Bois d”Arc lake dedicated
Blue skies and an expansive view of the state’s first major reservoir built in over 30 years provided a scenic backdrop for the crowd that gathered in Fannin County for the official dedication of Bois d’Arc Lake by the North Texas Municipal Water District. The event, “Celebrating the...
Water meter project update presented
As the Murphy City Council begins to think about wrapping up business for the calendar year, councilmembers heard updates on the final phase of the water meter project and the recent performance of city-held investments and American Rescue Plan funds, during the Tuesday, Oct. 18 regular meeting. Council kicked off...
