9to5Mac

16-inch iPad would be wonderful, but likely far too expensive for consumers

A report yesterday suggested that Apple has a 16-inch iPad in the works, which could be released late next year. It follows an earlier report of a 14-inch one. Talk of larger iPads dates back several years, with 9to5Mac readers long expressing an interest in a model larger than the current 12.9-inch maximum …
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro hit $170 in Thursday’s best deals, plus Apple Watch SE 2 $39 off, iPad mini 6, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for the taking, with three notable Apple discounts to be had. Kicking things off, you can now lock in Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case at $170 for those who want to save over the new second-generation earbuds. Then go score a new all-time low on Apple Watch SE 2 at $39 off, with a discount on iPad mini 6 now going live at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Telegram quietly testing paid posts on channels, and they bypass Apple’s in-app purchases

Telegram this year introduced a paid “Premium” subscription that unlocks extra features for users, but it seems the platform wants to make even more money from the messaging app. This time, Telegram has been quietly testing paid posts on channels. But more than that, the app is using its own payment system on iOS to bypass Apple’s in-app purchases.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 5G download speeds zoom up to 130% faster than iPhone 13 in Ookla study

In the month since the iPhone 14 lineup has been in the wild, we’ve seen two reports that measured the average 5G download speeds between 38 and 50% faster than the last generation devices. Now a new study from Ookla corroborates those results showing an improvement of 40% and beyond for cellular performance on iPhone 14 and 14 Pro in the US. But one country saw a massive 130% increase in 5G median speed for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
9to5Mac

Spotify caves to Apple’s demands, adds ’not ideal’ solution for audiobook purchases

Earlier this week, Spotify ran to the press to complain that Apple had rejected the latest version of its iOS app for skirting in-app purchase rules as it worked on adding audiobooks as a new feature. As we all expected, Spotify has now given in to Apple’s demands, but it couldn’t resist taking one more jab along the way…
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple Watch Ultra all-time low, iPhone 13 refurb hits $650, M1 MacBook Pro $400 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, with Wednesday delivering quite a few notable price cuts on Apple gear. Leading the way, a Woot refurbished sale is discounting iPhone 13 to new lows of $650, among Apple Watch models and more. Speaking of, today saw Apple Watch Ultra return to an all-time low for only the second time to go alongside another chance to save $400 on M1 Pro MacBook Pros. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

How to watch the Charlie Brown Halloween special for free

Happy Halloween! This year, the Peanuts and Charlie Brown holiday specials are not broadcast on traditional TV. Instead, they are Apple TV+ exclusives. But Apple is offering short free windows for anyone to stream — no purchase necessary … here’s how to watch. The American holiday tradition...
9to5Mac

Apple Watch diary: Testing the power of data in meeting health and fitness goals

Apple originally positioned the Apple Watch as being about three things: productivity, communication, and fitness. While the device can indeed help in all three areas, it quickly became apparent that its core appeal was helping people reach health and fitness goals. Some years back, my colleague Zac Hall told an...
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: October 28, 2022 – AAPL earnings, iPhone 15 rumors

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Addigy: The ONLY real-time Apple device management platform...
9to5Mac

Apple predicts ‘substantial’ drop in Mac revenue for holiday quarter, slower growth

Apple on Thursday announced its Q4 2022 results. Although the company reported record earnings in every category except for the iPad, Apple expects Mac revenue will drop “substantially” next quarter compared to Q1 2022 results. At the same time, the company also predicts that revenue growth will slow down in the next quarter.

