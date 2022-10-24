Read full article on original website
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
WSFA
Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts across the country are warning of a possible “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. They are all respiratory viruses. The concern is very much real in Alabama. “I think it’s certainly a possibility,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the...
Does your child have the flu? Cases are increasing in Alabama, prompting remote learning
Alabama is reporting high levels of influenza, including lots of doctor’s visits for children and young people, officials said Monday. At least two school districts have had to briefly change operations due to sickness and absences. Alexander City Schools will shift to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to...
utv44.com
"Tripledemic" could overwhelm AL hospitals in the next few months
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As flu cases continue to rise across the country, so are cases of RSV, and covid. Health officials are calling it the tripledemic. The influx of sick people has been overwhelming doctors’ offices and hospitals across the country. President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Donald Williamson, says hospitals throughout the state are busy, but they're not overwhelmed.
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
Industrial waste, ‘forever chemicals,’ contaminate popular Alabama waterway
The river connects to several popular central Alabama summer destinations.
Alabama will get nearly $300 million in opioid settlements. How will we spend it?
The state and cities of Alabama will split nearly $300 million in legal funds from companies that produced and distributed addictive opioid painkillers, and now they face big decisions about how to spend it. Some legal observers are closely watching how the process plays out in states across the country...
Alabama judge who called Kay Ivey ‘Gov. MeMaw,’ mocked Asians and cursed to return from suspension
A suspended Mobile judge who called Kay Ivey “Gov. MeMaw,” mocked Asians and cursed is returning to the bench after agreeing to several requirements, including judicial ethics and cultural sensitivity training, according to a report. Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson, suspended since the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission...
Alabama State Parks dropping rule requiring written permission for firearms
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is dropping its rule requiring written permission to carry a firearm into state parks, with the change taking effect on January 1. The ADCNR announced the change in a statement and cited the Legislature’s repeal of Alabama’s requirement for a permit to...
altoday.com
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be on Saturday, October 29
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is urging Alabamians to participate in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. The 23rd DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has approximately 60 registered collection sites throughout Alabama scheduled to be available from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Unused prescription drugs, especially narcotics, are a temptation for persons who are either addicted to drugs or who are seeking a drug experience. Many young people get into drugs or worsen a drug habit through the illicit use of drugs from their parents or grandparents or a neighbor’s medicine cabinet.
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama Election 2022: Statewide Amendment 3
Why is Amendment 3 on the Alabama 2022 election ballot? Keneisha Deas spoke to the family of Lisa Ann Millican about the amendment and that it means to them.
Alabama among states with the highest flu activity in the country, according to Walgreens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Alabama has some of the highest flu activity in the country, according to a report from Walgreens announced Monday. Walgreens launched its 2022-23 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their areas. The Walgreens Flu Index shows that the overall flu activity is 10 times higher nationwide […]
altoday.com
Association of County Commissions of Alabama supports Amendment 2
The Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) is urging voters to vote to ratify Amendment Two to the State Constitution. Under the Alabama Constitution of 1901, local governments are largely prohibited from giving a “thing of value” to a public or private entity. Amendment 2 would authorize the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure by state law to any public or private entity for the purpose of providing or expanding broadband infrastructure. A “Yes” vote on Amendment 2 would allow local governments to work in unison with the state and use American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds for broadband expansion. The ACCA encourages Alabamians to vote YES on Amendment 2 on the General Election ballot on November 8, 2022.
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
aldailynews.com
TRICARE pharmacy decision upsets independent owners, congressmen
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama military members, veterans and their families may have fewer pharmacy options this week after TRICARE shrunk its list of in-network pharmacies by about 15,000 independent operators nationwide. The decision by TRICARE, a U.S. Department of Defense health care program, and its pharmacy benefits manager, Express...
altoday.com
Hyundai supplier, Mobis, announce new factory bringing 400 jobs to Montgomery
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey joined executives of Hyundai Mobis in the Old House Chambers of the historic Alabama State Capital to announce the company’s plan to build a second manufacturing plant in the Montgomery area. Montgomery Chamber of Commerce Chairman Cedric Campbell said that Mobis plans to invest $205...
denver7.com
Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house
Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
apr.org
No Stone Unturned-- Part 4 "...what happened in the South, happened in the North."
Alabama voters head to the polls for the November midterm election next month. One issue on the ballot would do away with slavery. It’s still allowed in the state constitution. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into one lingering aspect of the slave trade. APR’s focus is on finding and preserving slave cemeteries in the state. By the time of the Civil War, an estimated four hundred thousand people were held as slaves in Alabama. Some accounts put the number throughout the South at closer to four million. That would appear to make the issue of slave cemetery preservation a southern issue. But, that doesn't appear to be the case. Here’s part four of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
altoday.com
Amendment three aims to change powers of clemency of Alabama governors
Under current law, the Governor of Alabama may grant a reprieve or clemency to a prisoner who has been sentenced to death. It is common to see convicted murderers ask the Governor to commute their sentence of death to life in prison. This seldom happens, but it has happened in the past.
Alabama State Parks will drop rule requiring concealed carry permits next year
You will be able to carry a firearm in any Alabama state park without a permit next year, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
