ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
MedicalXpress

High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota

A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
WACONIA, MN
ccxmedia.org

A Halloween Alert: Golden Valley Police Warn of Fentanyl Candy

A word of warning this Halloween from Golden Valley police to parents of trick or treaters. Police are alerting residents about so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” which is a powerful opioid drug that’s made to look like candy. Consumption of the drug could be deadly. Golden Valley police say...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Become A Member of the Maple Grove Community Center

There’s fun for everyone at the Maple Grove Community Center! AND you can save 10% on a membership during the community center’s membership sale, running November 1st thru the 7th. Choose from an all-building membership for adults and families, a swimming pool membership, or a pickleball membership for adults 18 and up. Sign up before the price increase on January 1st, and get an additional $10 discount if you sign up online! Find out more at http://www.maplegrovecommunitycenter.org.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
mprnews.org

After surviving rare cancer and horrific crash, Minneapolis woman returns to thank caregivers

It’s been one year since Anya Magnuson was struck by a vehicle as she crossed a street in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. The 24-year-old south Minneapolis resident — who’s also endured a lengthy battle with a rare form of cancer — was thrown 45 feet and suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple major fractures throughout her body. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and had the lowest coma score possible, her mother Colleen Kelly recalled.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Five upcoming openings to watch at Mall of America

New stores and attractions are in the works at Mall of America ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The Bloomington megamall has already added a number of new retailers in recent weeks, including two new entries to Level 1, North: Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors and Canadian outerwear company Moose Knuckles.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
MinnPost

How Anoka became the Halloween Capital of the World in 1937

In the early 1900s, Americans braced themselves every October for pranks committed by not-so-innocent children. The mischief-making spiraled so out of control in Anoka that the town decided to put an end to Halloween-night shenanigans by throwing a celebration. Starting in 1920, Anoka civic leaders and local organizations, led by...
ANOKA, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Encampment evictions to continue in winter

On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Minneapolis City Council voted 9-4 against a proposal to suspend further evictions of unhoused encampments within the city, with some council members saying the issue was outside the scope of the council’s control. The council passed two measures that require the City to report...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Guilty Verdict For Deadly Shooting Outside Minneapolis Nightclub

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured. Jurors in Hennepin County deliberated about four hours before finding Jawan Carroll guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Asia Mall eyes Nov. 10 opening

Developers of the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie say they are planning for a Thursday, Nov. 10, opening of their 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, retail, and office uses in the former Gander Mountain building along Technology Drive, east of Costco. The opening comes 15 months after...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
rejournals.com

That empty feeling: Office vacancies still on the rise in Twin Cities market

Office buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul are feeling awfully empty these days, according to the latest research from Newmark. In its third quarter Minneapolis-St. Paul Office Market Report, Newmark reported that the region’s office vacancy rate continues to rise, hitting 15.3% in the third quarter. That’s up 30 basis points from the previous quarter.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy