Watch Marshawn Lynch Drop F-Bomb On ESPN & Immediately Regret It

By Team CASSIUS
 3 days ago

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


I f there’s one athlete you should fear on live television, it’s Marshawn Lynch .

The retired NFL running back is known for his hilarious stunts, but sometimes they’re a bit inappropriate to a broader audience.

An ESPN broadcast fell victim to one of Lynch’s slip-ups while interviewing him during a college football game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears when he accidentally swore on live TV.

ESPN’s Tiffany Blackmon asked the Super Bowl champ about former teammate Justin Forsett, who was being inducted into the California Golden Bears Atheltic Hall of Fame.

Ironically Lynch dropped an f-bomb while telling a story revealing that Forsett didn’t swear while on campus.

“I remember that he never said a curse word. To this day, I don’t think I’ve ever heard him say a curse word,” he says before speaking on the stadium’s vibe.

“I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands, and I see that these motherf-ckers…,” he said, catching himself dropping the profanity and immediately covering his mouth while giving a stunned look to the camera.

Lynch continued speaking and then freely dropped another swear word, “I mean, these stands weren’t full like when we were here; that sh-t kind of have me on tilt. I ain’t feeling that. So, if this is California Golden Bear football, they need to start packing out this stadium.”

He retired a few years ago but is ensuring his big personality is still being felt around the league by joining Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football coverage.

Despite getting arrested and charged with a DUI back in August, his new four-minute feature segment with Amazon called “‘N Yo’ City” is still in play. Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of Global Sports Video, recently addressed Lynch jumping into NFL coverage five weeks deep on the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast and said it’s got nothing to do with his legal happenings.

“I think Marshawn wanted to work through some things,” Donoghue said on the podcast. “We were already working with him. We never walked away. We just worked through some things with him, and we’re excited. We can’t wait for him to join.”

