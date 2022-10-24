Read full article on original website
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Hospitalized, Shot Multiple Times by Her Husband Before He Kills Himself: Police
Fort Worth Police are investigating an apparent attempted domestic murder-suicide Friday after they say a man shot his wife several times before killing himself. According to police, officers were sent to a home on the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive where a couple in their 50s had been arguing. Investigators...
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas shooting suspect booked into; hospital makes security changes
Methodist Dallas is updating its security policies following a shooting that left two innocent healthcare workers dead. Plus, the injured suspect is now behind bars.
Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
Dallas Observer
Moment of Silence Planned for Nurse, Social Worker Killed in Methodist Dallas Medical Center Shooting
On Saturday, Oct. 22, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez allegedly shot and killed two employees at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, 45-year-old Jaqueline Pokuaa, a nurse, and 63-year-old Katie Flowers, a social worker. The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council is asking all of its member hospitals to observer a minute of silence for Pokuaa...
Denton police release robbery suspect, search continues for the actual robber
An armed robber is on the loose in Denton where a restaurant on University Drive was robbed Wednesday. A 911 caller reported that an armed man grabbed an employee and stole the money. While still on-scene, police found a man nearby and arrested him
Brother now charged with murder in the shooting death of a Saginaw man
The victim killed in a Saginaw shooting has now been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner who says Daniel Higuita-Baquero died in a bedroom at the family’s home just before midnight Wednesday
easttexasradio.com
Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge
Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
Man shot to death in Kennedale
- A Kennedale man is dead after being shot Wednesday. Hayden Scarlato and another man were shot near a car wash at the intersection of Little Road and Treepoint Drive around 3 p.m. Scarlato and the other man were rushed to Medical City Arlington
fox4news.com
Domestic violence incident ends with murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Two people are dead following a murder-suicide in the parking lot of a Lewisville apartment complex. Lewisville police said it happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday outside a complex in the 200 block of FM 3040. A woman called 911 and told the dispatcher her marriage had recently...
Man arrested in East Texas in connection to murder of woman, kidnapping of 5-month-old
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Wednesday in East Texas and charged with murder, endangering a child and evading arrest, according to authorities. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail, said the Edgewood Police Department. Hicks was accused of leading East Texas law enforcement on a pursuit from Edgewood […]
Fort Worth police officer fired after domestic violence incident
A Fort Worth police officer arrested this summer has now been fired. Police say Tarrant County Sheriff Deputies arrested Officer Victor Rucker in June for a domestic violence incident while he was off-duty.
easttexasradio.com
Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail
A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
fox4news.com
Photo of gun leads to Lake Worth ISD school lockdown
LAKE WORTH, Texas - A Tarrant County school went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report that someone might be armed and threatening the campus. A student at Collins Middle School in Lake Worth reported seeing a photo of a gun in front of the building. The school and police...
Dallas officer hospitalized after suspect slams hotel room door on hand, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas officer was hospitalized Wednesday after a suspect slammed a hotel room door on his hand, police said. Police said officers responded to a call around 1 p.m. at a hotel in the 8300 block of R. L. Thornton Freeway. Responding officers arrived and heard a...
fox4news.com
3 Rowlett High School students arrested after gun pulled during fight
ROWLETT, Texas - Police arrested three Rowlett High School students for being part of a fight that included a student pulling out a loaded gun Friday. The incident forced the school to go on lockdown as a security measure. Garland ISD sent an update to parents after the incident. The...
Garland police confirm identity of road rage shooting victim
Garland police have confirmed the identity of the victim who was killed Sunday night in an apparent road-rage attack on 635-LBJ. The victim has now been identified as Cesar Moreno-Pompa who was driving south
Hospital staff safety in the spotlight after 2 killed at Dallas Methodist
DALLAS — They are remembered fondly by family, friends, and coworkers: Annette Flowers and Jacqueline Pokuaa. Flowers was a 63-year-old nurse. Pokuaa was a 45-year-old social worker. They were on the labor and delivery floor on Saturday morning at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Police say both were shot and...
starlocalmedia.com
Two dead after murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say
The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is investigating a domestic violence murder-suicide that occurred an approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of E. FM 3040. According to a press release from the city of Lewisville, a woman called 911 and could...
KXII.com
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash sentenced to 20 years
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury convicted the truck driver who went off Highway 75 and fatally struck a woman in the parking lot of her workplace back in January of 2021. Darwood Kellett, 55, of Irving, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Police still seek suspect in 2018 murder of Calvin Graves
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police asked FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb to re-visit a 2018 case that is a murder mystery. Police think road rage was behind the shooting of Calvin Graves, but have gotten no tips up to this point. Investigators said they've not found...
