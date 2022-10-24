If he was doing his job he would have enforced collection of the unpaid tolls. The amount is astronomical and they are cheering this failure. Instead the tolls are going to raise for decades. So the people that pay tolls will cover the loss. And when they finally do try to collect we will still be covering the loss.
and then try to install tolls electronically on free road to pay for the shortfall, meanwhile the state is using toll funds to fix the free roads even though PA has one of the highest state fuel taxes in the country. It's insane.
People should read up on ACT 44 passed in 2007 and ACT 89 passed in 2013 and the impact these had on the Pa Turnpike and how and why fees have gone up to make this the world's most expensive toll road. Hint, politicians got involved.
Comments / 21