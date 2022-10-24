Read full article on original website
Amendment 1 would expand state treasurer's investment options
A measure that would legalize recreational marijuana has drawn the most attention among Missouri’s ballot initiatives in the November election, but voters will also be asked whether to expand the universe of debt instruments the state treasurer’s office can invest in. Here’s a look at what it means...
Election preview: Pansing Brooks says reproductive rights No. 1 issue ahead of election
Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks points to her steadfast support for abortion rights and Republican Rep. Mike Flood's early House record of partisanship as differences that voters ought to consider in choosing eastern Nebraska's 1st District House member on Nov. 8. "I'm the only candidate who would work across...
Supervisors approve advertising draft language to amend dangerous structures ordinance
White Township supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved advertising for a draft amendment to the township’s dangerous structures ordinance that would incorporate new language to include a variety of additional structures. After the July 29, 2021, death of a 5-year-old White Township resident who wandered from home and was found...
Donations to the Nebraska GOP fall sharply after contentious convention
Donations to the Nebraska GOP appear to have nose-dived following the contentious state party convention that saw an almost complete exodus of the party establishment. Since the convention on July 9, the state GOP has collected around $163,000 in contributions, according to the latest filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission and the Federal Election Commission, averaging about $55,000 per month. In the 12 months before the convention, the party gathered more than $1.6 million, averaging over $135,000 per month.
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58
Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
Josh Kaul, Eric Toney trade unrelenting attacks in Attorney General debate
Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and his Republican challenger, Eric Toney, lobbed repeated attacks at each other over public safety, abortion and elections Thursday night during the last of this election cycle’s debates for statewide races. Kaul tried to downplay Toney’s attacks on his record as either falsehoods...
New poll: DeSantis, Rubio, Moody hold large leads ahead of Nov. 8 election
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio hold significant leads over their opponents ahead Nov. 8 election, according to a new poll. The poll was conducted by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab from Oct....
Report: South Dakota has $2.2 billion surplus
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is sitting on a surplus of about $2.2 billion, according to a new report. Financial watchdog Truth in Accounting analyzed the annual comprehensive financial reports of all 50 states covering fiscal year 2021 and ranked states based on their financial health in its Financial State of the States 2022 report.
Oil drillers warn incoming setback law will have deep impact in Kern County
(The Center Square) – Independent oil and gas producers are backing a proposed referendum to repeal a California law requiring 3,200-foot setback distances between new oil wells and sensitive areas – a measure that could hobble oil-rich Kern County. Starting in January, Senate Bill 1137 will ban new...
State Capitol's 'Fighting Bob' La Follette bust to get plaque
Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has taken many walks around the state Capitol over his 10 consecutive terms in office, but it was a little over a year ago that he was struck by the fact that there is no plaque accompanying the bust of his famous distant relative, Robert M. La Follette, in the rotunda.
Former Idaho governor to launch construction of Boise's new Wassmuth education center
Former Idaho Gov. Philip E. Batt will join other dignitaries at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial on Wednesday to sign a beam and launch the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights education center. The building has been named in honor of Batt, who was Idaho...
Saving the sturgeon
They are remnants of the dinosaur era and need help in order to keep surviving, and Maryland is doing what it can to help save the Atlantic sturgeon. That was the theme as Chesapeake Biological Laboratory Professor Dave Secor discussed “Hanging on by a Scute: Maryland’s Sturgeon Up a Creek” on Tuesday evening in Solomons.
Most common fast food chains in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Virginia using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Northwest Louisiana Office of Public Health to provide flu vaccines at drive-thru clinics on Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health for Region 7 will host drive-thru flu vaccination clinics at its parish health units on Friday, Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. All COVID-19 vaccines, including the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, will also be available. •...
Improved reading scores show both promise and challenges, literacy group says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s reading gains on the nation’s report card are reason for “cautious optimism” and shows four years of reforms are starting to pay off, a state literacy leader said Thursday. However, fourth-graders remain below the national average in reading even though they...
Most common fast food chains in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Wisconsin using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arkansas Dept. of Health reports 3 flu deaths; increase in flu cases
ADH said they receive reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths and outbreaks. It is important to understand that the information in the weekly update is representative of the timing and location of the activity, but it does not reflect the overall burden of disease.
Most common fast food chains in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Tennessee using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
