Video: WWE star returns to old persona at the end of the October 24th 2022 RAW

After several weeks of a character change being teased, the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick has finally been dropped. In the main event of WWE RAW on October 24th 2022, RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair lost a non-title match to Bayley after she was attacked by a woman who turned out to be Nikki. Nikki was dressed like her old persona and the announcers referred to her as Nikki Cross. Nikki also attacked Bayley after the match.
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Stars We've Lost In 2022

One of the toughest parts about following pro wrestling is taking account of the wrestlers lost on a year-to-year basis. As post-career wellness continues to improve for modern wrestlers, it never gets any easier saying goodbye to the brave and talented men and women who entertain the masses on a weekly basis.
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Superstar Comments On Allegations Randy Orton Forced Diva To Quit

Randy Orton has had an incredible WWE career, but he also had some bad moments in his career including when he caused a woman to quit. In the mid-2000s, WWE was eager to hire women (labeled as “divas” in that era) that didn’t have experience in wrestling with competitions like the Diva Search, which started in 2004 and just hiring women that they found that were models. WWE felt like they could teach them. Some women hired that way had long careers, but others were only there briefly.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars

They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
PWMania

wrestletalk.com

Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw

A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
wrestlinginc.com

Buff Bagwell Faces Possible Amputation

Buff Bagwell is still feeling the effects of an August 2020 car accident, and it could lead to amputation for the former WCW star. He had been driving in Cobb County, Georgia when the crash occurred. While Bagwell was initially optimistic about his recovery, he revealed the damage suffered during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him

Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."
wrestlinginc.com

Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment

Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
wrestlingrumors.net

38 Year Old Former WWE Star Willing To Return To Work With Roman Reigns

He wants in too. There has not been a WWE star on as much of a roll as Roman Reigns in decades. Reigns is rapidly closing the gap with the longest WWE Title reigns in company history and the question becomes how far he can take his current reign with the title. A lot of people are interested in getting involved with Reigns, including someone who has been gone for a long time.
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Hated Former WWE Star’s Name

In the world of professional wrestling a good name can go a long way, but there’s no denying that the wrong name can also hold a wrestler back at times. Al Snow made frequent appearances on WWE programming during the Attitude Era, and he seemed to be a fan favorite. However, Vince McMahon was not a fan of Al Snow’s name according to former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz.
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract

Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet." "Congrats on your extension to your...
wrestlinginc.com

The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming

The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
wrestlinginc.com

Big Update On Elektra Lopez's Future In WWE

Elektra Lopez is officially back in "NXT", and she has made quite a splash. During this past Tuesday's "NXT", Lopez blindsided Indi Hartwell and Sol Ruca with an attack following a short match between the pair (during which Hartwell ultimately came out on top). She sent Hartwell into the ring post shoulder first, then eyed up Roca and hit her with a powerbomb, followed by several kicks. Lopez then retreated and put the whole women's locker room on notice, telling them she was "coming for them."
wrestlinginc.com

