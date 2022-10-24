Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris PlainsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
History’s Villains: American Gangsters
Albert Anastasia “The Mad Hatter” The Notorious Murder Inc leader. Albert Anastasia was one of the most feared gangsters in America during the early 1900s. Anastasia was a cold-blooded killer who ordered the murders of many rival gangsters and innocent civilians alike. During his reign, he was involved in several major crimes, including racketeering, extortion, and drug trafficking.
Curbed
The Best Nail Artists in New York
Sarah Nguyen worked at Ammon Carver Studio before setting up a studio in her Bushwick home, where she specializes in ornate, bejeweled manicures. Brand consultant Jenn Jann first saw Nguyen’s work on a friend’s set of opal-adorned nails based on a family heirloom. Jann immediately booked with Nguyen; her first set (from $150) by Nguyen was a nude-colored Japanese gel with one gem on each nail (Japanese gel is known to last longer than other professional gel products), but she’s since progressed to more intricate designs, like a set fashioned after the 2018 Met Gala theme “Heavenly Bodies” — specifically a cross necklace by Dolce & Gabbana. “She knows how to interpret my ideas without making it so literal,” says Jann of the mix of gems (rubies, emeralds, and pearls — but no sapphires so that it wouldn’t look gaudy) set on nude polish. “If I brought those photos to somebody else, they would’ve just followed the pattern of the jewelry as closely as possible. Sarah understands how to balance everything out.” Even with the glued-on hardware, Jann says, her manicures typically last five weeks, thanks to the way Nguyen places gems on areas less prone to chipping, like the middle of the nail instead of the tip.
38 Then & Now Pictures Of Famous Celeb Children From Li'l Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
Curbed
New York’s Halloween Streets Plan Should Be in Place Year-Round
On Monday in Jackson Heights, over the sounds of boos and at least one scornful cowbell, city officials including Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced more than 100 car-free “Trick-or-Streets” zones would be in effect from 4 to 8 p.m. on Halloween. Hissing residents aside, the news was likely a relief to parents anticipating one of the most stressful nights of the year when it comes to dodging speeding cars with sugared-up toddlers. It was also a tacit admission of how deadly our streets can be for children every day of the year and how little cities do about it.
Empire State Building will look spooktacular during special Halloween lightshow
The Empire State Building will also be all dressed up on Halloween, but with lights. See pumpkins, witches, and other spooky-themed images displayed on the buildings façade this Halloween.
In ‘Straight Line Crazy,’ Ralph Fiennes Turns ‘Master Builder’ Robert Moses Into a Big Bore
Ironies should abound in a play about Robert Moses, the urban planner, “master builder” and subject of Robert Caro’s iconic and devastating biography The Power Broker who reshaped New York over four decades as its most powerful public official despite getting crushed in his one attempt to win elected office himself.Those ironies start and, regrettably, mostly end with Straight Line Crazy’s arrival this week from London to make its New York debut Off-Broadway (to Dec. 18) at the Shed in Hudson Yards.That’s the signature performance space in the new luxury neighborhood on Manhattan’s Far West Side erected over a multi-billion-dollar...
Curbed
Rents Have Fallen a Tiny Bit
It seemed like it would never happen, but after a year and a half of new record highs every month, of 25 percent average annual increases, 95 percent broker’s fees, and cuck money, New York City rents may finally be going down. A little bit. Maybe. Between September and...
Comments / 0