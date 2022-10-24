ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Northern Pacific Airways Completes Demonstration Tour, Unveils Hub

Northern Pacific Airways — an upcoming Anchorage, Alaska-based transpacific airline — is picking up speed in preparation for launching flight operations. Sporting a distinctive livery design, the first of the fleet’s newly refurbished 757-200s took off from Ontario, Calif. on Oct. 18. The plane conducted a 4-city, multi-state demonstration tour from California to Hawaii, Northern Marianas Islands and finally to its new home in Anchorage, Alaska. The aircraft finished its tour on October 25 back in Ontario, Calif.
Two weeks before Election Day, it’s peak political mailer season in Alaska

At Color Art Printing in Anchorage, Deanna Teders is ready for work to slow down. With two weeks to go until Election Day, this is peak season for campaign mailers, and as a unionized print shop, Color Art is particularly popular among Democratic candidates. “We’re moving. We’re working double shifts, whether our digital department or […] The post Two weeks before Election Day, it’s peak political mailer season in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Candidates for Alaska’s open U.S. House seat participated in the Debate for the State Wednesday evening. Candidates were pressed with questions about issues currently facing Alaska. Republican Nick Begich III, Libertarian Chris Bye, Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin and current Congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat,...
Grunwald drops out as Pierce’s running mate for governor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Edie Grunwald has announced that she is withdrawing as the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce, citing her desire to be an “advocate and supporter of respectful treatment of women.”. Last week, a former employee of Pierce’s while he was mayor of the Kenai...
Services for Ben Stevens

The family of the late Ben Stevens has announced services for the late former senator, who died Oct. 13, while hiking in Seward with his wife Elizabeth. On Oct. 27, there will be a visitation at Evergreen Memorial Chapel from 5-7 pm. On Oct. 28, a funeral Mass will be...
Northern Pacific Upgrades Terminal at Anchorage

DALLAS – Looking toward its 2023 launch, the new long-haul Anchorage-based airline, Northern Pacific Airways (7H), is nearing the end of the US$6m upgrade of its leased areas of the North Terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). Terminal upgrades sure to delight travelers include a 50-seat mini...
High winds, heavy rain and cold air affect Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska are the middle of the active weather today — seeing a little sunshine. Temperatures will remain cold for Southcentral and much of mainland Alaska Friday and through the weekend. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for the waters surrounding...
Valley Comic Con Returns to Wasilla

One of four rooms at Everett’s/Mat-Su Resort filled with vendors and attendees at the second annual Valley Comic Con. More than a week before Halloween, costumed revelers stalked the halls of Everett’s and Mat-Su Resort just outside of Wasilla. They were attending Valley Comic Con, returning for a second year, making it an annual event.
Kelly Tshibaka lightsabers still being held by U.S. Customs

Patriot Freedom PAC, a group supporting Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, were supposed to hand out 20,000 “Vote for Kelly Tshibaka” lightsabers today at a park in Anchorage. But a spokesperson for the group, Michael Alfaro, informed people that the lightsabers are still being held by U.S. Customs. It’s not clear what country the lightsabers were produced in.
Anchorage business owners hire safety ambassadors to manage homeless situation downtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Business owners are taking action to help manage interactions between homeless Anchorage residents and patrons Downtown. Many business owners say the presence of homeless Anchorage residents has been driving away tourists and is simply bad for business, which is why they’re working with the Anchorage Downtown Partnership to help manage the situation as a balancing act of maintaining security while showing human compassion.
In the zone: Eve Stephens locked in during record 33-kill performance for UAA

Palmer’s Eve Stephens was so locked in she barely remembers her record 33-kill performance for UAA. Her fourth-set takeover was a blur, but she was clearly the deciding factor for the 9th-ranked Seawolves in a 25-12, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23 win over 10th-ranked Western Washington last weekend in Bellingham. “To...
Proposal to continue construction of homeless Navigation Center shot down

Wednesday's top headlines and stories across Alaska. Anchorage business owners hire Safety Ambassadors to manage city’s homeless situation. Business owners are taking action to help manage the homeless situation in Downtown Anchorage. Many say the presence of homeless people has been driving away tourists and is simply bad for business. That’s why they’ve hired the Anchorage Downtown Partnership (ADP) to help manage the situation, which is a balancing act of maintaining security and human compassion.
Bob Griffin: Anchorage voters rejected Inlet View school proposal, and district has too much school property

Anchorage voters already rejected the Inlet View expansion proposal in April. Some are now advocating that we ignore the voters and knock Inlet View down and replace it with a $34.3 million, $742 per square foot — $170,000 per student — major school expansion project, 42% larger than the existing campus. Worse yet, the money currently being considered to fund the rejected project was intended for property tax relief.
Overnight snow leaves Southcentral roads slick

Snow has returned to Anchorage roads, slowing drivers Wednesday after a crash on the Seward Highway Tuesday evening. Michael Kutz at the National Weather Service said West Anchorage received 4.2 inches of snow overnight, amid sporadic snowfall Wednesday morning. He noted that some drivers may be caught off-guard by one of the city’s initial snow dumps this winter, after the first snowfall of the season arrived on Oct. 10.
