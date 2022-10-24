Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
Virginia health officials urge people to get flu shots after outbreak
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Health officials in Virginia urged people to get flu shots after an outbreak at Stafford High School near Fredericksburg. 526 students — nearly half of the school — were absent last week with flu-like symptoms. It’s down from about 1,000 who were out on Friday. Most had flu-like symptoms, […]
WTOP
How to avoid getting sick from flu, RSV and other viral ailments
D.C. has the highest rate of flu activity in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Virginia’s Department of Health is warning that this season of viral ailments may be worse than in recent years. So a local doctor has some reminders on how...
Exhibits at Workhouse Arts Center
The Workhouse Arts Center is currently showing two exhibits:. The Workhouse Arts Center 8th Annual Glass National: Workhouse Arts Center is proud to present the 8th Annual Glass National, an exhibition highlighting the depth and breadth of contemporary functional and sculptural glass artworks being created throughout the country. Through Jan. 8, 2023 in the Vulcan Gallery.
fox5dc.com
Health officials warn of 'tripledemic'
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Health officials are warning people about a potential spike in COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus cases. They're calling it a "tripledemic." The concern is there could be an uptick in cases this season in all three, especially in children. The warning comes amid...
Don’t Miss Out: Upcoming Weekend Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. There are lots of Halloween and fall events coming up around the greater Prince William area. Here are just a few of them, including some seasonal events on weeknights… Don’t Miss Out!
Humanity First Food Pantry at Masroor Mosque
Food Distribution at Masroor Mosque will be on Sunday, Oct. 28 between 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Following is the link to place an order: usa.humanityfirst.org/masroor-mosque-food-pantry-manassas/. Masroor Mosque is at 5640 Hoadly Road, Manassas.
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
Inside Nova
Inova Health activates emergency operations due to surge in flu-like illnesses
Inova Health has activated its internal emergency operations plan at the system's hospitals and emergency rooms due to a surge in patients with flu and other respiratory viruses. "Declaring emergency status allows us to better prioritize patient and team member safety, leverage operational efficiencies, and make decisions in a dynamic...
WUSA
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teenagers repeatedly harass Falls Church family
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Northern Virginia family claims teenagers have tried to break into their house multiple times in the last month. The Wahdan family has lived along Brook Drive in a Falls Church subdivision named Lee Boulevard Heights, near Seven Corners, for more than 40 years. However, over the last month they say they have had to put up with an unusual, recurring experience.
The Lovejoy Gallery on Main Opening in Historic Old Town Manassas
The City of Manassas will welcome its newest gallery on the top floor of historic 9358 Main Street. Founded in Manassas by Virginia native Nancy Jean Edmundson and former Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy, the Lovejoy Gallery on Main is a working studio that also hosts a collection of art from around the world. A boutique gallery, the Lovejoy Gallery on Main offers a curated selection of works from regional artists as well as offerings from Europe and the Caribbean.
What's going on in Fredericksburg? HALF of pupils at Virginia high school are struck down by respiratory bug in mystery outbreak
Nearly half of students at Virginia's Stafford High School were off sick this week as a flu-like illness sweeps through classrooms. There were around 1,000 absences at the school in Fredericksburg - around 50 miles from the nation's capital - on Friday. Extracurricular activities have been halted until Tuesday while...
Fairfax Times
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
dailypaws.com
Family in Search of New Dog Instead Finds Its Own Missing Pup at Virginia Animal Shelter
A family arrived at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter in Virginia earlier this week, its latest stop in a (so far) fruitless search for a new dog. In a Facebook post, the shelter wrote that the kind four-member family had been searching for a while but had yet to feel a "connection" with any pup. The trend seemed destined to continue as the family began to leave the shelter.
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Prince George's home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
Inside Nova
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
royalexaminer.com
CDL driving range relocated to Middletown Campus
“A few times a day, two or three trucks may leave the campus to do the road trip portion of the training program,” said Clark. “In general, having the trucks on campus will create no additional traffic.”. Laurel Ridge offers CDL classes in partnership with Ancora Education. Students...
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
Upworthy
Reporter wears grape costume to support autistic boy suspended for wearing a banana costume
At football games, some spectators don the jersey of their preferred team. Some people even go so far as to paint their chests with a letter and/or their faces. A performer used a completely different strategy. Eleven years ago, Bryan Thompson, an autistic child, then 14 years old, ran across the football field donning a banana costume during halftime. The antic got him handcuffed and placed in a cop car. Bryan shared that he "simply wanted to make people happy," but the school did not agree. The good-hearted boy ended up getting suspended at the direction of Principal Karen Spillman, reported NBC.
