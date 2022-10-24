Word on the street is — even the stars of The Real Housewives of Potomac are confused by Ashley Darby’s divorce from Michael Darby. “If I was going through a divorce, I would not be buying a house with somebody,” Wendy Osefo exclusively told Us Weekly. “I wouldn’t live in the same block. I may not live on the same street or the same state, but that’s her and that’s her choice. And I think that Ashley does a good job of just being strong in the face of adversity, especially since at the end of the day, she’s a mom. And for me as a mom, that’s the priority. It’s interesting as you see everything evolve with Ashley’s story. But I think she does a really good job of keeping that peaceful home environment for her kids.”

24 DAYS AGO