form below:

