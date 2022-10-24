Read full article on original website
One of America's highest Google-rated Indian restaurants is in Minneapolis
Minneapolis is home to one of the best-rated Indian restaurants in the country. That's according to Bonus Insider, which compiled a ranking of the Indian restaurants with the best review ratings on Google to mark the celebration of Diwali. Coming in at 9th nationally is the Spice & Tonic Indian...
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MedicalXpress
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
A sobering look at youth violence told through a (twice) lived experience in north Minneapolis
I almost died twice in the last couple weeks. I was carjacked in front of my house as I was getting into my car, gun to my head while he took my purse. A week later they totaled my car. This weekend I took my 6-year-old daughter and her cousin...
ccxmedia.org
A Halloween Alert: Golden Valley Police Warn of Fentanyl Candy
A word of warning this Halloween from Golden Valley police to parents of trick or treaters. Police are alerting residents about so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” which is a powerful opioid drug that’s made to look like candy. Consumption of the drug could be deadly. Golden Valley police say...
ccxmedia.org
Become A Member of the Maple Grove Community Center
There’s fun for everyone at the Maple Grove Community Center! AND you can save 10% on a membership during the community center’s membership sale, running November 1st thru the 7th. Choose from an all-building membership for adults and families, a swimming pool membership, or a pickleball membership for adults 18 and up. Sign up before the price increase on January 1st, and get an additional $10 discount if you sign up online! Find out more at http://www.maplegrovecommunitycenter.org.
North Minneapolis church buys problem gas station next door
MINNEAPOLIS — "We've been around for 24 years," said Bishop Larry Cook. Bishop Cook, with Real Believers Faith Center at the intersection of Fremont and West Broadway in north Minneapolis, is a longtime northsider, which is a community that he holds close to his heart. "Our goal is to...
mprnews.org
After surviving rare cancer and horrific crash, Minneapolis woman returns to thank caregivers
It’s been one year since Anya Magnuson was struck by a vehicle as she crossed a street in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. The 24-year-old south Minneapolis resident — who’s also endured a lengthy battle with a rare form of cancer — was thrown 45 feet and suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple major fractures throughout her body. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and had the lowest coma score possible, her mother Colleen Kelly recalled.
Five upcoming openings to watch at Mall of America
New stores and attractions are in the works at Mall of America ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The Bloomington megamall has already added a number of new retailers in recent weeks, including two new entries to Level 1, North: Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors and Canadian outerwear company Moose Knuckles.
Jawan Carroll found guilty of murder
It took four hours for a Hennepin County jury to find 25-year-old Jawan Carroll guilty of murdering two people in a shooting outside Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis last spring.
How Anoka became the Halloween Capital of the World in 1937
In the early 1900s, Americans braced themselves every October for pranks committed by not-so-innocent children. The mischief-making spiraled so out of control in Anoka that the town decided to put an end to Halloween-night shenanigans by throwing a celebration. Starting in 1920, Anoka civic leaders and local organizations, led by...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Encampment evictions to continue in winter
On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Minneapolis City Council voted 9-4 against a proposal to suspend further evictions of unhoused encampments within the city, with some council members saying the issue was outside the scope of the council’s control. The council passed two measures that require the City to report...
Guilty Verdict For Deadly Shooting Outside Minneapolis Nightclub
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured. Jurors in Hennepin County deliberated about four hours before finding Jawan Carroll guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported.
redlakenationnews.com
Culture war issues drive debate in some hotly contested Minnesota school board races
Todd Madson takes note of the signs in his neighbors' yards when he goes campaigning door-to-door in Orono. The father of two and first-time school board candidate gravitates toward homes that display support for a conservative slate campaigning on policy proposals diametrically opposed to his. Those residents typically want to...
Asia Mall eyes Nov. 10 opening
Developers of the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie say they are planning for a Thursday, Nov. 10, opening of their 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, retail, and office uses in the former Gander Mountain building along Technology Drive, east of Costco. The opening comes 15 months after...
rejournals.com
That empty feeling: Office vacancies still on the rise in Twin Cities market
Office buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul are feeling awfully empty these days, according to the latest research from Newmark. In its third quarter Minneapolis-St. Paul Office Market Report, Newmark reported that the region’s office vacancy rate continues to rise, hitting 15.3% in the third quarter. That’s up 30 basis points from the previous quarter.
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
Man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Twin Cities harvest attraction
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while attending a fall festival attraction in Brooklyn Park Saturday morning. According to an alert from the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of a 38-year-old man from Circle Pines who had shot himself on the 8000 block of 109th Avenue North just before noon.
Man "accidentally" shoots himself at Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park
