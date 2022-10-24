ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts across the country are warning of a possible “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. They are all respiratory viruses. The concern is very much real in Alabama. “I think it’s certainly a possibility,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the...
utv44.com

"Tripledemic" could overwhelm AL hospitals in the next few months

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As flu cases continue to rise across the country, so are cases of RSV, and covid. Health officials are calling it the tripledemic. The influx of sick people has been overwhelming doctors’ offices and hospitals across the country. President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Donald Williamson, says hospitals throughout the state are busy, but they're not overwhelmed.
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
altoday.com

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be on Saturday, October 29

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is urging Alabamians to participate in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. The 23rd DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has approximately 60 registered collection sites throughout Alabama scheduled to be available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Unused prescription drugs, especially narcotics, are a temptation for persons who are either addicted to drugs or who are seeking a drug experience. Many young people get into drugs or worsen a drug habit through the illicit use of drugs from their parents or grandparents or a neighbor’s medicine cabinet.
altoday.com

Association of County Commissions of Alabama supports Amendment 2

The Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) is urging voters to vote to ratify Amendment Two to the State Constitution. Under the Alabama Constitution of 1901, local governments are largely prohibited from giving a “thing of value” to a public or private entity. Amendment 2 would authorize the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure by state law to any public or private entity for the purpose of providing or expanding broadband infrastructure. A “Yes” vote on Amendment 2 would allow local governments to work in unison with the state and use American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds for broadband expansion. The ACCA encourages Alabamians to vote YES on Amendment 2 on the General Election ballot on November 8, 2022.
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
aldailynews.com

TRICARE pharmacy decision upsets independent owners, congressmen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama military members, veterans and their families may have fewer pharmacy options this week after TRICARE shrunk its list of in-network pharmacies by about 15,000 independent operators nationwide. The decision by TRICARE, a U.S. Department of Defense health care program, and its pharmacy benefits manager, Express...
denver7.com

Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house

Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
GULF SHORES, AL
apr.org

No Stone Unturned-- Part 4 "...what happened in the South, happened in the North."

Alabama voters head to the polls for the November midterm election next month. One issue on the ballot would do away with slavery. It’s still allowed in the state constitution. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into one lingering aspect of the slave trade. APR’s focus is on finding and preserving slave cemeteries in the state. By the time of the Civil War, an estimated four hundred thousand people were held as slaves in Alabama. Some accounts put the number throughout the South at closer to four million. That would appear to make the issue of slave cemetery preservation a southern issue. But, that doesn't appear to be the case. Here’s part four of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
