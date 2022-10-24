Read full article on original website
Mississippi State soccer closes out regular season with draw against Georgia
STARKVILLE — In a flash, the chance had gone. Alivia Buxton was in the right position at the right time, but the opportunity just wasn’t there for her to take a controlled shot. Mississippi State had pressed for the better part of the second half to get a second goal but in the end came up short of a dramatic winner in the final minutes.
Mississippi State volleyball loses in four sets to Ole Miss
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State volleyball, trailing 2-1 in Wednesday’s match against Ole Miss, had itself a 20-19 lead in the fourth set, looking to send the match to a fifth set. Rebels outside hitter Sasha Ratliff tried to tie the set at 20-20 with a big kill attempt,...
Alford: Whether Mississippi State’s system works is in the eye of the beholder
STARKVILLE — The system question seems always lingering below the surface. It was batted around in conversation when Mike Leach was winning games at Texas Tech and Washington State in leagues considered by some not up to the standard of defense in the Southeastern Conference. The question bubbles to...
Mississippi State baseball announces 2023 Ron Polk Ring of Honor class
STARKVILLE — The fifth class of the Ron Polk Ring of Honor will see their plaques unveiled this spring when the trio of Mark Gillaspie, Ken Tatum and Tommy Raffo is enshrined as the 2023 class. The 2023 class will be celebrated during Mississippi State’s Southeastern Conference series versus...
Friday’s prep football scores (Oct. 28)
Leake Academy 41, Starkville Academy 7, MAIS Class 5A playoffs, first round. LA — Whitt Welch 29 run (Matthew Nowell kick), clock 6:55. LA — Nowell 6 pass from Welch (Nowell kick), clock 1:17. Third quarter. LA — Rhett Atkinson 19 pass from Welch (kick failed), clock 4:29...
Prep capsules: Columbus Christian Academy hosts Prentiss Christian in first round of MAIS Class 2A playoffs
Two years ago, Columbus Christian Academy won just one game and gave up 42 points a game defensively. The Rams struggled mightily in district play, and despite making it to the MAIS Class 2A playoffs, they bowed out early with a 34-14 loss to Humphreys Academy. Fast forward to the...
Caledonia secures first-round playoff home game with impressive victory over Shannon
CALEDONIA — A playoff spot for Caledonia football was already guaranteed heading into its final regular-season game against Shannon on Thursday night. It was both the regular-season finale and senior night for the Cavaliers, but there was a chance for it not to be the final home game of the season.
Business Brief: Ellen Hartman inducted to Restaurant Hall of Fame
Ellen Hartman, a Starkville native and CEO of Atlanta-based Hartman Public Relations, was inducted to the Georgia Restaurant Association Hall of Fame for 2022 at the organization’s GRACE Awards Gala on Sept. 27 in Atlanta. The award recognizes individuals who exhibit the highest standard of excellence and professionalism in...
Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing
Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
Short-term deals with cities may help speed garbage pickup
Supply chain problems continue to dog Golden Triangle Waste Services’ garbage pickup, but potential short-term agreements with Starkville and Columbus may ease the burden long enough for the service to catch up. GTWS has been struggling with an aging fleet and long wait times for parts for months, and...
MUW offers 8 name change suggestions in survey
An online survey released to the public this week suggested eight potential new names for the Mississippi University for Women. The names listed on the survey, which participants are asked to rank, are University of Northern Mississippi, West Appalachia University, University of Central Mississippi, University of Eastern Mississippi, Northern Mississippi University, Callaway State University, Weathersby State University and Williams State University.
New course at CMS offers opportunity to learn about aviation
Five students waited in the hallway of Columbus Middle School, and though Deaorian Neal stood a few inches shorter than his four peers, he stood confidently with big dreams and a determination to change the world. “I just love to build and create new things, and I want to be...
Cotton District Arts Festival set for Saturday
STARKVILLE — The Starkville Area Arts Council will be hosting the Cotton District Arts Festival and Taste of Starkville on Saturday. This will be the group’s second festival since returning from a COVID-19 hiatus. The event has a full day of activities slated. “Right now we plan to...
Missing man found unharmed
A Columbus man reported missing earlier this week has been found safe, according to a Columbus Police Department press release. On Tuesday, CPD asked for the public’s help finding Justin “Pee-Wee” Brooks, 28, who was last seen 3:30 a.m. on Monday outside his home on Northside. According...
City of Columbus building permits: Oct. 17-20
■ Sylvester and Ramonia Clark; 819 21st St. N.; remodeling; Owner. ■ Billy and Shirley Turner; 1308 20th St. N.; fence installation; Owner. ■ Batting Unlimited Inc.; 109 Alabama St.; signage; Sign Pros. ■ Pedia Trust, LLC; 2213 Fifth St. N.; remodel; Rhett Construction. ■ Highland Investment Group, LLC; 600...
City grouses at one-day per week trash pickup
Frustrations about trash pickup in Columbus boiled over during a contentious city council work session Thursday, as representatives from Golden Triangle Waste Services pitched cutting collections back to once a week. Supply chain issues have GTWS struggling to keep its aging fleet on the road and get new trucks built...
Port-to-SDI rail spur will mean fewer trucks on the road
The Lowndes County Port Authority has received a $6.1 million grant to construct critical rail line infrastructure at its West Bank Port on Old Macon Road. LCPA Director Will Sanders told The Dispatch the port will design and construct a rail spur and 10,000 linear feet of rail line, connecting it to an existing railroad line operated by Kansas City Southern Railway. Once connected, scrap metal material can move from the dock to the Steel Dynamics mill on Airport Road, adjacent to the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.
Our View: Cotton District Arts Festival offers diverse options
There is no shortage of events this weekend, as communities all over the area host boo parades and Halloween-themed events. One event in particular stands apart from the frightful events, though. The Starkville Area Arts Council will once again host the Cotton District Arts Festival on Saturday from 9 a.m....
Finalist interviews for CPD chief to begin next week
In-person interviews for the three Columbus police chief finalists will begin next week, according to Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell. After Thursday’s city council work session, she told The Dispatch the first interview is set for Wednesday. The others will follow on Thursday and Nov. 8, respectively. Mayor Keith...
Lowndes County building permits: Oct. 26
■ Mike Pickard; 375 Malvern Road; construct s/f residence; Owner. ■ Marty Stillman; 3734 Hwy 12 E.; construct commercial building; Potts Metal Buildings. ■ Charline Grace; 112 Janice Drive; construct storage/ shop; Owner. ■ Rebecca McGahey; 6003 Hwy 182 E., lot 3; set up mobile home; Owner. ■ Rebecca McGahey;...
