“I wanna be his chair” NBA Fans fight over Jordan Poole as he pleasingly sits on the lap of a courtside fan

Read full article on original website
Related
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It
Shaquille O'Neal hilariously bet $10,000 that Charles Barkley wouldn't be able to spell "spectacular", but Barkley ended up nailing it.
Golf Digest
Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball
Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
Will Smith Revealed His Friend Michael Jordan Is Not Good At Picking Up The Check After Dinner: "Somehow You Always Get Your Hand On The Check Before Michael."
Hollywood actor Will Smith once revealed that Michael Jordan is usually shy when it comes to paying the bill after having dinner.
Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."
Charles Barkley says the youngsters on the Warriors need to step up because Klay Thompson and Draymond Green aren't that good anymore.
Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time after reminding Devin Booker of how many championships he's won
Klay Thompson and Devin Booker got into it in a game Tuesday night, with the Warriors star reminding the Suns guard of his championships.
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Stephen Curry Fires Back At Charles Barkley For Criticizing Klay Thompson: “Certain Guys Forget What Their Careers Looked Like On The Back End.”
Stephen Curry came in Klay Thompson's defense, firing back at Charles Barkley for saying Klay was 'slipping'.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
Tyronn Lue hilariously reveals the time he stole over $3,000 from his own team.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With The Dallas Mavericks This Season: "I’m Not Waiting On Luka To Do Everything For Me. This Is The Same Team I Saw Play Last Year."
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to have a big season, coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance. The team overachieved in the eyes of many, as Luka Doncic had an inspired playoff run to lead the Mavericks as far as they made it. The team will hope that Luka Doncic is good enough to make the Mavs successful every season.
‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out
The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over...
LeBron James' New Shoes are Taking Over the NBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker with Nike is his most popular model yet.
Yardbarker
Fan Records Video Of A Furious Steve Nash On His Way To The Locker Room
The Brooklyn Nets are not off to a good start to the 2022-23 NBA season. On Wednesday night, they lost by a score of 110-99 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin, so they are now just 1-3 in their first four contests. During the loss to the Bucks, head coach...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Golden State Warriors History: Kobe Bryant Was Almost A Warrior
Golden State Warriors made a huge mistake when they didn't draft Kobe Bryant.
SkySports
Giannis Antetokounmpo insists he cannot be seen as best in NBA without being champion
Giannis Antetokounmpo is hungrier than ever to wrestle the NBA crown back in what is the superstar Greek's 10th season in the league. Back when he was taken by the Bucks as somewhat of a project with the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, nobody could have foreseen the way that he would go on to become the most dominant two-way player in the league.
Yardbarker
Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season. One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker. The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career. Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and...
Tim Duncan's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 464 Players Never Won A Game Against The Greatest Power Forward Of All-Time
Tim Duncan never lost against 464 NBA players.
LeBron James Sends A Big Message On Instagram Amid Lakers Struggles: "How Long Will You Be Taken For Granted... Keep Going Kid."
LeBron James took to Instagram to send a big message amid Lakers' bad moment.
Comments / 5