Pennsylvania State

Amendment 1 would expand state treasurer's investment options

A measure that would legalize recreational marijuana has drawn the most attention among Missouri’s ballot initiatives in the November election, but voters will also be asked whether to expand the universe of debt instruments the state treasurer’s office can invest in. Here’s a look at what it means...
MISSOURI STATE
Donations to the Nebraska GOP fall sharply after contentious convention

Donations to the Nebraska GOP appear to have nose-dived following the contentious state party convention that saw an almost complete exodus of the party establishment. Since the convention on July 9, the state GOP has collected around $163,000 in contributions, according to the latest filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission and the Federal Election Commission, averaging about $55,000 per month. In the 12 months before the convention, the party gathered more than $1.6 million, averaging over $135,000 per month.
NEBRASKA STATE
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58

Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
Josh Kaul, Eric Toney trade unrelenting attacks in Attorney General debate

Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and his Republican challenger, Eric Toney, lobbed repeated attacks at each other over public safety, abortion and elections Thursday night during the last of this election cycle’s debates for statewide races. Kaul tried to downplay Toney’s attacks on his record as either falsehoods...
WISCONSIN STATE
New poll: DeSantis, Rubio, Moody hold large leads ahead of Nov. 8 election

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio hold significant leads over their opponents ahead Nov. 8 election, according to a new poll. The poll was conducted by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab from Oct....
FLORIDA STATE
Report: South Dakota has $2.2 billion surplus

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is sitting on a surplus of about $2.2 billion, according to a new report. Financial watchdog Truth in Accounting analyzed the annual comprehensive financial reports of all 50 states covering fiscal year 2021 and ranked states based on their financial health in its Financial State of the States 2022 report.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
State Capitol's 'Fighting Bob' La Follette bust to get plaque

Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has taken many walks around the state Capitol over his 10 consecutive terms in office, but it was a little over a year ago that he was struck by the fact that there is no plaque accompanying the bust of his famous distant relative, Robert M. La Follette, in the rotunda.
WISCONSIN STATE
Saving the sturgeon

They are remnants of the dinosaur era and need help in order to keep surviving, and Maryland is doing what it can to help save the Atlantic sturgeon. That was the theme as Chesapeake Biological Laboratory Professor Dave Secor discussed “Hanging on by a Scute: Maryland’s Sturgeon Up a Creek” on Tuesday evening in Solomons.
MARYLAND STATE
Most common fast food chains in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Virginia using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
Most common fast food chains in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Wisconsin using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
Arkansas Dept. of Health reports 3 flu deaths; increase in flu cases

ADH said they receive reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths and outbreaks. It is important to understand that the information in the weekly update is representative of the timing and location of the activity, but it does not reflect the overall burden of disease.
ARKANSAS STATE
Most common fast food chains in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Tennessee using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TENNESSEE STATE

