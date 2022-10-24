Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Trigo raises $100M to expand its Amazon-style cashier-free store technology
Trigo focuses on grocery shopping, and it already has a high-profile list of grocery retailers on its books, including Tesco, the U.K.-based supermarket giant; Germany’s REWE; ALDI Nord in The Netherlands; Netto in Munich; Shufersal in Israel; and the Wakefern cooperative in the U.S. The plan will be to use the funding to expand its engagement with these, and to add more to the roster, amid a strong slate of competition in the market. Others in the same category include Standard Cognition (last year valued at over $1 billion), Shopic, Caper, Zippin and Grabango, to name a few.
cspdailynews.com
‘Affordability Matters,’ Murphy USA CEO Says
7 Foodservice Predictions That Could Shape C-Stores and Restaurants in 2023. CSP’s Top 202 details the largest chains in the convenience-store industry and the biggest M&A stories of the past year. Welcome to a deep dive into the c-store landscape. Category Management Handbook. Category sales performance in Beverages, Candy,...
Greenlane Products Reaching Puerto Rico Via Partnership With GreenDirect
Cannabis company Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN has entered into a three-year distribution agreement with GreenDirect, LLC to distribute its proprietary portfolio of owned brands in Puerto Rico. Under the terms of the agreement, Greenlane has granted GreenDirect: (a) the exclusive right to promote, market, distribute, and sell the Greenlane Brands...
monitordaily.com
Decisiv Completes $15MM Financing with Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital
Decisiv, a company that provides Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, completed $15 million in financing with investment funding provided by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. Decisiv will use the capital to support ongoing expansion across its core network of users and into new asset management and data services offerings for customers.
Ensuring a Future-ready Retail Industry
The Jay H. Baker Retailing Center describes itself online as “an interdisciplinary industry research center championing the retail industry.”. “We bring together a network of retail leaders, founders, faculty and students to discuss the opportunities and challenges that impact the retail world of today and tomorrow,” the company says on its website.
rigzone.com
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
geekwire.com
Contract lifecycle management company Icertis is raising more cash
Bellevue, Wash.-based contract management software provider Icertis raised $75 million, according to a new SEC filing. We’ve reached out to the company for more details and will update this story when we hear back. Update: Icertis confirmed the funding amount listed in the filing. “We have a strong capital position and view this financing as an opportunity to ensure maximum flexibility for our business as we continue to drive the category forward in the future,” Icertis CFO Rajat Bahri said in an emailed statement.
techunwrapped.com
Do you enter your bank online? Avoid these 5 mistakes
When you connect to Internet banking, it is essential not make mistakes. It is something that you should avoid whether you connect from your mobile or from your computer. In both cases you can suffer computer attacks and it is essential to do things correctly. Avoid these common mistakes. use...
cstoredecisions.com
Warren Rogers Helps Retailers Maximize Forecourt Profitability
Warren Rogers Corporation discusses their Precision Fuel Systems Diagnostics including FuelWrap a Fuel Management and Compliance System- simplified. Learn how their 40+ years of experience can make you a more efficient and more profitable operator. Warren Rogers.
Retail Tech: ShipBob, Venmo Deepen Amazon Ties, Impact Analytics Nabs $10M
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Fulfillment ShipBob/Amazon ShipBob has launched features and enhanced offerings designed to optimize e-commerce business owners’ experience with Amazon fulfillment. The omnichannel fulfillment platform’s new Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA) prep automation in the U.S. is designed to streamline the process of preparing and sending ShipBob merchants’ FBA inventory to Amazon. The partnership aims for faster inventory placement and for merchants to use ShipBob as their centralized inventory hub. In addition, ShipBob has rolled out the capability to offer Fulfilled By Merchant (FBM) in its nine major e-commerce markets...
Defense One
New Lockheed Office Seeks Partnerships With Mid-Size Firms
Lockheed Martin has stood up an internal cell to create partnerships with mid-size defense, commercial, and space firms, the company’s CEO said Tuesday. It’s the latest move by the company to better position its business to deliver militarized commercial technology to the Pentagon. Called LM Evolve, the group...
hbsdealer.com
Tractor Supply and Citi Retail expand credit card partnership
Tractor Supply and Citi Retail Services announced that they have extended their existing consumer credit card offering with a new launch. The companies have introduced the TSC Visa Credit Card, an additional credit card option offered by Tractor Supply and Citibank, N.A. Expanding upon the existing private label TSC Store...
Cepton, Inc. Announces Agreement for $100 Million Investment from Koito Manufacturing
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, announced today that it has entered into a binding investment agreement dated October 27, 2022 (“Investment Agreement”) for a $100 million investment from its long-term automotive Tier 1 partner and current shareholder, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (“Koito”) (TSE: 7276). As previously reported, the investment will be used to fund Cepton’s next stage of growth as it scales its lidar solutions for mass deployment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005393/en/ Dating back to 2017, Cepton and Koito have a strong history of collaboration, and this marks Koito’s third investment in Cepton since 2020. © Cepton, Inc.
retailbrew.com
How two conveniences stores are optimizing their delivery by prioritizing customer experience over speed
If there’s one thing shoppers want these days, it’s convenience. And who better to offer that than convenience stores?. The concept of convenience has changed a bit in recent years, however, as the pandemic changed consumer behaviors and startups looked to meet them with items delivered at a blink-and-you-miss-it speed. But c-stores have worked to keep pace, and while some have turned to fulfillment partners like DoorDash or Grubhub to do so, others have moved to build out ops in-house.
ffnews.com
Payment Opportunities & Challenges – Holly Coventry – American Express
Holly Coventry, Vice President of International Open Banking Payments at American Express talks to Douglas Mackenzie about the payment opportunities & challenges that face merchants in the current ecosystem. Holly explains that the biggest opportunities can be discovered when merchants & providers look through the lens of the consumer and...
microcapdaily.com
Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DBMM) Running as Company Meets Requirements to Trade in US and Short Covering Rally Intensifies
Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DBMM) tripled on Thursday after the Company announced they are now compliant with FINRA Rule 6432 and have met the requirements under that rule to initiate a quotation for DBMM within four days of 10/26/2022. For Shareholders, this means the company has been approved to resume trading. Glendale Securities is the company’s sponsoring broker to FINRA and its designated Market Maker. The Form 211 clearance to resume trading has taken place. The removal of the OTC Market’s icon, CE follows the resumption as next step. In the interim, the market is cleared. This means US shareholders can buy and sell. The restriction for US buyers has been lifted.
freightwaves.com
Flexport CEO Dave Clark sees ‘globalization continuing’ in supply chain
CEOs Dave Clark of Flexport and Hamid Moghadam of Prologis opened the 2022 Groundbreakers forum on Tuesday by sharing their outlook on the future of the supply chain. Prologis’ annual event brings together leaders from across the supply chain industry to discuss innovation, sustainability and advanced fulfillment solutions. Clark,...
tipranks.com
Altria Group announces partnership with JT Group
"Altria Group announces a strategic partnership with JT Group and our expanded heated tobacco portfolio. Our portfolio consists of a joint venture with a subsidiary of JT for the U.S. marketing and commercialization of heated tobacco stick products and our expanded pipeline of wholly owned products. Altria and JT announce the execution of a non-binding memorandum of understanding, setting forth the strong commitment of both parties toward a greater partnership to accelerate global harm reduction. Through this partnership, we believe we can accelerate global harm reduction by collaborating on product development and the global commercialization of smoke-free products. We believe this potential collaboration could bring significant value to our respective businesses."
monitordaily.com
JP Morgan Provides $75MM Used Powersports Inventory Financing to RumbleOn
RumbleOn, a technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, entered into a $75 million used powersports inventory financing credit facility with J.P. Morgan. “RumbleOn remains focused on providing the best customer experience in powersports, and access to high-quality used inventory is paramount to our future growth,” Narinder Sahai, CFO of RumbleOn, said. “The option to finance used inventory provides us with the flexibility we need to fund our working capital needs while executing on our mission to build the future of powersports. We believe that securing this inventory financing credit facility with J.P. Morgan amid tightening credit markets is further validation of the strength of our business model.”
salestechstar.com
Convenience Retailers Look to Self-Checkout and Fresh Offerings to Compete in a Rapidly Changing Environment, Incisiv Survey Finds
Convenience retailers (c-stores) are increasingly feeling the pressure from grocery and general merchandise retailers offering a larger assortment of food and essentials through convenient delivery and pick-up options. Incisiv, a leading industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate the changing retail buying journey, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, a global market share leader in retail store technology and the industry’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, announced their survey findings, titled State of the Industry: The Future of Convenience Stores.
Comments / 0