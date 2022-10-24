The City of Manassas will welcome its newest gallery on the top floor of historic 9358 Main Street. Founded in Manassas by Virginia native Nancy Jean Edmundson and former Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy, the Lovejoy Gallery on Main is a working studio that also hosts a collection of art from around the world. A boutique gallery, the Lovejoy Gallery on Main offers a curated selection of works from regional artists as well as offerings from Europe and the Caribbean.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO